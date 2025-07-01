Fourth of July In The Woodlands — The Best Fireworks, Parades, Music, Food and More

Fireworks are an essential part of the Fourth of July celebrations in The Woodlands. (Photo by Derrick Bryant Photography)

Few places anywhere do The Fourth Of July like The Woodlands. The fireworks are bigger (maybe even brighter) and the festivities keep rolling on with patriotic fanfare and modern day fun. With so much going on, even an experienced Woodlands celebrator could use a guide.

Here are The Best Ways To Celebrate Fourth Of July In The Woodlands:

Patriotic Fun

The Star Spangled Salute, a musical tradition held at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, is set for this Thursday, July 3. The world class Houston Symphony will perform a number of American classics with lawn seating galore. Talk about Americana comes to life

Arrive early to participate in all the festivities. For more info, go here.

Parade Time

The 49th annual South County parade, presented by Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, is the largest Fourth of July parade held between Houston and Dallas. Expect fire engines, floats, marching bands, military units and more. It all starts at 8 am this Friday, July 4th with pre-parade entertainment in Market Street mixed-use land. Then, at 9 am, the parade will begin, winding through The Woodlands Town Center and Market Street.

The theme of this year’s even is Wings of Liberty: Celebrating the Bald Eagle and a panel of community celebrity parade judges will select the best entries in 10 award categories.

Dr. Ann Snyder has been chosen as the grand marshal of the parade this year.

For more information, go here.

Township Pools

After a morning cheering from the sidelines of the parade, cool off on the Fourth of July with a dip in one of The Woodlands Township’s sparkling pools. Each community pool will bring the party with its own themed fun, games and refreshments. Celebrations will run from 10 am to 6 pm on this Friday, July 4.

Daily pool fees will apply for residents and non-residents, but entry is included with a season pool pass. Go here for more information on the local pools.

Fireworks In The Woodlands

Signature Fourth of July celebrations will be happening all over The Woodlands with fireworks shows in multiple locations. With food, live music and family-friendly fun, these celebrations will all take place from 6 pm to 10 pm, capped off with spectacular fireworks displays.

The locations for these fireworks in The Woodlands are:

Town Green Park

Town Green Park, located at 2009 Lake Robbins Drive, will feature face painting, balloon art, children’s arts and crafts, strolling entertainment and live music on two stages, all happening before fireworks light the sky. On the Freedom Stage, Cold Shot will be performing, and on the Independence Stage, Time Warp will be performing.

Northshore Park

At Northshore Park, located at 2505 Lake Woodlands Drive, there will also be face painting, balloon art, concessions and live music from Bayou Junction proceeding the fireworks.

Waterway Square

At Waterway Square, 31 Waterway Square Place, expect face painting, balloon art, concessions and live music prior to fireworks over the water. SheWolf, a Shakira tribute band, will be performing. At 7 pm, on the Waterway Square stage, the Fourth of July Parade awards will be presented.

Hughes Landing

Located at 1900 Hughes Landing Boulevard, the Hughes Landing bash will feature live music from the Harris County Band. This location will still have fireworks too, but visibility is more limited due to the trees and buildings.

Rob Fleming Park

Rob Fleming Park, located at 6055 Creekside Forest Drive, will not have festivities proceeding its fireworks, but fireworks will begin at 9:30 pm at the park.

The Fireworks Extravaganza will be paired to music that you can access by tuning into KSTAR Country 99.7 FM. You can also find the app by searching “KSTAR Country Radio” in the App Star or on Google Play.

For more information on all the fireworks in The Woodlands, go here.

Fourth Of July Eats

State Fare

Celebrate all weekend Friday, July 4 through Sunday, July 6 at State Fare at Hughes Landing. State Fare Kitchen & Bar is bringing the holiday vibes with its staple brunch offerings and live music. That means Southern inspired dishes including griddlecakes and cathead biscuits. Live music on Fourth of July starts at 5 pm.

Fielding’s Local

Fielding’s Local Kitchen and Bar is offering a special Fourth of July brunch from 11 am to 3 pm on Friday. Expect Bloody Mary flights and tasty Belgian waffles, along with bratwurst hash.

Dinner features will also be served on Friday, and there will be crafted red, white and blue cocktails. Plus live music performances all weekend long.

Two Tones Dueling Piano Bar

Pre-game the fireworks festivities at The Woodlands Two Tones Dueling Piano Bar from 5 pm to 7 pm on the Fourth of July. Expect a family-friendly happy hour with live music, sing-alongs, kid-friendly snacks, a full menu and casual seating. All ages are welcome.

Free Food

Drive through the Alden Bridge Chick-fil-A, located at 8020 Research Forest Drive, and rock your best red, white and blue attire. Mention the promotion, and receive a free original chicken sandwich with the purchase of an entrée. Wear red, white, on blue on July 4 and you can also score a free original glazed donut at participating Krispy Kreme. The donut shop also will have themed Independence Day donuts to indulge in.