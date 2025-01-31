During Their Busiest Season, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Remind Us They’re “Not Just Cookies”

Mark your calendar for Girl Scout Skate Day on Saturday, March 8, from noon to 9 pm at the Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center. (Photo courtesy of Galleria Dallas)

Today, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas unveils their powerful new campaign, “We’re Not Just Cookies – Discover the Real Girl Scouts.” A partnership with Galleria Dallas, the campaign includes an exhibit that showcases what makes Girl Scouts (and the nearly 113-year-old organization) necessary in 2025.

Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of GSNETX, says, “Many people equate Girl Scouts with cookie sales, which is an important part of our program that teaches girls the value of entrepreneurship and managing a business.” She continues, “But Girl Scouts is so much more than that. It helps girls discover their strengths, rise to challenges, and make the world a better place.”

Recent studies show that since 2017, young girls’ confidence levels are lower, their perception of themselves as leaders has declined, and they’re more likely to report increased levels of stress, anxiety, and sadness. At its core, Girl Scouts aims to create “resilient, adaptable, and socially conscious leaders.” The organization equips girls with the skills “to rise to the challenges life presents.”

The organization combats these challenges by providing social, emotional, and mental health support, helping them cultivate supportive relationships, creating places of belonging, and ensuring that girls have opportunities to cultivate their leadership skills.

“As a woman who benefitted from experience as a Girl Scout, being able to partner with the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas to share this important message is personally empowering,” says Megan Townsend, Galleria Dallas director of Marketing and Partnerships. “Galleria Dallas is committed to being a powerful voice in the community and to help elevate the dialogue that shapes the women of tomorrow.”

Buy Cookies, Too!

When the Girl Scouts are not at their full-time jobs (i.e. school!), they will be selling cookies on the weekends. From February 1 through 23, find the Girls Scouts selling their iconic cookies on Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm and on Sundays from noon to 6 pm. Supporting women in business, one sweet treat at a time.

Girl Scout Skate Day

Mark your calendar for Girl Scout Skate Day on Saturday, March 8, from noon to 9 pm at the Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center. A celebration of the end of a successful cookie season, the event costs $13, and Girl Scouts who wear their uniform will receive a special patch (as well as free skate rental!) for the event.

For those who work up an appetite from hitting the rink, the Five Guys at Galleria Dallas (conveniently located on the rink’s level) will donate 20 percent of each purchase to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas from noon to 5 pm that day.

Free to the public, “We’re Not Just Cookies” will be on display at Galleria Dallas on Level I near Sephora from January 31 through March 2.