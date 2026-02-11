The Best of Barefoot Luxury at Grace Bay Club, the Celebrated Destination With White Sand Beaches and Turquoise Water

The resort has an on-site "Kids Town" program that is complimentary in the morning and includes activities like arts and crafts, as well as water sports. Pictured is their "Teen Town." (Photo by Grace Bay Club)

The Estate Pool & Beach Cabanas are chic, and the perfect spot to set-up shop for the day. (Photo by Grace Bay Club)

Infiniti Sushi Bar stretches across Grace Bay Club to the beach, making the 90-foot bar the longest bar in the Caribbean. (Photo by Grace Bay Club)

A emphasis on a connection to the sea is readily evident in the reimagining of the suites. (Photo by Grace Bay Club)

The exclusive, adults-only section of the flagship property, The Hotel Building recently underwent a stunning renovation led by award-winning, AD100 interior designer Young Huh. (Photo by Grace Bay Club)

Turks and Caicos is known for its white sand beaches and unparalleled turquoise water. (Photo by Grace Bay Club)

Grace Bay Club is an all-suite property, setting the stage for the expansive breadth of hospitality that the luxury property is known for. (Photo by Grace Bay Club)

As luck would have it, I found myself a world away when the recent snowstorm struck.

I ventured to Turks and Caicos for the first time to visit Grace Bay Club, and, along with it, the islands’ white sand beaches and unparalleled turquoise water. The latter introduces itself to guests upon their descent from the sky. The color is striking and sublime. Upon sight of it, you immediately exhale.

Turks and Caicos itself feels like an exhale. It’s warm, friendly, welcoming, and unpretentious. It isn’t full of creators capturing content. To the contrary, you’ll find quiet guests who enjoy the finer things in life and simply want to post up on one of the most revered beaches in the western hemisphere. They come to Grace Bay Club to catch their breath and fill their cups.

Grace Bay Club is an all-suite property, setting the stage for the expansive breadth of hospitality that the luxury property is known for. Let’s check in.

The Suite Life

The exclusive, adults-only section of the flagship property, The Hotel Building recently underwent a stunning renovation led by award-winning, AD100 interior designer Young Huh. The result? 22 reimagined oceanfront suites invite guests to “embrace the ocean at every turn.” The vibe is “Caribbean sophistication,” which Huh successfully translated via a masterful attention to light and proportion.

For my recent visit, I stayed in a luxury two-bedroom suite in The Hotel Building. The spacious 2,200-square-foot room offered an oceanfront living room with a terrace. An emphasis on a connection to the sea is readily evident in the reimagining of the suites, and I loved waking up to the sight of the legendary water. With the primary bedroom upstairs, the suite felt extremely private, affording its guests some *space.*

With the abundance of multi-bedroom suites that Grace Bay Club offers— in The Hotel Building and beyond— I highly recommend this property for multi-generational families seeking a getaway where they can be together… but with the aforementioned (and highly necessary!) space.

During my time at Grace Bay Club, I saw just that— lots of families escaping the brutal cold (many from New York) for the warmth and rejuvenation found in Turks and Caicos. A few highlights that keep things completely stress-free:

The resort has an on-site “Kids Town” program that is complimentary in the morning and includes activities like arts and crafts, as well as water sports. In the afternoons, they offer off-property excursions (snorkeling! horseback riding!) for an additional fee.

Guests have a personal concierge who is available day and night to tend to their every need, from making restaurant reservations to booking an appointment at the fabulous Spa by L’OCCITANE. (Pro Tip: I enjoyed a Balinese massage that KNOCKED. ME. OUT.)

As I’ve said before, to do a luxury vacation properly, rent the cabana! The Estate Pool & Beach Cabanas are chic, and the perfect spot to set-up shop for the day. Plus, if a brief rain shower ensues, you have a nearby retreat. (Rest assured, it will pass quickly!)

To Infiniti (Sushi) and Beyond

Sushi lovers, rejoice! Grace Bay Club crafts exquisite sushi to pair alongside the storied setting. My favorite on-property restaurant, Infiniti Sushi Bar stretches across Grace Bay Club to the beach, making the 90-foot bar the longest bar in the Caribbean. Grace Bay Club also claims that it’s the first infinity-edge bar in the world.

Huh led a redesign of Infiniti, too, in 2025, drawing inspiration from the natural beauty of Turks and Caicos and “the resort’s legacy of contemporary sophistication.” To contrast with the ocean’s legendary blue water, Huh installed a glimmering white and gold mosaic Dekton-Onrika Awake countertop, with green terrazzo tiles outlining it.

But back to the food. Let’s dish.

Infiniti flies in their fresh fish daily for the menu that features the finest flavors of Japan. I delighted in every bite of sashimi and nigiri and am absolutely kicking myself that I didn’t order the black miso cod. Next time!

For lunch, we enjoyed Off Shore, Grace Bay Club’s newest toes-in-the-sand dining concept. It’s the perfect (shaded) break during your afternoon basking underneath the majestic sun. (Turks and Caicos is sunny and warm all-year!) Apparently, country music is extremely popular in Turks and Caicos, and the Off Shore team was blasting country music and singing along to every word of Zac Brown Band, which tickled me. We ordered both the yellowfin tuna tostada and the chicken Tinga tacos, but the popular crispy local snapper taco really stole the show. It’s never a bad choice to order the freshly cracked local conch salad (with scotch pepper and island lime) at Grace Bay Club. I mean, does it get better than that?

Daily breakfast is included in the daily rate for all resort guests at The Grill, but I also dined there for lunch and dinner. The seafood shines, of course, at Grace Bay Club, which also offers a stellar selection of wines. When in doubt, order the lobster.

The resort is the perfect place for families to be together on-property, with everything you need all in one place. There’s a reason Grace Bay is a classic.

Until I return, I’ll be dreaming of those turquoise waters.