5 Gardening Tips For Success With Green Acres Nursery & Supply — A Horticultural Oasis in Dallas

If you’ve been bit by the gardening bug, you’re not alone. During the pandemic, we saw an uptick in people flocking to the gardens and taking an unprecedented interest in cultivating their green spaces like never before. That didn’t stop as things returned to normal, and now Dallas landscapes have never looked better. If this is your year to win the neighborhood’s coveted “Yard of the Month” award, local Green Acres Nursery & Supply in Irving and Melissa is here to help.

Green Acres Nursery & Supply has expanded with two DFW locations to share its love for all things horticultural. From plants to irrigation to outdoor furniture and grills, the nursery has experts in every element of making your outdoor space a serene oasis you crave. You can even bring photos of your space, and they can help you pick the perfect plants that will thrive in the microclimate of your space — and make sure you don’t overplant (rookie mistake). Have a pest or something that’s not looking right with your plants? You can grab a clipping or sample, bag it up, and bring it in for identification. They’ll diagnose it and provide you with the prescription to take care of it. Talk about a one-stop shop!

Top Tips for Gardening Success

Start Small. Begin with a few plants to learn the basics before expanding your garden.

Plan for Your Space. Consider using containers, raised beds, or a traditional garden bed.

Water Wisely. Water plants regularly, especially during hot weather. If you’re not sure how to maximize your irrigation, they can help you strategize at Green Acres, too!

Mulch and compost. Add mulch to help retain moisture and suppress weeds. Use compost to enrich the soil and provide nutrients.

If you’re starting a vegetable garden, focus on easy-to-grow warm- and cool-season crops. Popular choices include tomatoes, green beans, cucumbers, lettuce, and spinach. Consider starting with seeds or seedlings, especially for tomatoes, and grow in containers or raised beds for easier management.

Tomatoes are relatively easy to grow, especially bush varieties for containers, and are popular for beginners, while green beans adapt well to various spaces and are known for their productive growth. Cucumbers (bush varieties) are ideal for containers and don’t require trellises, and lettuce is a cool-season crop that tolerates partial shade and prefers well-drained soil.

Spinach is another quick-growing leafy green that doesn’t require much space, and radishes grow quickly and can be harvested repeatedly, making them a good choice for beginners. Lastly, carrots are popular due to their ease of cultivation and preference for well-draining soil, while onions provide a good source of flavor in the kitchen and can be grown from seed or sets. If you’re looking for a kick, peppers (both serrano and jalapeño) are good for beginners, especially if you start with transplants.

Here’s to your green thumb.