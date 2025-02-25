A First Look At Frisco’s HALL Park Hotel — A New Lifestyle Property From Dallas’ Kathryn and Craig Hall

If you don't want to leave the hotel, there's really no need with Palato's lounge.

Last year, Dallas developer Craig Hall (HALL Arts Hotel and HALL Arts Residences) announced that he would be expanding his 162-acre Frisco office park — aptly named HALL Park — to include a new hotel, art-centric green space, and office tower.

In 2023, HALL Group began the area’s reinvention with the opening of a new luxury residential tower, The Monarch. Just across the street, with the colorful 5.7-acre Kaleidoscope Park in between the two, HALL Park Hotel has officially opened its doors and we got a first look at Frisco’s first Autograph Collection property.

Boasting 224 guest rooms, including 60 Reserve Suites with kitchenettes and balconies overlooking Kaleidoscope Park, HALL Park Hotel comes from husband-and-wife team Craig and Kathryn Hall. Like their other properties, there are over 100 pieces of public art on display at the new hotel, as well as the Texas Sculpture Graden (the largest collection of sculptures by Texas artists) and the Butterfly Rest Stop within the park.

HALL Park Hotel is also close enough to walk over to The Star District and get a tour of The Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters or grab a bite at one of the many dining concepts or bars. Although, if you don’t want to leave the hotel, there’s really no need to. Since the Hall family has its own wine brand, you can enjoy an extensive selection of Old and New World wines from HALL Wines on the property. At check-in, guests receive a complimentary glass of wine (you have a choice between HALL Sauvignon Blanc or a BACA Zinfandel).

Palato Italian Kitchen and Lounge is the hotel’s signature restaurant that offers wine, cocktails, fresh pasta, pizza, and more. Led by Executive Chef Eric Sakai (formerly of Knife Italian) and Argentinian-born Executive Pastry Chef Sophie Candia, the new spot is inspired by the Hall family’s love of wine and food pairings. The space features an exhibition-style kitchen where you can watch chefs cook with the stone hearth oven from your table.

During our visit, we enjoyed the garlic pesto braid (a fan favorite), radicchio salad, and Tagliatelle pasta with wild boar. The Bonet desert is also a must-try for dark chocolate and pistachio lovers. If you’re interested in learning more about wine, pasta, or baking, Palato hosts monthly HALL wine dinners (the next is guided by founder and winemaker Kathryn Hall), pasta-making classes, and baking classes. Next up for pastries, eclairs.

Although it was too cold to partake in the seventh-floor rooftop pool in February, we still enjoyed the view overlooking the park, beautiful rooftop gardens and terrace patio, and lounge chairs with a fireplace. This summer, it will be a great spot to swim and enjoy a cocktail at Parkside Pool & Bar.

Guest rooms are modern and comfortable, featuring neutral colors, lots of natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows, unique artwork from local artists, a cozy robe, and Klur bath products.

And if you’re looking to stay longer, the 1,125-square-foot Presidential Suite includes two bedrooms, a kitchenette with a stove, sink, and dishwasher, a soaking tub, and a private balcony. Staying in a Reserve Suite for seven nights or more also qualifies guests for exclusive perks like a dedicated parking spot, concierge service, a pet-walking service, and grocery and package valet service. It’s truly a home away from home in North Texas.