HALL Park Hotel
Hall park hotel
hall park hotel
Hall park hotel
palato-wine-wall-lounge
hall park hotel
hall park hotel
Hall park hotel
Hall Park Hotel
01
09

From Craig and Kathryn Hall, HALL Park Hotel is now open in Frisco. (Courtesy)

02
09

At HALL Park Hotel's check-in, guests are greeted with a complimentary glass of wine. (Courtesy)

03
09

The hotel boasts 224 guest rooms, including 60 Reserve Suites with kitchenettes and balconies. (Courtesy)

04
09

Each guest room at HALL Park Hotel offers a cozy robe and Klur bath products.

05
09

If you don't want to leave the hotel, there's really no need with Palato's lounge.

06
09

Palato Italian Kitchen and Lounge is also the hotel’s signature restaurant that offers wine, cocktails, fresh pasta, pizza, and more.

07
09

Palato's menu features hearth-fired pizzas.

08
09

Enjoy your meal or a glass of wine on Palato's outdoor patio.

09
09

Reserve Suites at HALL Park Hotel offer stunning views of Kaleidoscope Park.

HALL Park Hotel
Hall park hotel
hall park hotel
Hall park hotel
palato-wine-wall-lounge
hall park hotel
hall park hotel
Hall park hotel
Hall Park Hotel
Culture / Travel

A First Look At Frisco’s HALL Park Hotel — A New Lifestyle Property From Dallas’ Kathryn and Craig Hall

North Texas' Newest Destination For Art, Wine, and Italian Cuisine

BY // 02.25.25
From Craig and Kathryn Hall, HALL Park Hotel is now open in Frisco. (Courtesy)
At HALL Park Hotel's check-in, guests are greeted with a complimentary glass of wine. (Courtesy)
The hotel boasts 224 guest rooms, including 60 Reserve Suites with kitchenettes and balconies. (Courtesy)
Each guest room at HALL Park Hotel offers a cozy robe and Klur bath products.
If you don't want to leave the hotel, there's really no need with Palato's lounge.
Palato Italian Kitchen and Lounge is also the hotel’s signature restaurant that offers wine, cocktails, fresh pasta, pizza, and more.
Palato's menu features hearth-fired pizzas.
Enjoy your meal or a glass of wine on Palato's outdoor patio.
Reserve Suites at HALL Park Hotel offer stunning views of Kaleidoscope Park.
1
9

From Craig and Kathryn Hall, HALL Park Hotel is now open in Frisco. (Courtesy)

2
9

At HALL Park Hotel's check-in, guests are greeted with a complimentary glass of wine. (Courtesy)

3
9

The hotel boasts 224 guest rooms, including 60 Reserve Suites with kitchenettes and balconies. (Courtesy)

4
9

Each guest room at HALL Park Hotel offers a cozy robe and Klur bath products.

5
9

If you don't want to leave the hotel, there's really no need with Palato's lounge.

6
9

Palato Italian Kitchen and Lounge is also the hotel’s signature restaurant that offers wine, cocktails, fresh pasta, pizza, and more.

7
9

Palato's menu features hearth-fired pizzas.

8
9

Enjoy your meal or a glass of wine on Palato's outdoor patio.

9
9

Reserve Suites at HALL Park Hotel offer stunning views of Kaleidoscope Park.

Last year, Dallas developer Craig Hall (HALL Arts Hotel and HALL Arts Residences) announced that he would be expanding his 162-acre Frisco office park — aptly named HALL Park — to include a new hotel, art-centric green space, and office tower.

In 2023, HALL Group began the area’s reinvention with the opening of a new luxury residential tower, The Monarch. Just across the street, with the colorful 5.7-acre Kaleidoscope Park in between the two, HALL Park Hotel has officially opened its doors and we got a first look at Frisco’s first Autograph Collection property.

Hall park hotel
At HALL Park Hotel’s check-in, guests are greeted with a complimentary glass of wine. (Courtesy)

Boasting 224 guest rooms, including 60 Reserve Suites with kitchenettes and balconies overlooking Kaleidoscope Park, HALL Park Hotel comes from husband-and-wife team Craig and Kathryn Hall. Like their other properties, there are over 100 pieces of public art on display at the new hotel, as well as the Texas Sculpture Graden (the largest collection of sculptures by Texas artists) and the Butterfly Rest Stop within the park.

HALL Park Hotel is also close enough to walk over to The Star District and get a tour of The Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters or grab a bite at one of the many dining concepts or bars. Although, if you don’t want to leave the hotel, there’s really no need to. Since the Hall family has its own wine brand, you can enjoy an extensive selection of Old and New World wines from HALL Wines on the property. At check-in, guests receive a complimentary glass of wine (you have a choice between HALL Sauvignon Blanc or a BACA Zinfandel).

Hall park hotel
Enjoy your meal or a glass of wine on Palato’s outdoor patio.

Palato Italian Kitchen and Lounge is the hotel’s signature restaurant that offers wine, cocktails, fresh pasta, pizza, and more. Led by Executive Chef Eric Sakai (formerly of Knife Italian) and Argentinian-born Executive Pastry Chef Sophie Candia, the new spot is inspired by the Hall family’s love of wine and food pairings. The space features an exhibition-style kitchen where you can watch chefs cook with the stone hearth oven from your table.

During our visit, we enjoyed the garlic pesto braid (a fan favorite), radicchio salad, and Tagliatelle pasta with wild boar. The Bonet desert is also a must-try for dark chocolate and pistachio lovers. If you’re interested in learning more about wine, pasta, or baking, Palato hosts monthly HALL wine dinners (the next is guided by founder and winemaker Kathryn Hall), pasta-making classes, and baking classes. Next up for pastries, eclairs.

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2

Although it was too cold to partake in the seventh-floor rooftop pool in February, we still enjoyed the view overlooking the park, beautiful rooftop gardens and terrace patio, and lounge chairs with a fireplace. This summer, it will be a great spot to swim and enjoy a cocktail at Parkside Pool & Bar.

Hall Park Hotel
Reserve Suites at HALL Park Hotel offer stunning views of Kaleidoscope Park.

Guest rooms are modern and comfortable, featuring neutral colors, lots of natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows, unique artwork from local artists, a cozy robe, and Klur bath products.

And if you’re looking to stay longer, the 1,125-square-foot Presidential Suite includes two bedrooms, a kitchenette with a stove, sink, and dishwasher, a soaking tub, and a private balcony. Staying in a Reserve Suite for seven nights or more also qualifies guests for exclusive perks like a dedicated parking spot, concierge service, a pet-walking service, and grocery and package valet service. It’s truly a home away from home in North Texas.

Featured Events

Curated Collection

Swipe
4130 Cochran Chapel
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4130 Cochran Chapel
Dallas, TX

$8,495,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
4130 Cochran Chapel
1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas Arts District
FOR SALE

1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
1747 Leonard Street #1401
6428 Tulip Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6428 Tulip Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,725,000 Learn More about this property
John Canterbury
This property is listed by: John Canterbury (214) 912-6404 Email Realtor
6428 Tulip Lane
14700 Kiawah Way
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

14700 Kiawah Way
Malakoff, TX

$1,999,999 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
14700 Kiawah Way
5100 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5100 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$23,500,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Trowbridge
This property is listed by: Rachel Trowbridge (214) 395-3702 Email Realtor
5100 Park Lane
3832 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3832 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,150,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3832 Greenbrier Drive
3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Ann Zelley
This property is listed by: Carol Ann Zelley (214) 668-0503 Email Realtor
3705 Dartmouth Avenue
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$12,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
3300 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3300 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
3300 Dartmouth Avenue
6039 Glendora Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6039 Glendora Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
6039 Glendora Avenue
2933 Fondren Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

2933 Fondren Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
2933 Fondren Drive
3327 Mockingbird Lane
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3327 Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
3327 Mockingbird Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X