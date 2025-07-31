Harry Potter™ The Exhibition Brings The Wizarding World to Dallas This Fall

You don't have to go to London to get your iconic photo at Platform 9. (Courtesy)

Just in time for Halloween (and the beginning of HP season for us Potterheads), Harry Potter™: The Exhibition will stop in Dallas on its U.S. tour beginning on October 24.

A collaboration between Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, Imagine, and Eventim Live, the exhibition will debut at Pepper Square in Far North Dallas, which is where Titanic: The Exhibition (also from Imagine) has been open since February.

Since its premiere in 2022, Harry Potter: The Exhibition has traveled to major cities around the world, including Abu Dhabi, Melbourne, Krakow, and, currently, Salt Lake City. I unfortunately missed the Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience in Little Elm (still don’t know where this is), so I’m excited to have a second chance to see some of the magic outside of my multiple visits to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios — once at each location! Although I want to go back to Orlando to see the new Ministry of Magic park. And yes, because you were probably going to ask, I named my cat Luna after Luna Lovegood.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition is a behind-the-scenes experience that features characters, settings, and iconic moments from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts™ film series, as well as from the Tony® award-winning Broadway production, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Guests will get a close look at original costumes, authentic props, and so much more as they go on a journey through the iconic franchise. Gallery highlights include From Page to Screen (showcasing a first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone encased in a Gringotts-inspired vault), Hogwarts Castle with an immersive experience featuring the Whomping Willow, Dementors, and the Marauder’s Map, The Great Hall (duh), Hogwarts Houses (Guests get to select their house, though I was hoping for a working Sorting Hat on hand to do so. There will still be a prop one for photo ops.), Hogwarts Classrooms, and Hagrid’s Hut (a recreation with you crackling fireplace) and The Forbidden Forest.

As you explore the exhibition, you can seek Golden Snitch medallions that will customize your experience based on your profile. A wristband will help you collect points from your House as you brew potions and cast spells. It’s like the Harry Potter Meow Wolf.

Dig out your wands and get ready. Tickets for Harry Potter: The Exhibition go on sale on September 10, but you can join the waitlist now to ensure early access to them on September 9.