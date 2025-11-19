Experience the Magic of the Holiday Season at Dallas’ Hilton Anatole With New Outdoor Ice Skating Rink

For the adults, SĒR Steak & Spirits will host a Merry Mixology Class on Thursday, December 4 so you can learn to whip up your own festive cocktails.

The day after all the turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing settle, it’s all systems go for the most magical time of the year. And this year, the Hilton Anatole is making its Christmas experience even bigger and better than ever with a new outdoor ice skating rink, winter glass chalets, and more. So open up your calendars, gather your family and friends, and book your experience now because we all know that those precious December days book up faster than you can say “Rudolph.”

From November 28 to January 4, the Hilton Anatole will be Dallasites’ one-stop shop for all things Christmas, and it doesn’t even require a ticket to the North Pole. Through Christmas at the Anatole, presented by Crow Holdings and Billingsley Company, the iconic hotel will transform into the city’s premier holiday destination, complete with dazzling décor, immersive attractions, and family-friendly programming. With ice skating, whimsical train rides, enchanting winter chalets, seasonal bites, and themed entertainment, kids and adults alike will feel surrounded by the Christmas spirit.

For the first time, the Hilton Anatole is bringing Dallas’ largest outdoor ice rink to life. Guests can glide beneath twinkling lights while the skyline sparkles in the background, complete with skate rentals. And, on December 5, there will be a Holiday Figure Skate Showcase featuring former Olympic figure skater Ashley Cain.

Step off the ice and into The Lodge, an elegant après-skate retreat. This chic, seasonal lounge will be serving artfully crafted cocktails and gourmet bites all winter long. It’s the perfect place to unwind, warm up, and savor the spirit of the season.

Or, if you prefer a more private place to cuddle up after your ice skating experience, relax in one of the Hilton Anatole’s quaint and quintessential chalets. The Winter Glass Chalets are cozy, private retreats for up to eight guests with dedicated food and beverage service and ice rink access included. With a 90-minute reservation, they’re perfect for families or a romantic couple’s night out. If you’re looking to elevate your evening, explore the Bubbly & Bites Chalet, where you can indulge in a chilled bottle of Moët & Chandon Champagne paired with a beautifully arranged charcuterie board showcasing artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fruits, and gourmet accompaniments.

Speaking of families, kids can’t resist the Cozy Cocoa Chalet (and honestly, adults can’t either). Gather the kids for a sweet celebration with steaming mugs of hot chocolate topped with marshmallows and an impressive platter of classic, seasonal cookies and cakes like gingerbread, sugar cookies, and rich brownies.

Inside, the festivities continue in the hotel’s East Atrium with a holiday train, inflatable maze, bounce house, crafts, and storytime in Mrs. Claus’ Library. Enjoy Breakfast with Santa at SĒR Steak & Spirits on Saturdays and Sundays from December 6 to December 22 (plus December 23 to 24) while you take in panoramic city views and share your wishlist. For the adults, SĒR Steak & Spirits will host a Merry Mixology Class with Socorro Tequila on Thursday, December 4, so you can learn to whip up your own festive cocktails.

If you want to extend the celebration, the hotel is offering various special overnight packages so you can make a staycation out of the experience. From the Christmas at the Anatole Package to the Santa Suite (a guest-favorite experience complete with themed décor, bunk beds for children, a special treat from Santa himself, and more!) to the Holiday Romance Package (a cozy getaway designed for couples!), there’s something for everyone. Plus, don’t forget about the Hilton Anatole’s special offerings, including discounts for Hometown Heroes and teachers, as well as group pricing.

Finish out the festivities with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining, and a special New Year’s Eve menu plus a champagne toast at SĒR Steak & Spirits.

‘Tis the season!