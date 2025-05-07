Celebrate the Start of Summer at Dallas’ Hilton Anatole With Swimming, Great Dining, and More Fun Activities

The hotel is even offering a JadeWaters Fun Package that offers a $50 credit per night stay and guaranteed access to the JadeWaters Resort Complex.

If you’re looking for a place to kick off your summer in style, Dallas’ beloved Hilton Anatole is ready to welcome you and your crew in style.

The Hilton Anatole’s JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex is open weekends through Memorial Day and daily after that.

Summer is so close we can taste it. School is winding down, temperatures are heating up, and the promises of long, lazy summer days are ahead. If you’re looking for a place to kick off your summer in style, Dallas’ beloved Hilton Anatole Dallas is ready to welcome you and your crew in style.

Swim

Of course, what is summer without swimming? Whether young or old, there’s nothing like hopping in a cool pool when Dallas is reaching triple digits. The Hilton Anatole’s JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex is open weekends through Memorial Day and daily after that. Cabanas, al fresco dining, a lazy river, and 180-foot water slides all await. Spanning three acres within the hotel’s seven-acre sculpture park, JadeWaters features a family and kids’ area with a 7,000-square-foot beach entry pool, activity pool with play areas, two winding water slides, and a 630-foot lazy river. It’s hard to beat this pool complex.

The hotel is even offering a JadeWaters Fun Package that provides a $50 credit per night stay and guaranteed access to the JadeWaters Resort Complex.

Dine

With six on-site restaurants, the Hilton Anatole has something for everyone and every taste bud. From its quick “grab and go” concept at Counter Offer in the Grand Atrium, which has hot sandwiches, soups, salads, fruit, and more, to its official sweet shop dubbed Something Sweet — a true on-site candy store — you’ll never go hungry.

Plus, you can’t forget the 27th floor steakhouse, SER Steak + Spirits. Led by Chef Arnaud, a member of the association of Master Chefs of France, SER is an American steakhouse with a modern twist and sweeping skyline views. Enjoy exclusive cuts of beef, locally sourced ingredients, and an award-winning wine collection.

Play

One of the hotel’s most unique features? Its Topgolf Swing Suite, where you can swing, sip, savor, repeat. It’s the ultimate setting for entertainment, whether for a group of friends or hosting a large party, with virtual games, lounge seating, and a full food/drink menu.

Choose from a variety of virtual games, including zombie dodgeball, baseball, football, hockey, and golf, of course, with more than 40 virtual courses. Book a bay or rent the venue for your private event. You’ll also find other fun games to play and places to relax as you wander the hotel property’s outdoor park, full of sculptures.

Relax

Lastly, be sure to save time to relax and rejuvenate at Hilton Anatole’s Verandah Athletic Club and Spa. Work out on the latest equipment in the hotel’s 80,000-square-foot gym or schedule a session with the personal trainers and join a variety of group fitness classes.

Then, kick back at the Verandah Spa. Choose from a menu of soothing massages including deep tissue, hot stone, and signature Swedish. You’ll also gain full-day access to the eucalyptus steam room, Finnish sauna, hot tub, Verandah Fitness Club, lap pool, and lounge areas.