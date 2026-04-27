Spring Into Fun at Hilton Anatole’s Jade Waters
Lazy River Afternoons, Interactive Gaming, Skyline Dinners, and Spa Serenity All Within The City
By PC Studios //
Make it a true day to remember at Hilton Anatole and book a private party at JadeWaters.
Two exhilarating 180-foot waterslides define summer fun at Jade Waters.
Poolside with a drink sounds like a good way to kick off the season.
After a day of fun, retreat to accommodations designed for both relaxation and style for groups of all kinds.
Private cabanas provide the perfect place to unwind.
When temperatures rise, all roads lead to JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex.
JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex is a three-acre outdoor oasis designed for all ages.
From lazy river afternoons and interactive gaming to skyline dinners and spa serenity, Hilton Anatole makes it effortless to create new traditions and unforgettable memories.
This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff.
The end of the school year is so close we can almost taste it. Summer is just around the corner and if you’re looking for a last-minute spring getaway that doesn’t require hopping on a plane (with these airline prices lately?), the iconic Hilton Anatole is the perfect solution. Here’s your Spring Travel Guide to making the most of one of Dallas’ most popular resorts.
JadeWaters
Perhaps one of the Hilton Anatole’s most defining and famous amenities is JadeWaters. After all, where else can you find a three-acre water park and seven-acre sculpture park in the middle of one of the nation’s largest cities? JadeWaters features a family and children’s area with a 7,000-square-foot beach entry pool, activity pool with play areas, two winding water slides, and a 630-foot lazy river. Little tots love to splish and splash in the Kids Splash and Play Zone.
Kids and adults alike will want to relax on tubes past waterfalls, sculptures, and luscious landscaping. Or, for the more adventurous in your crew, find them sliding down either of the two 180-foot water slides all day long.
Is it really a vacation without a swim-up bar? At Leisure Cove Pool, the separate, 4,000-square-foot pool with a hot tub includes a swim-up bar with in-pool seating. Here, it’s true VIP status: the Leisure Cove is open to all hotel guests when the JadeWaters Resort Pools are closed.
As we said, this is your true Spring Travel Guide, so here’s an inside tip: the hotel is now offering a JadeWaters Fun Package. Splash into the season and delight in a $75 dining credit per night stay, $20 Jade Arcade credit, complimentary self-parking, and guaranteed access to the JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex with this package that totally elevates the vacation. You can also book Cabana Rentals via FareHarbor or secure a private party to take it over the top.
Dining
One of the best parts of vacation? Not having to cook dinner every night. At the Hilton Anatole, enjoy top dining with Chef Arnaud Masset, a member of the Association of Master Chefs of France. From quick “grab and go” at Counter Offer to the 27th-floor steakhouse SER Steak + Spirits, Hilton Anatole has an option for every taste and moment with six on-site restaurants.
And, don’t forget to check out the Topgolf Swing Suite, where you and your crew can swing, sip, savor, and repeat. Here, you’ll choose from a variety of virtual games, including zombie dodgeball, baseball, football, hockey, and golf, of course. Explore more than 40 virtual courses, plus other games, with a full food and drink menu available. Book a bay or rent the venue for your private event. It’s the perfect short escape from the heat and sun.
From JadeWaters and all the fun in the sun to top-of-the-line dining to the Topgolf Swing Suite, the ideal spring getaway awaits at the Hilton Anatole. Pack up the car and start making memories.
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