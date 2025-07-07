Jump Into July at Hilton Anatole’s JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex in Dallas

With a 630-foot lazy river and not one, but two, 180-foot water slides, a day full of adventure and fun in the sun awaits.

We’re officially in the depths of summer, and if you’re looking to escape to somewhere that everyone in the whole family can enjoy (from the adults to the teens to the littles), Hilton Anatole’s JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex in Dallas is here to save the day.

Open daily now through Labor Day, JadeWaters is the perfect solution to the long summer days and hot temperatures. All new luxury cabanas await, so you can relax by the pool with your latest beach read while the kids safely run free. With a 630-foot lazy river and not one, but two, 180-foot water slides, a day full of adventure and fun in the sun awaits.

Spanning three acres within the hotel’s seven-acre sculpture park, JadeWaters features a family and children’s area with a 7,000 square foot beach entry pool and activity pool with play areas. Relax on tubes as you float past scenic waterfalls, sculptures, and luscious landscaping. A separate, 4,000-square-foot pool with a hot tub includes a swim-up bar with in-pool seating.

But, it’s not just JadeWaters that will have you relaxed and refreshed all summer long at the Hilton Anatole. With six on-site restaurants, you’ll never have to leave the property. The hotel’s 27th 27th-floor steakhouse, SER Steak + Spirits, has a new menu. Swing by the quick service Counter Offer, Media Bar and Grill (its sports lounge) or sit back and relax with friends in the Topgolf Swing Suite. If you’d rather be spa-side than pool-side, enjoy the hotel’s Verandah Athletic Club and Spa. And, of course, kids love to run free at the outdoor park that includes both sculptures and games to play all day long.

They’re making it easier than ever to book your getaway now. Splash into your time off with the JadeWaters Fun Package. Delight in a $50 credit per night stay and guaranteed access to the JadeWaters Resort Complex.

Summer isn’t over yet. Book your getaway before the kids go back to school or the rain and gloom of fall and winter arrive. Hilton Anatole has it all for your next Dallas staycation in the heart of the Design District. Even though you’re in the heart of the city, you’ll feel miles away from everyday life.