Your PaperCity Account
Culture / Entertainment

Christmas in July Provides the Perfect Opportunity to Make Holiday Plans in Dallas — Top Festive Events to Buy Tickets for Now

Even Santa Knows Success Begins in the Offseason

By //

1/0
For Christmas in July at Galleria Dallas, enjoy the ultimate Santaland experience in addition to SNOWDAY, "a holiday world made for photos." (Courtesy)

For Christmas in July at Galleria Dallas, enjoy the ultimate Santaland experience in addition to SNOWDAY, "a holiday world made for photos." (Courtesy)

For the first time, elements inspired by Harry Potter will come to life in 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice at the Gaylord Texan Resort. ice! ™ featuring Harry Potter™ will run from November 13, 2026 through January 3, 2027. (Courtesy)

For the first time, elements inspired by Harry Potter will come to life in 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice at the Gaylord Texan Resort. ice! ™ featuring Harry Potter™ will run from November 13, 2026 through January 3, 2027. (Courtesy)

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert Live to Film from December 4-6, 2026. (Courtesy)

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert Live to Film from December 4-6, 2026. (Courtesy)

A one-night-only performance of holiday favorites, Brassy Holidays features the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's brass and percussion playing "the boldest of Christmas classics" alongside the Lay Family Concert Organ. (Courtesy)

A one-night-only performance of holiday favorites, Brassy Holidays features the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's brass and percussion playing "the boldest of Christmas classics" alongside the Lay Family Concert Organ. (Courtesy)

No bah humbugs around here! It’s Christmas in July, which is the perfect opportunity to plan ahead and secure tickets to beloved holiday events around Dallas, long before the words “sold out” can deter your plans.

Holiday Events Dallas
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert Live to Film from December 4-6, 2026. (Courtesy)

Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Concerts

Dallas Symphony Orchestra always offers a robust selection of family-friendly holiday concerts, and the July lull is the perfect opportunity to secure your tickets. Here are a few highlights we’re looking forward to in their lineup!

  • Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert Live to Film (December 4 through 6, 2026) — Lawrence Loh conducts the orchestra as they play Miles Goodman’s original score live alongside Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol. Families delight in seeing Kermit the Frog as Bob Crotchet, Miss Piggy as Emily, and Gonzo as Charles Dickens as Ebenezer Scrooge learns the true meaning of Christmas.
  • Brassy Holidays (December 15) — A one-night-only performance of holiday favorites, Brassy Holidays features the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s brass and percussion playing “the boldest of Christmas classics” alongside the Lay Family Concert Organ.  According to the website, Brassy Holidays will “trumpet in the season with the radiant sounds of tubas and trombones, drum up holiday excitement with snares and cymbals, and pull out all the stops in this glorious holiday extravaganza!”
  • New Year’s Eve with the DSO (December 31) — Ring in 2027 with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra as they “set your night ablaze with a dazzling medley of musical delights you’ll recognize and love hearing live,” all conducted by Shira Samuels-Shragg. There’s also a premium experience that includes a four-course buffet dinner and a private reception in the VIP Lounge with select complimentary wines and light dessert bites.
Holiday Events Dallas
A one-night-only performance of holiday favorites, Brassy Holidays features the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s brass and percussion playing “the boldest of Christmas classics” alongside the Lay Family Concert Organ. (Courtesy)

SNOWDAY x Santaland

For Christmas in July at Galleria Dallas, enjoy the ultimate Santaland experience in addition to SNOWDAY, “a holiday world made for photos,” for 25 percent off. Lock in July pricing for the holiday combo package that includes:

  • Dedicated entry time to journey through Santaland and meet Santa
  • Admission to SNOWDAY Dallas (with a secret entrance via Santa’s magical wardrobe)
  • Galleria Dallas Skating Rink Christmas Tree Photos
  • All Santaland/SNOWDAY digital photos

A Christmas Carol at Dallas Theater Center

A cherished holiday tradition, Dallas Theater Center’s annual production of A Christmas Carol at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre never fails to delight audiences. For Christmas in July, Dallas Theater Center is offering 20 percent off on all single tickets to A Christmas Carol from July 24 through 25 with the code MERRY20. I particularly love the enchanting melodies in Kevin Moriarty’s adaptation of the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge. It’s a great production to gather a group of friends for a festive holiday night out in the Dallas Arts District.

Holiday Events Dallas
For the first time, elements inspired by Harry Potter will come to life in 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice at the Gaylord Texan Resort. ice! ™ featuring Harry Potter™ will run from November 13, 2026 through January 3, 2027. (Courtesy)

Gaylord Texan’s ice! ™ featuring Harry Potter

For the first time, elements inspired by Harry Potter will come to life in two million pounds of hand-carved ice at the Gaylord Texan Resort. ice! ™ featuring Harry Potter will run from November 13, 2026 through January 3, 2027. Visitors (in signature blue parkas!) will enter the nine-degree space and be greeted by a towering ice sculpture of Hedwig, Harry’s beloved owl, before stepping into 10 spectacular rooms filled with photo-worthy moments and iconic scenes inspired by the films. Scenes include Hogsmeade Station, the Forbidden Forest, The Three Broomsticks, The Great Hall, and Hogwarts Castle-themed spaces. In the castle room, visitors can race down six impressive two-story ice slides that lead toward the Quidditch Pitch, “where the room will burst into light and color in celebration of each Hogwarts house.”

Trending

  1. Fast Cars, High Fashion and Philanthropy Make This Second Time Houston Best Dressed Honoree’s Heart Zoom — Getting To Know Ann Ayre
  2. Houston’s Best Wellness Hotels and Staycation Getaways — Where Recovery and Pampering Rule
  3. The Crazy Final World Cup Numbers and 5 Reasons Why Texas Is a Lock For an Even More Prominent Role In the 2038 American Cup Return
  4. 10 Best Pizza Spots in Fort Worth — A Chicago Tavern-Style Newcomer, Downtown Italian Restaurants, and Other Top Destinations
  5. Owners of Houston’s Michelin-Starred BCN To Debut New Spanish Fine Dining Restaurant in Dallas — A Look Inside Masía
Make a splash at Dallas’ iconic urban resort
JadeWaters | Open Daily
Book Your Stay
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Curated Collection

Swipe
6517 Prestonshire Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6517 Prestonshire Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Chase Duran
This property is listed by: Chase Duran (214) 621-9446 Email Realtor
6517 Prestonshire Lane
3615 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3615 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3615 Dartmouth Avenue
3311 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3311 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,490,000 Learn More about this property
Allison Plutko
This property is listed by: Allison Plutko (972) 989-6484 Email Realtor
3311 Greenbrier Drive
6743 Gaston Avenue
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6743 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Kelli Green
This property is listed by: Kelli Green (214) 500-8805 Email Realtor
6743 Gaston Avenue
3621 Shenandoah Street
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3621 Shenandoah Street
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3621 Shenandoah Street
10920 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10920 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
10920 Strait Lane
3021 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3021 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Young Garrett
This property is listed by: Erin Young Garrett (214) 632-0226 Email Realtor
3021 Southwestern Boulevard
10010 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10010 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$24,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10010 Strait Lane
4301 Belclaire Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4301 Belclaire Avenue
Dallas, TX

$7,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4301 Belclaire Avenue
4222 Brookview Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4222 Brookview Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,299,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4222 Brookview Drive
4301 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4301 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Cynthia Beaird
This property is listed by: Cynthia Beaird (214) 797-1167 Email Realtor
4301 Fairfax Avenue
4436 Belclaire Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4436 Belclaire Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eve Sullivan
This property is listed by: Eve Sullivan (214) 534-1698 Email Realtor
4436 Belclaire Avenue
Fresh For Summer
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X