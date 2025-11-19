Holiday Hosting Tips with Dallas Designer and Expert Entertainer Javier Burkle

This night is proof that a home filled with people you love is the greatest luxury of all. The food is special, the table is beautiful, but it’s the laughter and stories that make it unforgettable," Burkle said. (Photo by Ethan Good)

A thoughtful seating chart can turn an ordinary table into a lively exchange of ideas. Mix guests who might not know each other but will spark genuine dialogue and laughter. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Curating conversation is just as important as curating the meal itself. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Rentals aren’t just for weddings or galas; they’re a secret weapon for cozy dinners, too. (Photo by Ethan Good)

“Friendsgiving is one of our favorite nights of the year because it brings every corner of our lives together. Designers, neighbors, old friends...all at the same table. That kind of joy is rare, and we never take it for granted," Burkle said. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Add table-height glow (candles, votives, small lamps), mid-height accents (sconces, floor lamps), and an intentional overhead dim to pull it all together. (Photo by Ethan Good)

When curated well, shared dishes lighten the prep, the cost, and the post-party cleanup. (Photo by Ethan Good)

"I always have Lalo on hand as the house spirit. This year, we offered it as a shot at every guest’s seat instead of the typical champagne toast," Burkle said. (Photo by Ethan Good)

For this year's Friendsgiving, Burkle created a moody, textured tablescape that featured lots of Jan Barboglio pieces, including cast iron mushrooms and six spectacular candelabras that added an enchanting glow to each table. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Every year, Javier Burkle and Mason McCleskey open their home and throw an epic Friendsgiving. (Photo by Ethan Good)

You already know (and love) Javier Burkle, a man of many talents.

Interior designer. Kip’s Bay alumnus. Stylish man about town.

Unsurprisingly, he also moonlights as a warm and generous host. Every year, Burkle and Mason McCleskey open their home and throw an epic Friendsgiving.

“Mason and I host this dinner each year because it reminds us what really matters,” Burkle said. “No one ever looks back and says they wish they had celebrated less. We want to mark the moments while we have them.”

For this year’s Friendsgiving, Burkle created a moody, textured tablescape that featured lots of Jan Barboglio pieces, including cast iron mushrooms and six spectacular candelabras that added an enchanting glow to each table.

In advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, Burkle provided a dozen expert-level tips and tricks for making entertaining as beautiful (and worry-free!) as possible.

Thanksgiving and Christmas Items Swipe

















Next

“Friendsgiving is one of our favorite nights of the year because it brings every corner of our lives together. Designers, neighbors, old friends…all at the same table. That kind of joy is rare, and we never take it for granted.”

Burkle’s Top Tips & Tricks for Holiday Entertaining