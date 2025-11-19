Holiday Hosting Tips with Dallas Designer and Expert Entertainer Javier Burkle

Javier Burkle Friendsgiving (Photo by Ethan Good)
Javier Burkle and Mason McCleskey (Photo by Ethan Good)

Every year, Javier Burkle and Mason McCleskey open their home and throw an epic Friendsgiving. (Photo by Ethan Good)

For this year's Friendsgiving, Burkle created a moody, textured tablescape that featured lots of Jan Barboglio pieces, including cast iron mushrooms and six spectacular candelabras that added an enchanting glow to each table. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Add a personalized touch with creative place cards. (Photo by Ethan Good)

"I always have Lalo on hand as the house spirit. This year, we offered it as a shot at every guest’s seat instead of the typical champagne toast," Burkle said. (Photo by Ethan Good)

When curated well, shared dishes lighten the prep, the cost, and the post-party cleanup. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Add table-height glow (candles, votives, small lamps), mid-height accents (sconces, floor lamps), and an intentional overhead dim to pull it all together. (Photo by Ethan Good)

“Friendsgiving is one of our favorite nights of the year because it brings every corner of our lives together. Designers, neighbors, old friends...all at the same table. That kind of joy is rare, and we never take it for granted," Burkle said. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Rentals aren’t just for weddings or galas; they’re a secret weapon for cozy dinners, too. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Javier Burkle and Mason McCleskey. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Curating conversation is just as important as curating the meal itself. (Photo by Ethan Good)

A thoughtful seating chart can turn an ordinary table into a lively exchange of ideas. Mix guests who might not know each other but will spark genuine dialogue and laughter. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Create a theatrical moment, whether it’s a special toast, a small amuse-bouche, or a grand dessert reveal. (Photo by Ethan Good)

This night is proof that a home filled with people you love is the greatest luxury of all. The food is special, the table is beautiful, but it’s the laughter and stories that make it unforgettable," Burkle said. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Culture / Holiday

Holiday Hosting Tips with Dallas Designer and Expert Entertainer Javier Burkle

The Design Darling Shares Lessons From His Annual Friendsgiving

photography Ethan Good
Javier Burkle and Mason McCleskey (Photo by Ethan Good)

Every year, Javier Burkle and Mason McCleskey open their home and throw an epic Friendsgiving. (Photo by Ethan Good)

For this year's Friendsgiving, Burkle created a moody, textured tablescape that featured lots of Jan Barboglio pieces, including cast iron mushrooms and six spectacular candelabras that added an enchanting glow to each table. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Add a personalized touch with creative place cards. (Photo by Ethan Good)

"I always have Lalo on hand as the house spirit. This year, we offered it as a shot at every guest’s seat instead of the typical champagne toast," Burkle said. (Photo by Ethan Good)

When curated well, shared dishes lighten the prep, the cost, and the post-party cleanup. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Add table-height glow (candles, votives, small lamps), mid-height accents (sconces, floor lamps), and an intentional overhead dim to pull it all together. (Photo by Ethan Good)

“Friendsgiving is one of our favorite nights of the year because it brings every corner of our lives together. Designers, neighbors, old friends...all at the same table. That kind of joy is rare, and we never take it for granted," Burkle said. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Rentals aren’t just for weddings or galas; they’re a secret weapon for cozy dinners, too. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Javier Burkle and Mason McCleskey. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Curating conversation is just as important as curating the meal itself. (Photo by Ethan Good)

A thoughtful seating chart can turn an ordinary table into a lively exchange of ideas. Mix guests who might not know each other but will spark genuine dialogue and laughter. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Create a theatrical moment, whether it’s a special toast, a small amuse-bouche, or a grand dessert reveal. (Photo by Ethan Good)

You already know (and love) Javier Burkle, a man of many talents.

Interior designer. Kip’s Bay alumnus. Stylish man about town.

Unsurprisingly, he also moonlights as a warm and generous host. Every year, Burkle and Mason McCleskey open their home and throw an epic Friendsgiving.

“Mason and I host this dinner each year because it reminds us what really matters,” Burkle said. “No one ever looks back and says they wish they had celebrated less. We want to mark the moments while we have them.”

Javier Burkle Friendsgiving (Photo by Ethan Good)
Every year, Javier Burkle and Mason McCleskey open their home and throw an epic Friendsgiving. (Photo by Ethan Good)

For this year’s Friendsgiving, Burkle created a moody, textured tablescape that featured lots of Jan Barboglio pieces, including cast iron mushrooms and six spectacular candelabras that added an enchanting glow to each table.

In advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, Burkle provided a dozen expert-level tips and tricks for making entertaining as beautiful (and worry-free!) as possible.

“Friendsgiving is one of our favorite nights of the year because it brings every corner of our lives together. Designers, neighbors, old friends…all at the same table. That kind of joy is rare, and we never take it for granted.”

Burkle’s Top Tips & Tricks for Holiday Entertaining

Pick a theme and fully commit.

A loose concept comes alive when it threads through the whole night. If mushrooms are the muse, let them appear on the menu, on the table, in the shape of your arrangements, and even in the vibe of the playlist.

Order your florals early.

Give your florist time to source exactly what you want. Request a mix of centerpiece florals and “micro-moments” for powder baths, sideboards, and cocktail tables so that the whole space feels considered.

Map the night with Post-its.

Before guests arrive, walk through your space and place sticky notes where platters, bottles, ice buckets, candles, and serveware will reside. It’s a tiny ritual that prevents last-minute chaos and lets you delegate with ease.

Pre-set anything that doesn’t wilt.

Flatware, glassware, Don Lino linens, serving pieces, and even dessert items can be laid out earlier in the day, well before your party begins. Having those tactile layers already in place (especially the linens!) creates instant polish and frees you up to actually enjoy the evening once guests arrive.

Mastermind the seating.

Curating conversation is just as important as curating the meal itself. A thoughtful seating chart can turn an ordinary table into a lively exchange of ideas. Mix guests who might not know each other but will spark genuine dialogue and laughter. Add a personalized touch with creative place cards. This year, we decided to write descriptors of our guests using the letters of their names. Everyone had fun comparing (and judging how true they really were!).

Javier Burkle Friendsgiving (Photo by Ethan Good)
Add a personalized touch with creative place cards. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Add a tactile layer to the table.

Introduce depth through textiles, ceramics, and metals. Jan Barboglio pieces are especially great here. The mix of hammered metal and sculpted glass brings a grounded, artful texture that plays beautifully against linens and dinnerware, giving the whole table a more dimensional and collected feel.

Don’t overlook rentals for intimate gatherings.

Rentals aren’t just for weddings or galas; they’re a secret weapon for cozy dinners, too. Posh Couture Rentals even carries Jan Barboglio items, which slide seamlessly into any tablescape and help round out the mix of texture, weight, and artistry without committing to a full purchase. It’s an easy way to make a small gathering feel beautifully complete.

Also, don’t overlook hiring a lean staff.

Having one or two extra sets of hands can take the night from overwhelming to a breeze. For hosting 36 people, having a few people to help pass appetizers, serve drinks, and clean dishes is the ultimate luxury. It also prevents any morning-after stress when you wake up the next day.

Layer your lighting at every height.

Add table-height glow (candles, votives, small lamps), mid-height accents (sconces, floor lamps), and an intentional overhead dim to pull it all together.

Javier Burkle Friendsgiving (Photo by Ethan Good)
When curated well, shared dishes lighten the prep, the cost, and the post-party cleanup. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Potlucks are unexpectedly chic.

Friendsgiving practically begs for a potluck meal, but the idea carries beautifully into a Christmas brunch or a New Year’s Eve dessert table, too. When curated well, shared dishes lighten the prep, the cost, and the post-party cleanup. Give each guest a category or flavor lane so the whole table feels cohesive.

Prep a signature drink station.

Whether it’s a batch cocktail or a “build-your-own Ranch Water” station, having one moment pre-set reduces the all-too-common bottlenecking at the front door and makes guests feel instantly welcomed. I always have Lalo on hand as the house spirit. This year, we offered it as a shot at every guest’s seat instead of the typical champagne toast.

Javier Burkle Friendsgiving (Photo by Ethan Good)
Create a theatrical moment, whether it’s a special toast, a small amuse-bouche, or a grand dessert reveal. (Photo by Ethan Good)

Create a “magic hour” moment.

Create a theatrical moment, whether it’s a special toast, a small amuse-bouche, or a grand dessert reveal. This year, I imagined a martini-tower-style stack of A.Baker cakes appearing at the end of the night. It’s playful, unexpected, and instantly becomes the shared memory everyone carries home.

“I find so much joy in celebrating every chance I get, big or small,” Burkle said. “And truly, what could be better to celebrate than friendship? This night is proof that a home filled with people you love is the greatest luxury of all. The food is special, the table is beautiful, but it’s the laughter and stories that make it unforgettable.”

Raise a glass (of cake) to the hosts! Cin cin!

