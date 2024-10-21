The 18 Best Things To Do For The Holidays In The Woodlands — From Light Shows & Tree Fun to Unique Shopping, Ugly Pickleball and More

The Woodlands Ice Rink at The Pavilion will open for the duration of the holiday season. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Township)

Twinkling lights will guide the way this year on Waterway Square. (Photo courtesy Austin Hervias)

The Market Street Christmas Tree entertains shoppers all season long with its three-minute light show, set to your favorite festive tunes. (Courtesy Market Street)

The holiday season sparkles brighter in The Woodlands, thanks to beautiful mild evenings and a touch of (faux) winter magic. From festive performances to holiday markets, there are countless ways to celebrate the best of the festive season. This year, make some holiday memories that will warm your heart for years to come.

These are the Best Things To Do For The Holidays In The Woodlands:

Holiday Lights and Festive Events

Lighting of the Doves

Kick off the season with the ethereal Lighting of the Doves. This beloved Woodlands tradition, now in its 42nd year, symbolizes holiday peace and love. On November 23, glowing doves will soar as Santa glides down The Woodlands Waterway on a sleigh boat. The evening wraps up with a spectacular fireworks display.

A Free Holiday Concert

Celebrate with a holiday-themed show at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. On December 5, sing along to all your favorite festive classics at the Holly Jolly Jingle. It’s a night filled with music, dancing and holiday cheer under the stars. Best of all, no tickets are required.

Nutcracker Magic

The Nutcracker makes the holidays magical. Each year, The Nutcracker comes to life at the Vitacca School of Dance and Vitacca Ballet. This enchanting performance, featuring local dancers, runs from November 29 through December 1 at The Woodlands Resort. Tchaikovsky’s timeless score will transport you to a world of seasonal magic.

Holiday Shopping and Markets

Merry Bright

Get a head start on holiday shopping at the Merry Bright Holiday Market. From November 22 through November 24, find one-of-a-kind gifts, from home decor and clothing to gourmet foods and jewelry. Plus, proceeds support local community programs through the Junior League of The Woodlands.

Market Street Shopping

Market Street is the destination for designer gifts and festive cheer. Make sure to catch the towering 70-foot-tall Christmas tree’s light show, which runs every half-hour from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm nightly.

Shop Local

Shop local at Sparkling Saturdays at The Spruce Market. Part of The Woodlands Resort, this market lets you sip bubbles while browsing wares from independent businesses and fresh produce. With local vendors and unique presents galore, it’s a holiday dream. It takes place every Saturday from noon to 4 pm during the holiday season.

Art In The Woods

Art In The Woods is your chance to shop for fine art in an outdoor setting. Held on the third Saturday of the month thanks to Ardest Gallery, the market showcases unique pieces from talented local artists.

Texas Fine Craft Show

Explore the inaugural Texas Fine Craft Show. Discover more than 40 artists from November 1 through November 3 at The Westin on Waterway Square hotel, with everything organized by The Woodlands Arts Council. It’s the perfect place to find handmade treasures.

Seasonal Adventures for All Ages

Ice Skating

Skate into the season at the Ice Rink at The Pavilion. Open from November 16 through January 20, the 21,000-square-foot rink offers winter fun for everyone.

Jingle Boats

Paddle into the holiday spirit with Riva Row Boat House’s Jingle Boats. Enjoy a festive kayaking adventure on Lake Woodlands as you search for hidden gifts along the shore. After your adventure, return to the boat house for holiday treats and a visit from a special guest.

Holiday Workshops and Giving Back

Cooking Love

Impress your friends with your culinary skills this holiday season. Sorriso on Waterway Avenue offers pasta-making classes in November and December. Learn techniques from head chef Jonathan Lestingi as he guides you through creating delicious, homemade pasta.

Lending a Holiday Hand

Why not spread holiday cheer by volunteering? Local charities, such as Interfaith, Montgomery Food Bank and Meals on Wheels Montgomery County, always need help.Whether helping kids or seniors, it’s a meaningful way to give back to the community.

Holiday Crafting

Unleash your creativity at festive-themed workshops at Ardest Gallery. Ardest Gallery puts on creative seminars, offering classes in ceramics, glasswork and painting. Check the calendar for upcoming holiday workshops and try your hand at a new craft.

Outdoor Thrills and Active Fun

Hike On

Make the most of the cooler weather by exploring The Woodlands’ outdoor trails. Rent a bike or take a stroll along the 220 miles of tree-lined pathways. For a wilder adventure, discover the network of scenic trails in the George Mitchell Nature Preserve.

Ugly Pickleball

Show off your worst holiday attire at the Ugly Sweater Pickleball Tournament. Held on December 7, this fun-filled event welcomes players of all levels to enjoy a day of pickleball with a festive twist.

Holiday Running

Race around The Woodlands in the Glow and Go 5K. On December 7, runners will follow a circular route around The Woodlands Waterway, decked out in festive costumes or glow-in-the dark attire. After the race, head to the glow-themed after party at Como Social Club with live music and drink specials.

Biking Lights

Take a scenic kayak or bike ride along The Waterway after sunset to admire the new Christmas lights display. It’s a peaceful and picturesque way to experience holiday magic in The Woodlands.

Climb Higher

Get your adrenaline pumping with a night climb at Texas TreeVentures. Every Friday night during the fall and winter, take on the aerial adventure course under the stars. This two-hour challenge offers a thrilling way to celebrate the holidays in The Woodlands.