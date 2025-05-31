Hong Kong For First Timers — A Guide To the Best Restaurants, Hotels, Shopping, Attractions and Flights

The cable car to Ngong Ping and the Big Buddha might be touristy, but watching the misty hills part with the green trees and skyscrapers blending together, it will be worth it.

Hong Kong is a city with uniqueness all its own, including British colonial influences layered over Cantonese traditions, all wrapped in a contemporary East-Meets-West sophistication with a forward-thinking energy.

Called The Pearl of the Orient for good reason, Hong Kong has made its mark on the global stage for its vibrant culture, sparkling cityscape and economic prowess. For those seeking to explore Asia and beyond, Hong Kong is a convenient gateway to the rest of the Far East. This unique Chinese city is certainly a jewel in its own right.

Hong Kong is having a bit of a renaissance as of late. After a few years of political tensions and incredibly strict COVID lockdowns, the city has come back into its own, with exciting new hotels and cultural attractions. In many ways, Hong Kong is a city full of pleasant surprises.

The city’s unique “One Country, Two Systems” identity creates a culture entirely its own – British colonial influences layered over Cantonese traditions, all wrapped in a contemporary East-Meets-West sophistication with a forward-thinking energy that has endured after the handover to Chinese rule. The mix of world-class fine art, innovative dining and cocktail hotspots, lively street markets and rich historical sites makes this a land all its own.

Let’s take a closer look at what a first-time visitor to Hong Kong needs to know:

A Cathay Pacific Nonstop First

My own first-time visit to Hong Kong began as the wheels of the Cathay Pacific A350-1000 lifted off the Dallas-Fort Worth runway. The foray was a first for not only me, but for the beloved Asian airline itself, which is known for its sophisticated service and surroundings.

The inaugural nonstop flight to Hong Kong set a sophisticated tone and a warm welcome before I even laid eyes on its lush landscape, towering skyscrapers and glittering harbor of the glittering city. This Hong Kong-based airline is a treasured part of the city’s fabric and a staple for loyal, discerning travelers. Cathay’s new DFW nonstop route to Hong Kong makes reaching this Asian metropolis easier than ever for Texans.

Despite the whopping 16 and a half hour flight time (the longest haul for the airline in hours), you might be fine with continuing to circle the globe thanks to the supremely comfortable business class cabin experience. The spacious business class pods feel more like private suites, staffed by flight attendants trained to Asian service standards that anticipate your needs, including making my lay-flat seat into a bed for sleep time and waking me up for a wellness breakfast before landing.

The airline’s attention to detail began before takeoff with enticing signature beverages that include the refreshing Cathay Delight made of kiwi juice and other local Hong Kong favorite ingredients. The airline even boasts its own coffee brew.

Cathay’s Betsy Beer is specially designed for high-altitude consumption. But it’s the Michelin-backed dining program that truly sets Cathay apart — an extensive menu featuring both Western and Asian options that includes Cathay’s well-regarded burger and a signature shrimp wonton and noodle soup.

Great Hong Kong Hotel Picks

Another classic staple for the city is the Rosewood Hong Kong. The six-year-old flagship property for the Hong Kong-based hospitality titan is an indulgent compound that’s almost a world of its own. With 11 distinct restaurant and bar options, a Guerlain Spa, spacious suites and the signature Rosewood Residences, an impressive art collection and even its own flower shop, the stately Rosewood tower is a chic community hub.

Its location perched on the Kowloon waterfront in the stylish Tsim Sha Tsui makes it easy to explore the best in Hong Kong shopping, authentic restaurants and fellow five star hotels such as the storied Peninsula Hotel right down the block.

The plaid Loro Piano custom wallpaper in every room and suite of the Rosewood Hong Kong set the tone for the sumptuous luxury. Black and white marble bathrooms with double showers and soaking tubs and spacious closets are some of the most lavish I’ve seen in a life of regular traveling. Even in the standard rooms.

But the Deluxe Harbour Suites that truly steal the show — with perfect views to watch ships glide across Victoria Harbor and catch the nightly 8 pm Symphony of Lights show that transforms Hong Kong’s skyscrapers into a choreographed light display. Suite guests even get access to the Manor Club — a wood-paneled haven on the 40th floor overlooking the harbor, boasting old-school hospitality, sprawling breakfast spreads and rare whisky to sip in the evenings

Designer Tony Chi’s homage to Hong Kong’s colonial influences appears in every carefully curated detail, from feng shui-inspired patterns incorporating the lucky number eight to objets d’art displayed in bay areas on each floor.

The Best In Hong Kong Restaurants

If your idea of travel includes exploring the best food around – and mine certainly does – Hong Kong is your playground. The city’s concentration of Michelin-starred restaurants both within the Rosewood and scattered throughout the city is astounding. The hotel’s own Chaat offers modern Indian cuisine, while Legacy House serves elevated Cantonese food.

And venturing beyond the property revealed even more treasures. Duddell’s combines contemporary art with traditional dim sum in a setting that makes it feel like dining inside a gallery. Louise offers French fine dining with harbor views, while Mott 32 (which also partners with Cathay Pacific for in-flight dining) serves its signature duck carved table side surrounded by old world glamour. It almost feels like you’ve slipped into a Wong Kar Wai film.

Casual holes in the walls are always waiting to be discovered. A few dumpling dives I stumbled into proved to be great finds. Bakehouse, famous for its sell-out local classic egg tarts, is a near must visit.

Hong Kong’s famous bar scene proved to be equally impressive, more than living up to the hype. Bar Leone, ranked No. 2 on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list brings an approachable Italian cocktail spin in the cool Central neighborhood. Rosewood’s Darkside is a moody cocktail parlor with live music and award-winning recipes.

Hong Kong Attractions

Hong Kong’s rhythm lies in its contrast. The M+ Museum showcases contemporary Asian art in a building that’s itself a work of art, while the Hong Kong Palace Museum brings imperial treasures. These modern institutions sit comfortably alongside ancient spaces such as Man Mo Temple, where incense smoke and centuries-old prayer traditions continue.

Shopping at the iconic Lane Crawford department store, or the lineup of luxury stores provides easy access to every flashy and stylish good you could imagine, while the low-key stalls of antique dealers on Upper Lascar Row beckon with unique treasures.

The obvious skyline delights also await. The cable car to Ngong Ping and the Big Buddha and the classic Peak Tram to Victoria peak might be touristy, but watching the misty hills part with the green trees and skyscrapers blending together makes it more than worth it. But it is the smaller cultural moments — watching tai chi practitioners in waterfront parks, exploring traditional food and shopping markets, discovering hidden temples tucked between skyscrapers — that will likely stick with you after you return home.

Hong Kong’s unique culture defies expectations at every turn and will likely leave a first timer visiting why they waited so long to come. This is a city that celebrates its modern indulgences and embraces its history. Thanks to Cathay Pacific’s new nonstop flight from Dallas, it’s never been easier for Texans to see for themselves why Hong Kong remains one of the world’s great cities and a perfect springboard into Asia.