How to Spend a Weekend at Horseshoe Bay Resort — North America’s Only Floating Pool Deep in the Heart of the Texas Hill Country

The 18-hole miniature Whitewater Golf Course was designed to replicate a competitive course and features challenging bunkers and water hazards, as well as scenic waterfalls, rose gardens, and exotic birds. (Photo by Horseshoe Bay Resort)

It’s nearly impossible to scroll through someone’s “European summer” vacation pics on Instagram and not feel SICK to your stomach with jealousy when you see them at a floating pool at some majestic property on Lake Como. Jealousy is the only correct response because, well, it looks incredible. We all wish we were there!

Did you know, however, that the only floating pool in North America sits on constant-level Lake LBJ in the heart of the Texas Hill Country? Last year, Horseshoe Bay Resort opened its attention-grabbing 70,000-gallon Waterfront Floating Pool. Earlier this summer, I found myself in need of a little getaway. The only caveat? I lacked the PTO or airline miles for a far-off destination. In addition to the allure of a floating pool in Texas, the new Signature Condominiums at Horseshoe Bay caught my attention, so, before I knew it, I headed Southbound on 35.

North America’s Only Floating Pool

Unsurprisingly, I loved my day spent at the Waterfront Floating Pool. It offered the perfect serene perch to admire the stunning views of the lake. As I wrote about in my adventure to Dubai, one thing I’ve learned in middle age is that I never regret renting the private poolside cabana when I’m on vacation. At Horseshoe Bay, renting a daybed at the Waterfront Floating Pool costs $175 for the entire day(!) and even includes four bottles of water and a fruit platter. Having a comfortable place in the shade to retreat from the sun is absolutely essential to a successful pool day, as are poolside chicken tenders and a Diet Coke. Thankfully, Waterfront Floating Pool offers full food and beverage service from Waterfront Bar & Grill. Follow my advice, and rent the daybed. You won’t regret it.

Signature Residences

As you consider upcoming quick and accessible getaways for fall break, consider Horseshoe Bay Resort, as it is ideal for families, especially those with young children. As for the digs, I stayed in one of the spacious Signature Residences, which is the resort’s collection of luxury three-bedroom condominiums. This is the way to go if you’re traveling with a group (or multi-generational family) and need some *space.* In addition to being meticulously light, bright, and clean, the stylish and well-appointed Signature Condominiums include onsite concierge services (e.g., they’ll grocery shop and stock the fridge in advance of your arrival), as well as access to some of Horseshoe Bay Resort’s best offerings, like the outdoor amenities at the Yacht Club. On the afternoon of my arrival, I spent the day basking in the sun at the Yacht Club’s lagoon-style pool and white sand lakeside beach.

Activities for All Ages and Rare Birds

Horseshoe Bay Resort offers activities for all ages. Important to note for serious golfers, Golf magazine named Horseshoe Bay Resort one of the “Top 100 Golf Resorts in North America.” For the less serious, the 18-hole miniature Whitewater Golf Course was designed to replicate a competitive course and features challenging bunkers and water hazards, as well as scenic waterfalls, rose gardens, and exotic birds. During my visit, I saw families perfecting their putts, as well as a lovable, tame bachelor party. The groom even acquiesced to wearing a baseball cap with a veil. Upstanding gentlemen!

Speaking of rare birds (see what I did there!), a colorful menagerie calls the resort home, including Buster the 22-year-old Macaw, Peaches the Cockatoo, Rio the Macaw, and Checo the Amazonian. Guests can even make a reservation to enjoy a decadent breakfast buffet alongside the exotic birds. Other highlights for children include the Jungle Kids Club at Horseshoe Bay Resort, which houses a two-story jungle gym with a tunnel slide, as well as a rock climbing wall. Though currently closed for the season, my friends’ children always rave about the Splash Safari Aqua Park and its inflatable obstacles.

Spa Days, Pontoon Lake Cruises, & Plenty of Dining Options

In addition to the aforementioned Waterfront Floating Pool, my favorite activities during my visit included a blissful massage at the onsite Bayside Spa, as well as a pontoon lake cruise on a Bennington Luxury 24′ Tri-Toon, cruising Lake LBJ at golden hour. (My captain was a female college student from the area who spends her summer break working at the resort. I hope she’s in love with a boy who works in the miniature golf course hut, but maybe I’ve been watching too much The Summer I Turned Pretty!)

Finally, and most importantly, there are plenty of dining options spread across the property, each with diverse menu offerings to placate even the pickiest palates. Following your round of miniature golf, I recommend dinner at Whitewater 360 Sports Club. As its name suggests, this classic sports bar boasts 16 televisions, as well as pizza and wings. I saw lots of men wearing Columbia fishing shirts and drinking *ice cold beers*. Needless to say, they looked happy. Unlike what you’ll find in Europe, their water glasses were filled to the brim with ice. Don’t skip the S’mores Skillet for dessert.

For weekend brunch or dinner, I like Waterfront Bar & Grill, a scenic, chicly-furnished space overlooking the lake. The chef-driven menu includes fresh seafood and from-scratch dishes with bold flavors rooted in Southern and Mexican cuisine. Naturally, I got the shrimp fajitas.

How often are trips no vacation at all? When my weekend getaway to Horseshoe Bay Resort ended, I left feeling rested, relaxed, and content, which is exactly what I needed. The next time I need a quick escape, I’ll head southbound once again. La Dolce Vita and a floating pool deep in the heart of Texas await.