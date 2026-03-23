Luxury Hotels Take To the Sea — Inside the Hotel Yacht Trend With Aman, Four Seasons and Orient Express All Onboard

Itineraries in the Jumeirah Privé Collection will sail from the Balearic Islands to the French Riviera, Amalfi Coast and Greece.

This summer, as an extension of the new Jumeirah Privé Collection, a portfolio of ultra-luxe experiences, it is set to sail the Mediterranean in a 288-foot superyacht.

Itineraries for the Four Season Fleet will sail the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Greek Islands and Costa Rica, with a total of more than 130 destinations across 30 countries, along with the opportunity to combine travel with Four Seasons hotels on land.

Designed by Tillberg Design of Sweden, the interior space will feature two or three bedroom suites, indoor and outdoor dining spaces, and much more.

Wellness is a cornerstone, and the Aman Spa onboard unfolds over 12,817 square feet across two decks, with eight treatment suites, open-air whirlpool baths, a hammam and banya, along with a state-of-the-art Fitness Studio, Medi Spa and Beauty Lounge.

From the world's largest sailing yacht to this floating Aman sanctuary, the most remarkable branded cruises setting sail this year

Ritz-Carlton started it 2022. And now Aman, Four Seasons, Orient Express and Jumeirah are jumping onboard – literally. Luxury hotel groups are taking to the seas with branded yacht cruises that offer sophisticated travelers the same exceptional design, refined elegance, private spaces and ultra-luxe amenities they expect at their favorite land-based hotels. with an opportunity to savor the experience in a new floating environment at sea.

“There was a clear gap in the market,” Aman Group chairman and CEO Vlad Doronin says. “Today, nothing truly exists between traditional cruising and a private superyacht charter. We saw an opportunity to create something genuinely private, where guests feel as though they are on their own yacht, not on a cruise.”

Those who book a branded yacht cruise, with several five star sailings set to start this summer and voyages already scheduled into next year, may get to be the first — but certainly not the last — to experience something unique and truly special.

Aman is such a distinctive hospitality group that it has inspired super fans so devoted to the brand there is even an unofficial name for them: “Aman junkies.” The criteria is simple: those who have visited at least eight Aman hotels qualify, and most share a goal of staying at every Aman property.

When Aman was founded in 1988, the idea was to create intimate retreats showcasing a minimalist design style imbued with a serene sophistication, warm hospitality and a sanctuary aesthetic. The first, in Phuket, Thailand, was named Amanpuri, which means “place of peace.” And that about sums up the company’s ethos.

Aman now boasts 35 hotels in 20 countries around the globe, from Siem Reap to the newest, Aman Rosa Alpina, in Alta Badia. Set to launch this summer is Amanvari in Mexico, with Aman Beverly Hills and Aman Miami Beach both slated to open in 2027. With a 50 percent guest return rate, it’s no surprise that Aman would want to expand its offerings and create a new luxury playground for its devoted clientele.

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Aman at Sea, the new ultra-luxe Aman Mediterranean yacht cruises, is scheduled to set sail in 2027.

The inaugural vessel is Amangati, a 600-foot, nine-deck yacht, designed to accommodate 94 guests in 47 spacious suites. Itineraries will sail from the Balearic Islands to the French Riviera, Amalfi Coast and Greece (each with a private terrace), ranging from 731 to 3,811 square feet.

“With Amangati,” Doronin says, “we are bringing the Aman philosophy of privacy, minimalist design, generosity of space and unparalleled service into a new environment, while giving our guests access to destinations and perspectives that simply are not possible on land.”

Wellness is a cornerstone, and the Aman Spa onboard unfolds over 12,817 square feet across two decks, with eight treatment suites, open-air whirlpool baths, a hammam and banya, along with a state-of-the-art Fitness Studio, Medi Spa and Beauty Lounge. Dining options include Mediterranean, Japanese and the Aman Grill.

Itinerary offerings are geared toward offering unique access and can be curated to sync with cultural events such as the Cannes Film Festival, the Monaco Grand Prix, or even a glide through Venice’s historic Grand Canal, past the famed San Marco Square.

Four Seasons’ Yacht Game

In its reimagining of a sanctuary at sea, the Four Seasons I, the inaugural passenger vessel in the Four Seasons Yacht fleet launching this spring, will feature 95 suites that range in size from 500 to 9,975 square feet, each with a private terrace. (The Four Seasons II is scheduled to start sailing in 2027.)

Designed by Tillberg Design of Sweden, the interior space will feature two or three bedroom suites, indoor and outdoor dining spaces, splash pools, outdoor showers and, for families and groups, the option to connect to adjoining suites. The largest, the Funnel Suite, is a four-story, 9600-square foot mega-penthouse, one of the largest penthouses on the sea.

Itineraries will sail the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Greek Islands and Costa Rica, with a total of more than 130 destinations across 30 countries, along with the opportunity to combine travel with Four Seasons hotels on land. The Four Seasons I will feature 11 dining venues including a rotating Chef-in-Residence program bringing Michelin-starred Four Seasons chefs onboard to create menus that reflect the destination. A full-service spa, wellness offerings such as morning yoga and a full-sized swimming pool, 65 feet long and 18 feet wide, are highlights, along with a floating marina that opens off both sides of the yacht and offers direct access to the water for kayaking, paddleboarding, swimming and a private speedboat experience.

Jumeriah Sailing the Mediterranean

Jumeirah, especially known for luxury hospitality in the Middle East and Asia, operates 29 properties across 11 countries in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. This summer, as an extension of the new Jumeirah Privé Collection, a portfolio of ultra-luxe experiences, it is set to sail the Mediterranean in a 288-foot superyacht, in partnership with the Maltese Falcon. The exclusive yacht will accommodate 12 travelers, perfect for a buyout.

Though not a Jumeirah-branded vessel, the yacht teams will be Jumeirah-trained and feature Jumeirah amenities to ensure the same level of luxury that travelers experience at Jumeirah hotels.

Itineraries will sail from the Balearic Islands to the French Riviera, Amalfi Coast and Greece, with winter sailings to the Caribbean. The experience will feature an outdoor cinema projected onto the sails, a rotating sunbed, fitness studio, water sports and dockings at the 5-star Jumeirah Mallorca and Jumeirah Capri Palace for land-based spa treatments, waterfront dining and even overnight stays.

Orient Express On the Water

A mention of the historic Orient Express, the standard-bearer for ultra-luxury train travel for well over a century, conjures romance, over-the-top opulence, exotic adventure and perhaps a frisson of danger, thanks to Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. The historic brand is entering an exciting new phase, expansion of additional trains and train routes, hotels and now sailing yacht cruises, likely to bring it even more cachet.

With the debut of Orient Express yacht cruises in June, the elegant brand will be sailing the French and Italian rivieras with itineraries across the Mediterranean and Adriatic, and a transatlantic crossing to the Caribbean. The first vessel, the 721-foot Orient Express Corinthian, comes in as the world’s largest sailing yacht. It is also designed by Maxime d’Angeac. It features 54 spacious suites, designed with warm touches of wood, leather and marble, and five restaurants helmed by Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno, including a marina, for dining at water’s edge. According to a spokesperson for Orient Express, “the Corinthian is predominantly sail-powered propulsion, centered around three masts and large rigid sails, designed to harness the energy of the wind whenever conditions allow.”

There will be a 115-seat Parisian-inspired Art Deco cabaret, recording studio, Guerlain Spa and two pools. With a commitment to sustainability and ocean conservation, the Orient Express Corinthian is the first sailing yacht to incorporate the SolidSail system, paired with hybrid LNG propulsion for near-zero-emission, virtually silent cruising along with AI-driven marine mammal detection. The sister ship and second vessel dubbed Orient Express Olympian, is expected to debut in 2027.

“The yacht extends the essence of the Orient Express brand to the sea,” an Orient Express spokesperson details. “Just as the legendary train redefined travel through leisurely journeys, exceptional service, and a distinct sense of elegance, the maritime experience translates these same principles into a new setting. . . the yacht brings the spirit of exceptional travel experiences with Orient Express into a new dimension of travel.”

It is a whole new luxury world on the seas.