Hotel Chalet Mirabell Italy
Hotel Chalet Mirabell Italy
Hotel Chalet Mirabell Italy
Hotel Chalet Mirabell Italy
Hotel Chalet Mirabell Italy
Hotel Chalet Mirabell Italy
Hotel Chalet Mirabell Italy
01
07

Hidden where the Dolomites meet the Italian Alps just south of Austria in South Tyrol is Hotel Chalet Mirabell, offering a family owned, quieter dose of the coveted region.

02
07

Guests at Chalet Mirabell can unwind year-round at the resort’s expansive mountain spa, featuring saunas, steam rooms, and outdoor hot tubs overlooking the Italian Alps.

03
07

No matter the season, Chalet Mirabell’s spa awaits guests with a warm and cozy welcome.

04
07

Whether blanketed in snow or bathed in sunshine, Chalet Mirabell captures the quiet, restorative beauty of South Tyrol’s alpine lifestyle

05
07

The Adults Only Spa at Chalet Mirabell boasts multiple saunas, steam rooms, cold plunges, whirl pools and cozy relaxation spaces.

06
07

Inside the luxury suites, warm fireplaces, natural wood tones, and soft textiles create a modern mountain-chic retreat in the heart of northern Italy.

07
07

The resort’s infinity pools and sun terraces provide a front-row seat to the breathtaking landscapes that make the Dolomites one of Europe’s most spectacular regions.

Hotel Chalet Mirabell Italy
Hotel Chalet Mirabell Italy
Hotel Chalet Mirabell Italy
Hotel Chalet Mirabell Italy
Hotel Chalet Mirabell Italy
Hotel Chalet Mirabell Italy
Hotel Chalet Mirabell Italy
Culture / Travel

Italy’s Hidden Side of the Dolomites — Hotel Chalet Mirabell is a Luxe Mountain Retreat In The Heart of the 2026 Winter Olympics

A Family-Owned Hotel with Luxury Spa, Fine Dining, and Spacious Suites

BY //
Hidden where the Dolomites meet the Italian Alps just south of Austria in South Tyrol is Hotel Chalet Mirabell, offering a family owned, quieter dose of the coveted region.
Guests at Chalet Mirabell can unwind year-round at the resort’s expansive mountain spa, featuring saunas, steam rooms, and outdoor hot tubs overlooking the Italian Alps.
No matter the season, Chalet Mirabell’s spa awaits guests with a warm and cozy welcome.
Whether blanketed in snow or bathed in sunshine, Chalet Mirabell captures the quiet, restorative beauty of South Tyrol’s alpine lifestyle
The Adults Only Spa at Chalet Mirabell boasts multiple saunas, steam rooms, cold plunges, whirl pools and cozy relaxation spaces.
Inside the luxury suites, warm fireplaces, natural wood tones, and soft textiles create a modern mountain-chic retreat in the heart of northern Italy.
The resort’s infinity pools and sun terraces provide a front-row seat to the breathtaking landscapes that make the Dolomites one of Europe’s most spectacular regions.
1
7

Hidden where the Dolomites meet the Italian Alps just south of Austria in South Tyrol is Hotel Chalet Mirabell, offering a family owned, quieter dose of the coveted region.

2
7

Guests at Chalet Mirabell can unwind year-round at the resort’s expansive mountain spa, featuring saunas, steam rooms, and outdoor hot tubs overlooking the Italian Alps.

3
7

No matter the season, Chalet Mirabell’s spa awaits guests with a warm and cozy welcome.

4
7

Whether blanketed in snow or bathed in sunshine, Chalet Mirabell captures the quiet, restorative beauty of South Tyrol’s alpine lifestyle

5
7

The Adults Only Spa at Chalet Mirabell boasts multiple saunas, steam rooms, cold plunges, whirl pools and cozy relaxation spaces.

6
7

Inside the luxury suites, warm fireplaces, natural wood tones, and soft textiles create a modern mountain-chic retreat in the heart of northern Italy.

7
7

The resort’s infinity pools and sun terraces provide a front-row seat to the breathtaking landscapes that make the Dolomites one of Europe’s most spectacular regions.

The upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics are shining a spotlight on Italy’s Dolomites, the region backboned by the jagged peaks in the country’s far north, but the region’s growing allure goes beyond the games. With the region set to have a center-of-the-world’s stage moment this February, luxury hotels like Aman and Mandarin Oriental have opened five-star outposts, catering to discerning travelers who can’t get enough of the breathtaking scenery and alpine culture.

For those who have only heard the Dolomites in passing, the area is vast – starting from Cortina d’Ampezzo, where many of the mountainside Olympic Games will take place, into the Trentino and South Tyrol regions, near the edges of Switzerland and Austria. The buzzy area justifies its popularity as a prime spot for visitors looking for a unique mountain escape, no matter the season, with all the benefits of European culture and its special flair for luxury hospitality. 

Hidden where the Dolomites meet the Italian Alps just south of Austria in South Tyrol is Hotel Chalet Mirabell, offering a family-owned, quieter dose of the coveted region. Nestled near a tiny mountain village called Avelengo, just 40 minutes north of Bolzano (a main hub of the region, with a convenient train station), Chalet Mirabell is perched high in the mountains with nearly 360 degrees of breathtaking views, modern mountain chic accommodations, a state of the art spa and wellness program and gourmet dining with an enticing mix of Austrian and Italian hospitality. Just a train ride away from Venice and Milan, the hotel is a convenient stop on any Italian tour. 

When Christine and Michael Reiterer met at a cute little pub called Mirabell, they probably couldn’t have guessed they would turn their loving relationship into a family-owned hotel business with Chalet Mirabell. When they purchased the property 20 years ago, the hotel was a quaint inn. Now 20 years later, the property is a 70-room luxury resort with all the trappings of an award-winning Italian alpine hospitality experience. In winter, the challenging ski slopes await just a few minutes away, and in summer, the hiking trails and charming-looking natural spring lake start in the hotel’s backyard.  

Hotel Chalet Mirabell Italy
Inside the luxury suites, warm fireplaces, natural wood tones, and soft textiles create a modern mountain-chic retreat in the heart of northern Italy.

Nature and Spa Experiences All Year Round at Hotel Chalet Mirabell

I personally recommend a mid-fall visit to the property, where the air is crisp enough for a jacket, but still welcoming enough to enjoy the outdoors. During my late October visit, I started my days with misty hikes through the autumn foliage, followed by cozy afternoons at the spa and a candlelit gourmet meal each evening. 

For added nature experiences, the hotel offers hikes with their adorable herd of alpacas, who calmly walked alongside me through the nearby mountain villages full of local farmers and mountainside vineyard keepers. For those really wanting to buddy up to the fluffy creatures, Chalet Mirabell offers a private dinner in the alpaca barn for a gourmet meal amidst the cozy rustic alpine scenery. 

Christmas items

Swipe
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025

No matter the season, Chalet Mirabell’s spa awaits guests with a warm and cozy welcome. With over a dozen comfortable lounge areas, fireplace-filled nooks with sherpa blankets, and outdoor patio space filled with saunas, cold plunges, and hot tubs, it’s a relaxation seeker’s playland. 

Throughout each day at Chalet Mirabell, the hotel curates a schedule of other complimentary activities, including sound bowl healing and stretching classes, HIIT fitness classes, cooking classes, and traditional Aufguss, the sauna rituals common in the area that involve aromatherapy and a healthy dose of sweating. 

Hotel Chalet Mirabell Italy
Whether blanketed in snow or bathed in sunshine, Chalet Mirabell captures the quiet, restorative beauty of South Tyrol’s alpine lifestyle

In summer, the natural swimming lake is a refreshing dose of nature, while the cooler temps make bathing in the heated indoor or outdoor pools all the better. 

Chalet Mirabell thoughtfully accommodates guests with their families in tow or couples looking for romantic serenity. Romantic suites with sweeping views and warm fireplaces are found on a quieter side of the property, while guests with little ones can book spacious family-friendly suites or one of the property’s state-of-the-art multibedroom villas complete with a private pool, sauna, and spacious kitchen and living areas. 

There are even separate dining areas, spas, and pools for those looking to unwind with or without the little ones. 

Another all-season perk of Chalet Mirabell is its gourmet dining experiences. Breakfast and lunch are massive spreads of housemade breads, cheeses, fruits, and locally procured produce and signature daily dishes, while dinner is a five or six-course culinary journey with housemade pasta and farm-fresh ingredients. Along with a friendly sommelier for wine pairings from the extensive wine list. 

In a region suddenly in the global spotlight, Chalet Mirabell proves that true luxury is not in the spectacle, but in the hidden pockets and little details surrounding it.

Shop Keveri at Bering’s this holiday season
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
4000 Purdue Street #157
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #157
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #157
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
5521 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,149,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
12311 Natchez Park Lane
Eagle Springs
FOR SALE

12311 Natchez Park Lane
Humble, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12311 Natchez Park Lane
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$728,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$289,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$347,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
11506 Staffordale Court
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

11506 Staffordale Court
Cypress, TX

$358,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
11506 Staffordale Court
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
506 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

506 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$574,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
506 Knox Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
507 Schweikhardt Street
Denver Harbor
FOR SALE

507 Schweikhardt Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
507 Schweikhardt Street
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$745,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
18107 Heaton Drive
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

18107 Heaton Drive
Houston, TX

$298,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
18107 Heaton Drive
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X