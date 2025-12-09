Italy’s Hidden Side of the Dolomites — Hotel Chalet Mirabell is a Luxe Mountain Retreat In The Heart of the 2026 Winter Olympics

The resort’s infinity pools and sun terraces provide a front-row seat to the breathtaking landscapes that make the Dolomites one of Europe’s most spectacular regions.

Hidden where the Dolomites meet the Italian Alps just south of Austria in South Tyrol is Hotel Chalet Mirabell, offering a family owned, quieter dose of the coveted region.

The upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics are shining a spotlight on Italy’s Dolomites, the region backboned by the jagged peaks in the country’s far north, but the region’s growing allure goes beyond the games. With the region set to have a center-of-the-world’s stage moment this February, luxury hotels like Aman and Mandarin Oriental have opened five-star outposts, catering to discerning travelers who can’t get enough of the breathtaking scenery and alpine culture.

For those who have only heard the Dolomites in passing, the area is vast – starting from Cortina d’Ampezzo, where many of the mountainside Olympic Games will take place, into the Trentino and South Tyrol regions, near the edges of Switzerland and Austria. The buzzy area justifies its popularity as a prime spot for visitors looking for a unique mountain escape, no matter the season, with all the benefits of European culture and its special flair for luxury hospitality.

Hidden where the Dolomites meet the Italian Alps just south of Austria in South Tyrol is Hotel Chalet Mirabell, offering a family-owned, quieter dose of the coveted region. Nestled near a tiny mountain village called Avelengo, just 40 minutes north of Bolzano (a main hub of the region, with a convenient train station), Chalet Mirabell is perched high in the mountains with nearly 360 degrees of breathtaking views, modern mountain chic accommodations, a state of the art spa and wellness program and gourmet dining with an enticing mix of Austrian and Italian hospitality. Just a train ride away from Venice and Milan, the hotel is a convenient stop on any Italian tour.

When Christine and Michael Reiterer met at a cute little pub called Mirabell, they probably couldn’t have guessed they would turn their loving relationship into a family-owned hotel business with Chalet Mirabell. When they purchased the property 20 years ago, the hotel was a quaint inn. Now 20 years later, the property is a 70-room luxury resort with all the trappings of an award-winning Italian alpine hospitality experience. In winter, the challenging ski slopes await just a few minutes away, and in summer, the hiking trails and charming-looking natural spring lake start in the hotel’s backyard.

Nature and Spa Experiences All Year Round at Hotel Chalet Mirabell

I personally recommend a mid-fall visit to the property, where the air is crisp enough for a jacket, but still welcoming enough to enjoy the outdoors. During my late October visit, I started my days with misty hikes through the autumn foliage, followed by cozy afternoons at the spa and a candlelit gourmet meal each evening.

For added nature experiences, the hotel offers hikes with their adorable herd of alpacas, who calmly walked alongside me through the nearby mountain villages full of local farmers and mountainside vineyard keepers. For those really wanting to buddy up to the fluffy creatures, Chalet Mirabell offers a private dinner in the alpaca barn for a gourmet meal amidst the cozy rustic alpine scenery.

Christmas items Swipe

















Next

No matter the season, Chalet Mirabell’s spa awaits guests with a warm and cozy welcome. With over a dozen comfortable lounge areas, fireplace-filled nooks with sherpa blankets, and outdoor patio space filled with saunas, cold plunges, and hot tubs, it’s a relaxation seeker’s playland.

Throughout each day at Chalet Mirabell, the hotel curates a schedule of other complimentary activities, including sound bowl healing and stretching classes, HIIT fitness classes, cooking classes, and traditional Aufguss, the sauna rituals common in the area that involve aromatherapy and a healthy dose of sweating.

In summer, the natural swimming lake is a refreshing dose of nature, while the cooler temps make bathing in the heated indoor or outdoor pools all the better.

Chalet Mirabell thoughtfully accommodates guests with their families in tow or couples looking for romantic serenity. Romantic suites with sweeping views and warm fireplaces are found on a quieter side of the property, while guests with little ones can book spacious family-friendly suites or one of the property’s state-of-the-art multibedroom villas complete with a private pool, sauna, and spacious kitchen and living areas.

There are even separate dining areas, spas, and pools for those looking to unwind with or without the little ones.

Another all-season perk of Chalet Mirabell is its gourmet dining experiences. Breakfast and lunch are massive spreads of housemade breads, cheeses, fruits, and locally procured produce and signature daily dishes, while dinner is a five or six-course culinary journey with housemade pasta and farm-fresh ingredients. Along with a friendly sommelier for wine pairings from the extensive wine list.

In a region suddenly in the global spotlight, Chalet Mirabell proves that true luxury is not in the spectacle, but in the hidden pockets and little details surrounding it.