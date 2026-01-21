0249 Hotel Daphne – Lobby x Library 2 – by Julie Soefer
The library is painted high-gloss blue and marigold. Artwork Kelli Vance's "Separation Anxiety," 2019. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

In the lobby, a circular vintage sofa found in Round Top is covered in Pierre Frey and Nobilis fabrics. Murano chandelier with rondini glass. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A penthouse suite at Hotel Daphne (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A suite with seating area. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

In a guest room, mohair seating and an Arts and Crafts style credenza. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A room with artwork by Austin-based Alexandra Valenti, who was commissioned to create paintings for all guest rooms. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A room with a king bed at Hotel Daphne (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A room with a king bed at Hotel Daphne (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A room in a penthouse suite at Hotel Daphne (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Detail of a guest room at Hotel Daphne (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A penthouse suite at the new Hotel Daphne (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Hotel Daphne bathroom (Photo by Julie Soefer)

The sink in the bathroom in a room at Hotel Daphne (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A bath swathed in Fireclay tile with onyx vanity. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A detail of the lobby at Hotel Daphne (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Lobby and retail at Hotel Daphne (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Culture / Travel

Inside The Heights' Hot New Hotel — A Deeper Look at Hotel Daphne and Its Design-Driven Ways

49 Rooms, Plenty of Texas Art and a Restaurant With Chef Power

BY //
The library is painted high-gloss blue and marigold. Artwork Kelli Vance's "Separation Anxiety," 2019. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

In the lobby, a circular vintage sofa found in Round Top is covered in Pierre Frey and Nobilis fabrics. Murano chandelier with rondini glass. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A penthouse suite at Hotel Daphne (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A suite with seating area. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

In a guest room, mohair seating and an Arts and Crafts style credenza. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A room with artwork by Austin-based Alexandra Valenti, who was commissioned to create paintings for all guest rooms. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A room with a king bed at Hotel Daphne (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A room with a king bed at Hotel Daphne (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A room in a penthouse suite at Hotel Daphne (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Detail of a guest room at Hotel Daphne (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A penthouse suite at the new Hotel Daphne (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Hotel Daphne bathroom (Photo by Julie Soefer)

The sink in the bathroom in a room at Hotel Daphne (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A bath swathed in Fireclay tile with onyx vanity. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A detail of the lobby at Hotel Daphne (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Lobby and retail at Hotel Daphne (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Hotel Daphne, the long-awaited design-driven boutique hotel from Austin hospitality group Bunkhouse Hotels, is making an early mark behind its glass-and-steel doors on West 20th Street in The Heights.

Houston was long deprived of Bunkhouse properties until Hotel Saint Augustine’s celebrated Montrose opening last year, and now The Heights has its own intimate spot designed for neighbors and leisure travelers. The Heights’ utopian community-driven ethos and Prohibition speakeasy history deeply inspired Bunkhouse, whose approach to hospitality tends to be local and layered with a dose of mischief.

0250 Hotel Daphne – Room, Balcony Suite Seating Areas – by Julie Soefer (Photo by Julie Soefer)
A suite with seating area at Bunkhouse Hotels’ new Hotel Daphne. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

The 49-room new Houston hotel is housed in a new five-story white-painted brick building with stepped parapets and steel windows with gray shutters, designed by Blanchard A+D to blend seamlessly with the neighboring charming residential houses and taller industrial warehouses. The building was sited around century-old heritage oak trees on the property, which can now be admired from numerous rooms across Hotel Daphne alongside lush landscaping by McDugald Steele.

The in-house design team at Bunkhouse embraced The Heights’ Arts and Crafts heritage and Daphne’s dichotomy of desire and danger to create the interiors. The public areas are painted in rich, saturated jewel tones. In the lobby, the front desk is wrapped in handmade tile, while a vintage Murano chandelier with rondini glass holds court above a semicircular modular vintage sofa sourced in Round Top and upholstered in Pierre Frey and Nobilis fabrics.

0248 Hotel Daphne – Lobby Seating 1 – by Julie Soefer (Photo by Julie Soefer)
In the lobby, a circular vintage sofa found in Round Top is covered in Pierre Frey and Nobilis fabrics. Murano chandelier with rondini glass. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

The retail shop — which sells local goods and Bunkhouse-designed products, such as the coveted cotton kimono robes in Daphne’s signature red-and-blue striped pattern — presides in the right-hand side of the lobby. The library serves as a quiet retreat for a game of chess or a convivial gathering space for cocktails or a private dinner party, with high-gloss blue built-in bookshelves with contrasting marigold and gold insets styled with books, ceramics, art and found objects. A handwoven rug in a floral design from Shame Studios provides pattern while grounding the room.

Texas Art Swagger

Adding swagger and soul to Hotel Daphne’s interiors is a significant collection of Texas art. This is not unexpected, as hotel developers Bob Ackerley and his son Ben are not only collectors, but their family, including Bob’s wife Nora, is intrinsically involved in the Houston art community. Their Cat Spring Collection (named for their property’s art barn in Austin County) boasts notable works by (mostly) modern and contemporary Texas talents.

More than 160 pieces are strikingly arrayed from the lobby and library to the Hypsi restaurant, bar and guest rooms.

These art works become not only one of the calling cards of Hotel Daphne, but they also speak to Houston’s reputation as home to one of America’s largest communities of working artists. Adding cred to the collection is the involvement of Hesse McGraw, former executive director of the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, who was tapped as the Daphne’s curator by the Ackerleys.

Belly up to the bar, and you’ll encounter John Alexander’s Life on a Merry-Go-Round, 2010, an epic canvas acquired from McClain Gallery this past fall at Untitled Art, Houston. The library’s trinity of works span generations, including a glorious color-field canvas by Texas’ most important painter Dorothy Hood; modernist Toni LaSelle’s ink and gouache on paper; and a sexually charged painting from Kelli Vance that adds edge.

0251 Hotel Daphne – Room, King Bed 2 – by Julie Soefer (Photo by Julie Soefer)
A room with artwork by Austin-based Alexandra Valenti, who was commissioned to create paintings for all guest rooms. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Other standouts in the public areas include paintings from Vernon Fisher (Hotel, 2015), Howard Sherman, Vincent Falsetta, Kent Dorn, Marcelyn McNeil, Raymond Jonson and, coming this spring, a buzzy site-specific commission for the Hypsi restaurant from San Antonio painter/King Ranch heir Matt Kleberg, who’s known for his bold architectural abstractions.     

Hypsi, helmed by chef Terrence Gallivan, is inspired by the private drinking clubs that flourished in The Heights’ dry days. Afternoon light casts a soft and beautiful glow through a wall of windows on the southern side, which faces a courtyard with a heritage oak.

The 49 guest rooms, including six with terraces and two suites, offer serene retreats in earthy palettes, with custom beds and nightstands framed in dark wood, cozy mohair seating, and Arts and Crafts-style credenzas. Baths are wrapped in rich Fireclay tile with striking onyx vanities.

Rooms rates start at $359. Hotel Daphne is located at 347 W. 20th Street. Learn more here

Additional reporting for this story was done by Catherine D. Anspon.

