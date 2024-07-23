Houston’s New Hotel Saint Augustine Sets Its Opening Date With a Bludorn Restaurant — Get an Early Look at the Montrose Marvel

Get a look at the Hotel Saint Augustine lobby. The new Montrose hotel is on the verge of opening. (Rendering courtesy of Post Company)

Bunkhouse Hotels, the acclaimed Texas hospitality group which brought Austin a number of unique hotels including the popular Hotel Saint Cecilia and Hotel San José, is now taking reservations for its first venture into Houston. Fans of the hotel group’s unique properties can make reservations at Houston’s new boutique Hotel Saint Augustine for stays that begin November 15 or later.

The new Houston hotel is located at 4110 Loretto, a stone’s throw from the Menil Collection’s Drawing Institute, in the heart of Montrose. Seventy one rooms and suites are distributed across five small, two-story buildings connected by open-air bridges and porches designed to blend seamlessly into the neighborhood’s residential character. Hotel Saint Augustine features four lushly landscaped courtyards and winding outdoor pathways amid mature heritage oaks.

As a bonus, the first hotel guests will get a special booking code offering eager beavers a 20 percent discount, a daily breakfast credit for two, a free upgrade to a suite and late checkout based on availability.

Those familiar with Bunkhouse Hotels’ interesting take on hotel design will understand Hotel Saint Augustine promotional materials describing the new hotel having as a “surrealist design” that “will reflect Bunkhouse’s signature style while embracing the essence and culture of the dynamic city.”

The group tapped revered Texas architectural firm Lake|Flato for this new Houston hotel’s design. Interiors come from Post Company, a New York and Wyoming-based award-winning design studio. Lauded Texas landscape architect studio Ten Eyck is responsible for the wealth of native Texas plants that cover the property.