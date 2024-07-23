Houston’s New Hotel Saint Augustine Sets Its Opening Date With a Bludorn Restaurant — Get an Early Look at the Montrose Marvel
Get a look at the Hotel Saint Augustine lobby. The new Montrose hotel is on the verge of opening. (Rendering courtesy of Post Company)
Houston's new Hotel Saint Augustine now taking reservations for stays. (Rendering courtesy of Lake|Flato Architects and Ten Eyck Landscape Architect)
Hotel Saint Augustine lobby in Houston's Montrose neighborhood (Rendering courtesy of Post Company)
Chef Aaron Bludorn's Restaurant Perseid in Hotel Saint Augustine set to open in Mid-November. (Rendering courtesy of Post Company)
Hotel Saint Augustine Restaurant Perseid (Rendering courtesy of Post Company)
Hotel Saint Augustine event space (Rendering courtesy of Post Company)
Hotel Saint Augustine guest room (Rendering courtesy of Post Company)
Hotel Saint Augustine guest room bath (Rendering courtesy of Post Company)
Bunkhouse Hotels, the acclaimed Texas hospitality group which brought Austin a number of unique hotels including the popular Hotel Saint Cecilia and Hotel San José, is now taking reservations for its first venture into Houston. Fans of the hotel group’s unique properties can make reservations at Houston’s new boutique Hotel Saint Augustine for stays that begin November 15 or later.
The new Houston hotel is located at 4110 Loretto, a stone’s throw from the Menil Collection’s Drawing Institute, in the heart of Montrose. Seventy one rooms and suites are distributed across five small, two-story buildings connected by open-air bridges and porches designed to blend seamlessly into the neighborhood’s residential character. Hotel Saint Augustine features four lushly landscaped courtyards and winding outdoor pathways amid mature heritage oaks.
As a bonus, the first hotel guests will get a special booking code offering eager beavers a 20 percent discount, a daily breakfast credit for two, a free upgrade to a suite and late checkout based on availability.
Those familiar with Bunkhouse Hotels’ interesting take on hotel design will understand Hotel Saint Augustine promotional materials describing the new hotel having as a “surrealist design” that “will reflect Bunkhouse’s signature style while embracing the essence and culture of the dynamic city.”
The group tapped revered Texas architectural firm Lake|Flato for this new Houston hotel’s design. Interiors come from Post Company, a New York and Wyoming-based award-winning design studio. Lauded Texas landscape architect studio Ten Eyck is responsible for the wealth of native Texas plants that cover the property.
“Ten Eyck worked with The John Fairey Garden in Hempstead for several years,” a release notes, “to cultivate a collection of rare and native plants for the hotel’s grounds, including eyelash sage, dwarf rock palm and blue rabbit’s foot fern.”
Bunkhouse’s tradition of naming each hotel after a patron saint comes into play with Hotel Saint Augustine, the name of which was inspired on several levels. Saint Augustine is the patron saint of printing and the Menil Drawing Institute’s proximity is heralded, Augustus Chapman Allen also was one of Houston’s founders, Saint Augustine grass flourishes in lawns throughout the city and the name is also “a nod to the month of August for the hazy, late summer nostalgia it brings.”
The Perseid Restaurant Beckons
Hotel Saint Augustine’s restaurant, lobby bar and event spaces will be under direction of popular Chef Aaron Bludhorn and his business partner, the ever-popular director of operations Cherif Mbodji. All-day restaurant Perseid (pronounced per-see-id) will be Bunkhouse’s take on the quintessential neighborhood bistro in Hotel Saint Augustine.
There is a special opening offer for Hotel Saint Augustine. Use code NEWINTOWN to get 20 percent off the best available rate, American breakfast for two ($20 per person per day, maximum of two guests), a complimentary upgrade to a suite and a late checkout of 2 PM (based on availability).