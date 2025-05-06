Hôtel Swexan To Debut Exclusive Dallas Pool Pop-Up With Beloved Italian Brand Missoni

At both the pool and Pomelo, guests can order from a special Missoni menu, as well. (Photo by Hôtel Swexan)

Hotel guests can also shop at Missoni's custom retail cabana, which will offer the brand's latest collection of ready-to-wear, as well as home collections and swim. (Photo by Hôtel Swexan)

If your summer plans do not include a trip to the sun-drenched Amalfi Coast, Hôtel Swexan has you covered. The 134-room boutique luxury property in Dallas’ Harwood District recently announced an exclusive partnership with celebrated Italian fashion house Missoni. On June 21, the hotel will debut a pool pop-up with Missoni, transforming its rooftop into “a dynamic oasis of high fashion and refined relaxation.”

The Italian brand‘s striking color palette and signature patterns (like the iconic zig-zag) will adorn branded lounger covers that surround the property’s infinity-edge pool, which is a true oasis amidst Uptown’s hustle and bustle. Hotel guests can also shop at Missoni’s custom retail cabana, which will offer the brand’s latest collection of ready-to-wear, as well as home collections and swim (of course!). Sometimes, a gal just needs a Missoni bikini to match her Missoni pool lounger, and Hôtel Swexan understands that.

At both the pool and Pomelo, the intimate rooftop bar that oozes with a Mediterranean je ne sais quois, guests can order from a special Missoni menu, as well. Sure, a lemon granita on Capri hits different, but a poolside Malfy Gin Spritz on a hot Texas summer day would wet the whistle quite nicely, don’t you think?

Finally, the hotel plans to offer two new packages in conjunction with the Missoni brand partnership. The Missoni Experience package includes a one-night stay, access to the Missoni poolside experience, two signature Malfy Gin cocktails, and a summer bruschetta board. (You can even pronounce it with the hard ‘k;’ I won’t judge.) Feeling even more posh? Book the La Vita Missoni suite package. This package includes the aforementioned, but in a signature suite, as well as two plush Missoni beach towels and a signature Missoni summer-scented candle upon arrival.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Missoni, a brand that shares our commitment to timeless elegance and exceptional design,” says Julian Payne, general manager at Hôtel Swexan. “This partnership is the perfect fit as Hôtel Swexan and Missoni are both family-owned businesses, dedicated to creating unique experiences that resonate with the world’s most discerning clientele. We both cater not just to luxury offerings, but a sense of enduring craftsmanship and modern sophistication.”

One of my favorite Italian phrases is “Il dolce far niente,” which means “the sweetness of doing nothing.” I can’t think of a more fabulous place to do nothing this summer than by the infinity pool on a Missoni lounger at Hôtel Swexan. See you there?