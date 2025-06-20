With Houston’s World Cup Fever Building, This Soccer Academy and School In The Woodlands Kicks Things Forward

The patio at Bari in River Oaks District is setting for a GIF announcement party. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

What: GIF’s (Global Football Innovation) Players of Life scholarship event

Where: Bari Ristorante restaurant in River Oaks District

PC Moment: Global Football Innovation founder and investor in the popular Italian restaurant Bari Ristorante Joel Vergés unveiled the nonprofit’s Players of Life Enrichment Program and discussed its $500,000 scholarship fund, plus a major investment in the overhaul of 10 soccer fields at Eldridge Park in Sugar Land. The event also kicked off fundraising activities that will culminate in an inaugural gala this fall.

All neatly timed to coincide with Houston’s role as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“We are a high-performance football academy that combines sport, world class facilities, technology, education and professional coaches,” Global Football Innovation’s website notes.

The program focuses on high-performance co-ed soccer development for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade. GFI is both a youth club with camps, training sessions and tryouts that provide recreational and competitive opportunities, as well as an alternative day and boarding school. The academy has graduated a number of athletes who have gone on to play the sport beyond the youth level on college teams.

With a decade of operation on the books, Global Football Innovation operates facilities in Klein/Spring, The Woodlands, Grand Oaks, Spring Branch, Sugar Land, and Tomball today that collectively serve more than 2,000 young athletes. The boarding school is located in The Woodlands.

GFI has five teams participating in the US Youth Soccer National Championships in Orlando next month.

“Athletic careers are fleeting, but values and life skills last a lifetime,” Vergés told the gathering. “At GFI, we believe personal development is essential. By cultivating leadership, empathy, discipline and social awareness, we prepare our players to succeed in any environment — whether in sports, education or their future careers.”

Vegas notes that Players of Life is a comprehensive enrichment initiative that extends beyond soccer training to develop well-rounded individuals. It focuses on empowering competitive players in key areas of their lives, aiming to inspire growth, leadership and excellence. The program’s core pillars include soccer development, leadership skills, social responsibility and education.

