With Houston’s World Cup Fever Building, This Soccer Academy and School In The Woodlands Kicks Things Forward

Boys and girls learn soccer skills in Houston’s Global Football Innovation programs. (Photo by Juanita Moreno)
Joel Verges and Jimena Somorrostro (3)
Alexander Sullivan and Will Wallace
Tanu Grewal and Galley Sarai
Atmosphere (3)
Carol Cordell, Arantza Muñoz and Youanna Mosad (2)
Alberto Saenz, Patrick Hagemeister and Jeronimo Lomeli
Joel Verges Addresses the Audience
John McClymonds and Mitch Tollett
Warren Howell and Joel Verges, Mike Cordell and Bradley Mushinski
Bari in River Oaks District
01
11

Boys and girls learn soccer skills in Houston's Global Football Innovation programs. (Photo by Juanita Moreno)

02
11

Joel Vergés, Jimena Somorrostro at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

03
11

Alexander Sullivan, Will Wallace at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

04
11

Tanu Grewal, Galley Sarai at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

05
11

The Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District is setting for the GIF scholarship announcement partyl

06
11

Carol Cordell, Arantza Muñoz, Youanna Mosad at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

07
11

Alberto Saenz, Patrick Hagemeister, Jeronimo Lomeli at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

08
11

Joel Vergés speaks to the GIF Academy event at Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District.

09
11

John McClymonds, Mitch Tollett at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

10
11

Warren Howell, Joel Vergés, Mike Cordell, Bradley Mushinski at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

11
11

The patio at Bari in River Oaks District is setting for a GIF announcement party. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Boys and girls learn soccer skills in Houston’s Global Football Innovation programs. (Photo by Juanita Moreno)
Joel Verges and Jimena Somorrostro (3)
Alexander Sullivan and Will Wallace
Tanu Grewal and Galley Sarai
Atmosphere (3)
Carol Cordell, Arantza Muñoz and Youanna Mosad (2)
Alberto Saenz, Patrick Hagemeister and Jeronimo Lomeli
Joel Verges Addresses the Audience
John McClymonds and Mitch Tollett
Warren Howell and Joel Verges, Mike Cordell and Bradley Mushinski
Bari in River Oaks District
Culture / Sporting Life

With Houston’s World Cup Fever Building, This Soccer Academy and School In The Woodlands Kicks Things Forward

The Global Football Innovation Program Carries Strong Ties to a River Oaks Restaurant

BY // 06.19.25
Boys and girls learn soccer skills in Houston's Global Football Innovation programs. (Photo by Juanita Moreno)
Joel Vergés, Jimena Somorrostro at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Alexander Sullivan, Will Wallace at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Tanu Grewal, Galley Sarai at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
The Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District is setting for the GIF scholarship announcement partyl
Carol Cordell, Arantza Muñoz, Youanna Mosad at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Alberto Saenz, Patrick Hagemeister, Jeronimo Lomeli at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Joel Vergés speaks to the GIF Academy event at Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District.
John McClymonds, Mitch Tollett at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Warren Howell, Joel Vergés, Mike Cordell, Bradley Mushinski at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
The patio at Bari in River Oaks District is setting for a GIF announcement party. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
1
11

Boys and girls learn soccer skills in Houston's Global Football Innovation programs. (Photo by Juanita Moreno)

2
11

Joel Vergés, Jimena Somorrostro at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

3
11

Alexander Sullivan, Will Wallace at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

4
11

Tanu Grewal, Galley Sarai at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

5
11

The Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District is setting for the GIF scholarship announcement partyl

6
11

Carol Cordell, Arantza Muñoz, Youanna Mosad at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

7
11

Alberto Saenz, Patrick Hagemeister, Jeronimo Lomeli at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

8
11

Joel Vergés speaks to the GIF Academy event at Bari Ristorante in River Oaks District.

9
11

John McClymonds, Mitch Tollett at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

10
11

Warren Howell, Joel Vergés, Mike Cordell, Bradley Mushinski at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

11
11

The patio at Bari in River Oaks District is setting for a GIF announcement party. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

What: GIF’s (Global Football Innovation) Players of Life scholarship event

Where: Bari  Ristorante restaurant in River Oaks District

PC Moment: Global Football Innovation founder and investor in the popular Italian restaurant Bari Ristorante Joel Vergés unveiled the nonprofit’s Players of Life Enrichment Program and discussed its $500,000 scholarship fund, plus a major investment in the overhaul of 10 soccer fields at Eldridge Park in Sugar Land. The event also kicked off fundraising activities that will culminate in an inaugural gala this fall.

Joel Verges and Jimena Somorrostro (3)
Joel Vergés, Jimena Somorrostro at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

All neatly timed to coincide with Houston’s role as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“We are a high-performance football academy that combines sport, world class facilities, technology, education and professional coaches,” Global Football Innovation’s website notes.

The program focuses on high-performance co-ed soccer development for kids in kindergarten through 12th  grade. GFI is both a youth club with camps, training sessions and tryouts that provide recreational and competitive opportunities, as well as an alternative day and boarding school. The academy has graduated a number of athletes who have gone on to play the sport beyond the youth level on college teams.

Father's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025

With a decade of operation on the books, Global Football Innovation operates facilities in Klein/Spring, The Woodlands, Grand Oaks, Spring Branch, Sugar Land, and Tomball today that collectively serve more than 2,000 young athletes. The boarding school is located in The Woodlands.

GFI has five teams participating in the US Youth Soccer National Championships in Orlando next month.

Alexander Sullivan and Will Wallace
Alexander Sullivan, Will Wallace at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

“Athletic careers are fleeting, but values and life skills last a lifetime,” Vergés told the gathering. “At GFI, we believe personal development is essential. By cultivating leadership, empathy, discipline and social awareness, we prepare our players to succeed in any environment — whether in sports, education or their future careers.”

Vegas notes that Players of Life is a comprehensive enrichment initiative that extends beyond soccer training to develop well-rounded individuals. It focuses on empowering competitive players in key areas of their lives, aiming to inspire growth, leadership and excellence. The program’s core pillars include soccer development, leadership skills, social responsibility and education.

Tanu Grewal and Galley Sarai
Tanu Grewal, Galley Sarai at the GIF event at Bari Ristorante. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

PC Seen: Alexander Sullivan, Will Wallace, Jimena Somorrostro, Tanu Grewal, Galley Sarai, Carol Cordell, Arantza Muñoz, Youanna Mosad, Alberto Saenz, Patrick Hagemeister, Jeronimo Lomeli, John McClymonds, Mitch Tollett, Warren Howell, Mike Cordell, and Bradley Mushinski.

Featured Events
THEIR ORTHOPEDIC EXPERTISE
KEEPS ME MOVING
Methodist_Leading_Medicine_White
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
3711 Drake Street
Sunset Terrace
FOR SALE

3711 Drake Street
Houston, TX

$2,299,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Hudgins
This property is listed by: Sarah Hudgins (281) 433-3357 Email Realtor
3711 Drake Street
1335 Fairview Avenue
Open House
Montrose
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 6/22 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

1335 Fairview Avenue
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
William Finnorn
This property is listed by: William Finnorn (713) 306-0194 Email Realtor
1335 Fairview Avenue
14843 Oak Bend Drive
Nottingham Forest
FOR SALE

14843 Oak Bend Drive
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
14843 Oak Bend Drive
2131 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2131 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Kiki Wilson
This property is listed by: Kiki Wilson (713) 443-7056 Email Realtor
2131 Brentwood Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X