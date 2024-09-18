Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina in Honolulu, Hawaii
Culture / Travel

Nonstop Flights From Houston — The 12 Best One Flight Getaways and the Stunning Resorts That Await

No Hassle Dreamy Retreats

BY // 09.18.24
Sometimes the hassle of needing to take a connecting flight can turn a relaxing getaway into a chore. Luckily for travelers who live in Houston, there are hundreds of direct flights to top destinations. Spots with some of the best hotels and resorts in world. If you live in the fourth largest city in America, there’s no need to connect. Some of the country’s coolest resorts are just a nonstop flight away. 

Whether you’re in search of a mountain retreat, a tropical beachside oasis, or a chic metropolitan adventure, top destinations with swoon-worthy hotels beckon. With convenience and five star luxury both in mind, here are 12 Great Destinations With Nonstop Flights From Houston:

Palm Springs, California: Korakia Pensione

IAH to PSP

Korakia Palm Springs Bedroom
Korakia Palm Springs

The storied Korakia in Palm Springs is a Moroccan and Greek inspired hideaway. This garden-filled oasis makes it feel like you’re staying in a chic friend’s home (if only all of us had friends this chic). Many suites and rooms boast their own private patios for outdoor enjoyment.

With farm to table dining, a refreshing pool lounge area and spa treatments under the stars, Korakia makes for an unforgettable stay, with its blend of Old World charm and a dramatic desert backdrop.

BOOK NOW.

Luxurious Bath & Candles

Charleston, South Carolina: The Dunlin

IAH to CHS

The Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection
The Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection in Charleston, South Carolina

The Dunlin is a brand new retreat along the Kiawah River which marries modern Southern elegance with nature’s tranquility just 20 miles from charming Charleston’s city center. The interiors designed by Amanda Lindroth combine natural wood tones and soft, coastal hues that nod to the the surrounding marshlands, while the resort’s farm-to-table dining and exceptional outdoor experiences elevate any stay.

BOOK NOW. 

Colorado Springs, Colorado: The Broadmoor

IAH to COS

The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Broadmoor is a legendary crown jewel in the Rocky Mountains with a rich history dating back more than a century. Sprawled over 5,000 acres, this resort offers a mix of outdoor activities, including nature adventures, golf, swimming, tennis and more along with indulgent spa services and a variety of restaurants.

You can enjoy all that Colorado has to offer without ever having to leave.

BOOK NOW. 

Honolulu, Hawaii: Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina

IAH to HNL

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Kona, Hawaii.
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Kona, Hawaii.

Just minutes away from the heart of the Hawaiian capital, Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina is a tropical paradise where modern luxury meets ancient Hawaiian tradition. Set on the pristine western shore of Oahu, this resort is known for its expansive lagoons, lush greenery and dramatic ocean views.

From world-class restaurants to authentic Hawaiian experiences, including traditional canoeing and lei making, this Four Seasons Resort makes for a dreamy escape for anyone craving exotic island indulgence.

BOOK NOW.

Knoxville, Tennessee: Blackberry Mountain

IAH to TYS

Blackberry Mountain_2
Blackberry Mountain in Tennessee

Blackberry Mountain seamlessly blends modern splurges with wellness perks and bountiful nature in the rolling hills of the Great Smoky Mountains. A smart sister property to the highly lauded Blackberry Farms resort, Blackberry Mountain is known for its cozy treehouse suites, immersive spa offerings and gourmet dining. With endless hiking trails, wellness classes and breathtaking vistas, a visit can be both a holistic retreat and a decadent indulgence.

BOOK NOW.

Portland, Oregon: The Allison Inn & Spa

IAH to PDX

The Allison Inn & Spa in Portland, Oregon
The Allison Inn & Spa in Portland, Oregon.

Set in the heart of Oregon’s famed Willamette Valley, The Allison Inn & Spa sets a new standard of luxury in the Pacific Northwest. Surrounded by verdant vineyards and rolling hills, the inn provides a perfect base for exploring the wine country.

Just an hour drive from Portland, The Allison’s eco-conscious design, paired with a luxurious spa and farm-to-table dining at the signature JORY restaurant make it a top-tier destination for oenophiles and nature lovers alike.

BOOK NOW. 

Chicago, Illinois: The St. Regis Chicago

IAH to ORD

The St. Regis Chicago in Chicago
The St. Regis Chicago in Chicago.

Soaring high above the Chicago skyline, The St. Regis Chicago boasts avant-garde design from breakthrough female architect Jeanne Gang. Its waterfront views and proximity to Millennium Park make it a sophisticated retreat right in the heart of the buzzy Windy City scene.

With the lavish Remède Spa, butler service and two award winning restaurants, this is the perfect spot to experience Chicago’s vibrancy.

BOOK NOW. 

New Orleans: Hotel St Vincent

IAH to MSY

Hotel Saint Vincent New Orleans Louisiana
Checking in at Hotel Saint Vincent (Courtesy Hotel Saint Vincent)

Tucked away in New Orleans’ Lower Garden District along charming Magazine Street, Hotel Saint Vincent occupies a beautifully restored 19th century building returned to its glory by MML Hospitality. The hotel’s interiors feature plush velvet, vintage chandeliers and bold color schemes, exuding a sultry New Orleans charm.

Saint Vincent’s trendy restaurants and poolside bar make it the place to stay for travelers wanting to dive deep into the Big Easy’s effortlessly cool culture.

BOOK NOW. 

Washington D.C.: Riggs Washington D.C.

IAH to DCA

Riggs Washington DC in Washington DC.
Riggs Washington DC in Washington DC.

Riggs Washington D.C. is a charismatic, high-design hotel located in the heart of D.C.’s Penn Quarter that pays homage to the building’s legacy as a historic bank. Each of Riggs’ 181 guest rooms and suites somewhat echoes a private safety deposit box, drawing on a narrative inspired by the golden age of banking.

The hotel also has Silver Lyan, a subterranean bar housed in the original bank vault, putting a buzzy scene just an elevator ride away.

BOOK NOW. 

Vail, Colorado: Four Seasons Vail

IAH to EGE

Four Seasons Vail in Vail, Colorado.
Four Seasons Vail in Vail, Colorado

With direct flights right into Eagle Vail airport during both the beautiful summer and winter seasons, Houstonians can be skiing or hiking the Colorado slopes in a matter of hours. Four Seasons Vail is a luxurious haven nestled in the mountains of this famed ski town.

With its spacious suites featuring cozy stone fireplaces and oversized soaking tubs, plus a newly renovated top-tier spa, Four Seasons Vail boasts everything a luxury traveler needs for an ideal vacation.

BOOK NOW. 

Scottsdale, Arizona: Hotel Valley Ho

IAH to PHX

Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale, Arizona
Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale, Arizona

Hotel Valley Ho is a  is retro throwback to old Hollywood vacationers’ glamour right in the heart of Scottsdale’s historic and charming Old Town neighborhood. Just steps away from Scottsdale’s booming restaurant and bar scene, Vally Ho brings punchy guest rooms, a lively pool scene with live DJs and a full service spa to make this classic desert getaway topnotch. 

BOOK NOW. 

Key West, Florida: Little Palm Island

IAH to EWY

Little Palm Island in Key West, Florida.
Little Palm Island in Key West, Florida.

For those dreaming of a secluded island getaway without a lengthy trek, Little Palm Island offers unmatched privacy and remote luxury. Accessible only by boat or seaplane (a quick ride from Key West after your direct flight), this adults-only resort makes it feel like you’re in your own private paradise. Thatched-roof bungalows with outdoor showers, a top-rated spa and gourmet dining under the stars makes Little Palm Island one of the most romantic destinations in the United States.

Whether lounging by the turquoise waters or enjoying a sunset sail, this is escapism at its finest.

BOOK NOW. 

