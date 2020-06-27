James Harden
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks
Laurel and Mike D'Antoni (Photo by Dave Rossman photo)
Luka Doncic Mavericks
Russell Westbrook Rockets
Luka Doncic Mavs NBA All-Star
Russell and Nina Westbrook photo by Daniel Ortiz
P.J. Tucker playing the hoops game.
Mark Cuban billionaire
01
09

Houston Rockets guard James Harden

02
09

Luka Doncic destroyed Zion Williamson in a poll that determined the NBA's top building block.

03
09

Mike & Laurel D'Antoni (Dave Rossman Photo)

04
09

Luka Doncic is one of the most exciting players in the NBA.

05
09

Russell Westbrook is all in on his new life as a Houston Rocket.

06
09

Luka Doncic thoroughly enjoyed his NBA All-Star weekend experience.

07
09

Russell & Nina Westbrook (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
09

Rockets forward P.J. Tucker playing the hoops game.

09
09

Mark Cuban

James Harden
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks
Laurel and Mike D'Antoni (Photo by Dave Rossman photo)
Luka Doncic Mavericks
Russell Westbrook Rockets
Luka Doncic Mavs NBA All-Star
Russell and Nina Westbrook photo by Daniel Ortiz
P.J. Tucker playing the hoops game.
Mark Cuban billionaire
Culture / Sporting Life

Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks’ Restart NBA Schedules Give Them Underdog Championship Hopes

James Harden and Luka Doncic Are Seemingly Set Up to Succeed in the Orlando Disney Bubble

BY // 06.26.20
Houston Rockets guard James Harden
Luka Doncic destroyed Zion Williamson in a poll that determined the NBA's top building block.
Laurel and Mike D'Antoni (Photo by Dave Rossman photo)
Luka Doncic is one of the most exciting players in the NBA.
Russell Westbrook is all in on his new life as a Houston Rocket.
Luka Doncic thoroughly enjoyed his NBA All-Star weekend experience.
Russell & Nina Westbrook (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rockets forward P.J. Tucker playing the hoops game.
Mark Cuban
1
9

Houston Rockets guard James Harden

2
9

Luka Doncic destroyed Zion Williamson in a poll that determined the NBA's top building block.

3
9

Mike & Laurel D'Antoni (Dave Rossman Photo)

4
9

Luka Doncic is one of the most exciting players in the NBA.

5
9

Russell Westbrook is all in on his new life as a Houston Rocket.

6
9

Luka Doncic thoroughly enjoyed his NBA All-Star weekend experience.

7
9

Russell & Nina Westbrook (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
9

Rockets forward P.J. Tucker playing the hoops game.

9
9

Mark Cuban

Call them the imposing underdogs with self destructive possibilities. The Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks are two of the most intriguing teams heading into the NBA’s Orlando bubble. Both the Mavericks and Rockets are true wildcards — and even possible dark horse championship contenders in this crazy restart season.

Now with this new coronavirus world NBA schedule revealed Friday night, we know what the Rockets and Mavs’ eight “seeding games” will be. Small ball and Luka Doncic are roaring back in late July — and both will get their fair share of national run. The Rockets are guaranteed at least four national TV games (out of their eight) and the Mavericks will get at least three. The TV schedule for the August 13 and August 14 closing regular season games will be determined later to maximize matchups that matter.

Neither the Rockets or the Mavs are getting Los Angeles Lakers or Zion Williamson level exposure. At least seven of the Lakers’ eight seeding games will be on national TV. And for Zion and the Pelicans, whose push for the playoffs is the NBA restart’s most intriguing overall story, it’s at least five of eight. Still, Houston and Dallas’ NBA teams are getting some national love.

The San Antonio Spurs? Not so much. Gregg Popovich‘s team currently sits outside the playoffs and few are giving the Spurs much chance to change that in Orlando. Consequently, the Spurs have one national TV game. But enough of the also rans.

More importantly, the Rockets and Mavericks’ schedules give them a real chance to improve their playoff positions.

Dallas — which is all but guaranteed to not finish below seventh in the West (only needing one win or one Memphis Grizzles loss to assure that) — gets to play the Phoenix Suns, the Western Conference team in Orlando with the worst record, twice. They also get the sometimes challenged Sacramento Kings and a game against a Milwaukee Bucks team that will have little incentive to play its stars big minutes.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

No wonder Donic and the Mavs move up into at least sixth place in more than 50 percent of the predictive schedule simulations.

Luka Doncic Mavericks
Luka Doncic is one of the most exciting players in the NBA.

The Rockets, who only lead the Mavericks by a game and a half for sixth, have it a little tougher with a matchup against those national TV darling Lakers, but they do get to play the Indiana Pacers, one of the lesser teams in the weaker Eastern Conference. The Rockets’ extreme small ball shift will once again put Mike D’Antoni, whose status for next season is in limbo though it shouldn’t be, Russell Westbrook and Co. under the microscope.

It’s a new NBA Disney bubble world — and the Rockets and the Mavericks are among the most compelling storylines. And one of the most important games for both could be their July 31 ESPN opener when they play each other. Luka and the Slow Downs vs. James Harden and Small Ball — one will likely surprise, one will likely implode.

Good luck guessing which.

Houston Rockets Restart Schedule

  • vs. Dallas Mavericks on Friday, July 31 (8 pm CST, ESPN)

  • vs. Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, August 2 (7:30 pm, ABC)

  • vs. Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, August 4 (8 pm, TNT)

  • vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, August 6 (8 pm., TNT)

  • vs. Sacramento Kings on Sunday, August 9 (7 pm)

  • vs. San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, August 11 (1 pm, NBA TV)

  • vs. Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, August 12 (4 pm, NBA TV)

  • vs. Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, August 14 (TBD, TBD)

Dallas Mavericks Restart Schedule

  • vs. Houston Rockets on Friday, July 31 (8 pm CST, ESPN)

  • vs. Phoenix Suns on Sunday, August 2 (8 pm)

  • vs. Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, August 4 (1:30 pm)

  • vs. LA Clippers on Thursday, August 6 (5:30 pm, TNT)

  • vs. Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, August 8 (7:30 pm, ESPN)

  • vs. Utah Jazz on Monday, August 10 (2 pm, NBA TV)

  • vs. Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, August 11 (4 pm)

  • vs. Phoenix Suns on Thursday, August 13 (TBD, TBD)

The PaperCity Magazine

Summer Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
440 Easton Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

440 Easton Road
DALLAS, TX

$336,700 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
440 Easton Road
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X