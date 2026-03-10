Rolls Royce Ghost Exterior
The chauffer-driven Rolls Royce Ghost is the ultimate transport to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. (Photo courtesy of Starboy Auto Group)

The Post Oak Hotel's Post Oak Saloon is perfect for pre-rodeo gatherings where the focus is on Texas wines, craft cocktails, themed hors d’oeuvres, and live music.

Priscilla Exotic in Natural Right

Thompson Houston gets into the rodeo scene with themed pop-up parties on its rooftop terrace this weekend and next. (Courtesy photo)

Culture / Entertainment

Inside the Luxury World Of the Houston Rodeo — Rolls-Royce Ghost Rides, Billionaire Parties, Kendall Jenner and Golden Boots

And Oh Those Wines

BY //
Where to begin with all of the entries into the competition for the biggest baddest Houston Rodeo submersions? From the Post Oak Hotel to Starboy Auto Group’s luxury transport to NRG Stadium, Houston is embracing the cowboy esthetic with an unmatched enthusiasm.

Let’s start at the top of the chow chain. For high rollers Starboy is offering the ultimate transport to and from NRS Stadium. From your door to the NRG Stadium entrance on Kirby the chauffeur-driven travel options include:

— Rolls-Royce Ghost — $240/hour

— Cadillac Escalade Limo — $280/hour (only custom one like this in Houston) 

— Mercedes Executive Sprinter — $140/hour

— Mercedes Party Sprinter — $180/hour

The Allen

No searching for a parking space, no hiking from the parking lot, no trying to catch the tram. Just luxe pickup and delivery.

Thompson Houston

The Thompson Houston hotel is going all in for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo beginning with its partnership with Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila for high=energy rodeo pop-ups on the hotel’s rooftop terrace. This weekend and next, there will be 818 rodeo cocktails, lawn games and branded giveaways, delivering Instagram-worthy edge to the city’s most anticipated cultural moment with killer downtown skyline views. The fun runs from 1 pm to 4 pm both weekends.

Reservations are recommended as it is first come, first served for hotel guests and the general public alike.

The Thompson Spa enters the arena with “Rodeo Recovery” treatments ranging from the Cowboy Calmer Relaxation Massage to the Rodeo Revival CBD & Deep Tissue Massage, Cowgirl Comfort Facial and Rancher’s Recovery Facial.

Lucchese Style

The El Paso boot maker has introduced special fancy footwear for the ladies with a collection launching exclusively in Houston in a nod to the rodeo. The pastel beauties:

— Priscilla Exotic in Sky Blute ($1195)

— Priscilla Exotic in Natural ($1195)

— Tough Love in Sky Blue ($1,695), available only in the Lucchese booth E1112 in NRG Center

In addition, Lucchese is hosting a series of barbecue and music infused parties March 20 and March 21. The first kicks off in Baybrook Mall from 5  pm to 8 pm on March 20. On March 21 ,the party moves to The Woodlands 4 pm to 6 pm and to Sugar Land’s First Colony Mall from noon to 2 pm. The Westheimer Lucchese store in Highland Village will rock on March 21 from noon to 4 pm with Case Catering and music by Mason Shane.

All three parties will have catering provided by Truth BBQ.

The special edition boots will be available through the rodeo and until they sell out.

The Post Oak Hotel

Rodeo fans can mosey over to billionaire ambassador Tilman Fertitta’s five-star hotel for partying in the pop-up Post Oak Saloon perfect for pre-rodeo gatherings where the focus is on Texas wines, craft cocktails, themed hors d’oeuvres, live music, Western styles from 29° North Boutique and photo-worthy moments.

This Thursday, March 12, award-winning cowboy musician Moses Rangel is set to entertain with a song and a story for every bottle of wine that’s opened in the special lineup of curated wines. The price runs $100 per person including gratuity.

On March 17, it’s time for the Rodeo Uncorked! Blind Tasting Experience, an interactive blind tasting of eight wines from the Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition. Sippers will attempt to identify the top three winners. Price: $125 per person.

For more information on the Post Oak Hotel rodeo experiences, go here.

