Inside the Wild VIP Partying at Houston Rodeo’s World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest — The Cotton Q Club Rocks

Zinat Ahmed, Photo Credit_ Cotton Holdings
Duke Austin, Zinat Ahmed, Gabby Barrett, Pete Bell, Credit_ Cotton Holdings Nathan Shaw
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Derrick Shore, Zinat Ahmed, Brandon Bourque, Photo Credit_ Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Pete Bell, Zinat Ahmed, Credit_ Cotton Holdings
Sammy Kershaw, Credit_ Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Bun B, Trill Burgers, Credit_ Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Johnny Slaughter, Chris Sneck, Coast Guard Petty Officer Scott Ruskan, Pete Bell, Zinat Ahmed, Photo Credit_ Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Zinat Ahmed, Tony Bradfield, Photo Credit_ Cotton Holdings
Ashley Muncie, Photo Credit_ Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
01
24

Zinat Ahmed in Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

02
24

Duke Austin, Zinat Ahmed, Gabby Barrett, Pete Bell at Cotton Holdings' Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest (Photo by Nathan Shaw, Cotton Holdings)

03
24

Lyndsey Zorich, Reagan Schivitz, Carson Brown at the Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

04
24

Ceron goes yeehaw chic at Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

05
24

Derrick Shore, Zinat Ahmed, Brandon Bourque at the Cotton Q Club (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

06
24

Crystal chandeliers and more than 20,000 roses decorate the Cotton Q Club at the Houston Rodeo. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

07
24

Cotton Holdings founder and chairman Pete Bell, Cotton Holdings executive vice president of marketing & branding Zinat Ahmed at the Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

08
24

Cotton Holdings founder and chairman Pete Bell, Cotton Holdings executive vice president of marketing & branding Zinat Ahmed at the Cotton Q Club (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

09
24

Sammy Kershaw entertains at Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

10
24

Tara Martin, Elizabeth Kurpis at Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

11
24

Retired Houston Texan Andre Johnson at Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

12
24

Duke & Sanette Austin at Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

13
24

Bernard 'Bun B' Freeman delivers his Trill Burgers to Cotton Q Club (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

14
24

Elia Gabbanelli, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kathryn Swain at Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

15
24

The Gold Pony VIP room in the Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest

16
24

Hailey Daniels, Kailey Fletcher, Morgan Hale Fuller at Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

17
24

Johnny Slaughter, Chris Sneck, Coast Guard Petty Officer Scott Ruskan, Pete Bell, Zinat Ahmed (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

18
24

Houston Mayor John Whitmire at Cotton Q Club during the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

19
24

Tony Bradfield, Zinat Ahmed in Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

20
24

Zinat Ahmed in Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

21
24

Zinat Ahmed in Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

22
24

Zinat Ahmed, Ton Brradfield in Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

23
24

Ashley Muncie in Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

24
24

The golden pony draped in a blanket of white roses in the Gold Pony liar at the Cotton Q club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

Zinat Ahmed, Photo Credit_ Cotton Holdings
Duke Austin, Zinat Ahmed, Gabby Barrett, Pete Bell, Credit_ Cotton Holdings Nathan Shaw
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Derrick Shore, Zinat Ahmed, Brandon Bourque, Photo Credit_ Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Pete Bell, Zinat Ahmed, Credit_ Cotton Holdings
Sammy Kershaw, Credit_ Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Bun B, Trill Burgers, Credit_ Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Johnny Slaughter, Chris Sneck, Coast Guard Petty Officer Scott Ruskan, Pete Bell, Zinat Ahmed, Photo Credit_ Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Zinat Ahmed, Tony Bradfield, Photo Credit_ Cotton Holdings
Ashley Muncie, Photo Credit_ Cotton Holdings
Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Culture / Entertainment

Inside the Wild VIP Partying at Houston Rodeo’s World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest — The Cotton Q Club Rocks

How the Rich, Famous and Stylish Rodeo

BY //
Zinat Ahmed in Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Duke Austin, Zinat Ahmed, Gabby Barrett, Pete Bell at Cotton Holdings' Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest (Photo by Nathan Shaw, Cotton Holdings)
Lyndsey Zorich, Reagan Schivitz, Carson Brown at the Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)
Ceron goes yeehaw chic at Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)
Derrick Shore, Zinat Ahmed, Brandon Bourque at the Cotton Q Club (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Crystal chandeliers and more than 20,000 roses decorate the Cotton Q Club at the Houston Rodeo. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)
Cotton Holdings founder and chairman Pete Bell, Cotton Holdings executive vice president of marketing & branding Zinat Ahmed at the Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)
Cotton Holdings founder and chairman Pete Bell, Cotton Holdings executive vice president of marketing & branding Zinat Ahmed at the Cotton Q Club (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Sammy Kershaw entertains at Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Tara Martin, Elizabeth Kurpis at Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)
Retired Houston Texan Andre Johnson at Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)
Duke & Sanette Austin at Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)
Bernard 'Bun B' Freeman delivers his Trill Burgers to Cotton Q Club (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Elia Gabbanelli, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kathryn Swain at Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)
The Gold Pony VIP room in the Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest
Hailey Daniels, Kailey Fletcher, Morgan Hale Fuller at Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)
Johnny Slaughter, Chris Sneck, Coast Guard Petty Officer Scott Ruskan, Pete Bell, Zinat Ahmed (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Houston Mayor John Whitmire at Cotton Q Club during the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Tony Bradfield, Zinat Ahmed in Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Zinat Ahmed in Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Zinat Ahmed in Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Zinat Ahmed, Ton Brradfield in Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Ashley Muncie in Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
The golden pony draped in a blanket of white roses in the Gold Pony liar at the Cotton Q club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
1
24

Zinat Ahmed in Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

2
24

Duke Austin, Zinat Ahmed, Gabby Barrett, Pete Bell at Cotton Holdings' Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest (Photo by Nathan Shaw, Cotton Holdings)

3
24

Lyndsey Zorich, Reagan Schivitz, Carson Brown at the Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

4
24

Ceron goes yeehaw chic at Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

5
24

Derrick Shore, Zinat Ahmed, Brandon Bourque at the Cotton Q Club (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

6
24

Crystal chandeliers and more than 20,000 roses decorate the Cotton Q Club at the Houston Rodeo. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

7
24

Cotton Holdings founder and chairman Pete Bell, Cotton Holdings executive vice president of marketing & branding Zinat Ahmed at the Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

8
24

Cotton Holdings founder and chairman Pete Bell, Cotton Holdings executive vice president of marketing & branding Zinat Ahmed at the Cotton Q Club (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

9
24

Sammy Kershaw entertains at Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

10
24

Tara Martin, Elizabeth Kurpis at Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

11
24

Retired Houston Texan Andre Johnson at Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

12
24

Duke & Sanette Austin at Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

13
24

Bernard 'Bun B' Freeman delivers his Trill Burgers to Cotton Q Club (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

14
24

Elia Gabbanelli, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kathryn Swain at Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

15
24

The Gold Pony VIP room in the Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest

16
24

Hailey Daniels, Kailey Fletcher, Morgan Hale Fuller at Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

17
24

Johnny Slaughter, Chris Sneck, Coast Guard Petty Officer Scott Ruskan, Pete Bell, Zinat Ahmed (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

18
24

Houston Mayor John Whitmire at Cotton Q Club during the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

19
24

Tony Bradfield, Zinat Ahmed in Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

20
24

Zinat Ahmed in Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

21
24

Zinat Ahmed in Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

22
24

Zinat Ahmed, Ton Brradfield in Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

23
24

Ashley Muncie in Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

24
24

The golden pony draped in a blanket of white roses in the Gold Pony liar at the Cotton Q club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

Boot scootin’, beer guzzling and barbecue — could life be any sweeter during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo? Well, yes. When those three things are offered up in the Cotton Q Club tent, the biggest, baddest, best place to party during the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, which kicked off the rodeo this weekend.

With Cotton Holdings as lead sponsor of the barbecue competition, the logistics company’s hospitality effort naturally had to be the best.

Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Lyndsey Zorich, Reagan Schivitz, Carson Brown at the Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

In its fifth year, Cotton has continued its splashy approach to partying in a tent. Tartan plaid carpeting, crystal chandeliers and a gazillion red roses are standard decor. New for 2026 was the salute to the Year of the Horse with mini horses covered in roses hung from the tent ceiling. Added for VIP guests with the coveted wristbands that grant access to the luxe Golden Pony retreat was The Stirrup, a specialty martini bar in partnership with Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar.

The exclusive Golden Pony is where we parked most of the night, loving the plush furnishings, armloads of flowers, private bar service and the signature life-sized golden pony draped with a blanket of white roses.

“With Cotton and Quanta Services together, this just keeps growing and growing,” party host and Cotton Holdings founder and chairman Pete Bell says. “Getting everybody together and networking whether its clients or friends, giving back to Houston is exactly what we do.”

Bun B, Trill Burgers, Credit_ Cotton Holdings
Bernard ‘Bun B’ Freeman delivers his Trill Burgers to Cotton Q Club (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Quanta partners with Cotton in hosting the event thus the name Cotton Q Club.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026

“Most importantly Cotton gives back to disaster recovery. And this mirrors exactly what we do for business,” Bell notes. “So whenever we can do anything involving philanthropy and giving back that’s what we love, that’s our culture.”

Once again the colorful fashionista and Cotton Holdings executive vice president of marketing & branding Zinat Ahmed was the creative force behind the festivities. As is Ahmed’s tradition, she made multiple extraordinary costume changes across all three nights of the barbecue cookoff.

Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
The Gold Pony VIP room in the Cotton Q Club at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest

Cotton Culinary once again provided its stellar buffet of traditional Western-inspired dishes, cooking up brisket, sausage, chicken and even turkey with all the expected sides. No one among the 800 partygoers who passed through each of the three nights went home hungry.

The Cotton team constructed this amazing 5,000-square-foot structure in a matter of eight days. Surprising? Not so, according to Bell.

“Cotton Holdings is a logistics company so we’re also disaster recovery. So we know how to do things really quick,” he says. “We’ve rebuilt buildings in 24 hours to get people back in business.”

Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Hailey Daniels, Kailey Fletcher, Morgan Hale Fuller at Cotton Q Club (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

What would a party be without entertainment? Gabby Barrett held the stage on Thursday, Sammy Kershaw opened and Josh Turner headlined on Friday, and Braxton Keith took the stage on Saturday. When those guys weren’t on stage, the DJ kept the rocking country tunes whirling.

Joining Bell as the most VIPs of the VIPs were Sanette and Duke Austin, president and CEO of Quanta Services; Debra and Johnny Slaughter, president and co-CEO of Cotton Holdings; and Margaret and Chris Sneck, co-CEO of Cotton Holdings.

Cotton Q Club 2026 Presented by Cotton Holdings
Party co-host Duke Austin and wife Sanette at the Cotton Q Club.  (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa, Cotton Holdings)

PC Seen: RodeoHouston president and CEO Chris Boleman and board chair Pat Mann Phillips, Jeff Hildebrand, Bun B, Houston Texans Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson, Blake Feritta, Tony Bradfield, James Scaife, Kevin Freeman, Russell and Stacey White, Jeff and Kristen Erler, Dawn and Ed Buckingham,  Elizabeth Kurpis, Tara Martin, Heather Almond, Morgan Hale, Teressa Foglia and Ty Hays, Lyndsey Zorich, Ceron, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Hailey and Jacob Daniels, Kailey and Paul Fletcher, Suzanne Droese, Whitney and Marc Lawson, Nicki Keenan, Scott Marshall, Mike Cavendar, Will Anderson, Bernard Freeman and Angela Walls-Freeman.

Featured Events
The Birdsall Residences

Curated Collection

Swipe
4428 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

4428 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,110,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4428 Southwestern Boulevard
5420 Surrey Circle
Devonshire
FOR SALE

5420 Surrey Circle
Dallas, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
5420 Surrey Circle
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas
FOR SALE

7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,899,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
11219 Leachman Circle
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11219 Leachman Circle
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11219 Leachman Circle
4024 Marquette Street
University Park
FOR SALE

4024 Marquette Street
Dallas, TX

$7,395,000 Learn More about this property
Jamie Ashby
This property is listed by: Jamie Ashby (646) 620-6676 Email Realtor
4024 Marquette Street
4085 Amherst Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4085 Amherst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Mindy Robbins
This property is listed by: Mindy Robbins (214) 282-1977 Email Realtor
4085 Amherst Avenue
3216 Glade Road
Colleyville
FOR SALE

3216 Glade Road
Colleyville, TX

$10,000,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3216 Glade Road
6901 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6901 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$24,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
6901 Hunters Glen Road
5525 Charlestown Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5525 Charlestown Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,625,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5525 Charlestown Drive
1918 Olive Street #402
Uptown
FOR SALE

1918 Olive Street #402
Dallas, TX

$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
Beth Gilbert
This property is listed by: Beth Gilbert (214) 444-4176 Email Realtor
1918 Olive Street #402
4700 Dorset Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4700 Dorset Road
Dallas, TX

$9,997,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4700 Dorset Road
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X