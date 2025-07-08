Houston’s Summer Concert Scene Takes On a Country Twist — Why Beyonce Isn’t the Only One Going Country

Wade Bowen is an country star and one of Houston's summer concert hot tickets.

It's always a good time at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, and there's a full lineup for summer.

Jason Aldean knows how to bring the country to Houston's summer concert scene.

When Beyonce's flying car got stuck in the middle of an NRG Stadium show, it provided an unforgettable Houston summer concert moment.

Mark your calendars and grab your cowboy hats because this summer a strong lineup of country artists are coming to Houston. From massive stadiums to intimate venues, this summer’s lineup of notable concerts in H-Town takes on a decidedly country twang, showing the Houston Rodeo’s influence isn’t just a three week thing.

While Morgan Wallen and Beyoncé already rocked NRG Stadium with two of the biggest concerts of the year, more worthwhile acts are coming. While Beyoncé is known worldwide as a pop and R&B icon, she’s shaking up the country music world with her Cowboy Carter Tour, including a memorable run at NRG when her “flying” car got stuck and titled with her inside, trying to sing away.

Beyoncé’s country album debuted at No. 1 across multiple genres, with collabs with legends like Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson adding to the massive interest. When it earned Album of the Year honors at Grammy awards, no one could be surprised.

Looking for a mega concert that’s not country? The Weekend is coming to NRG on August 30 and August 31.

Houston Summer Concerts Worth Tracking

Flatland Cavalry and Wade Bowen will each perform for one night only at White Oak Music Hall, a once much debated, now established venue known for its skyline views, indoor stage and lively outdoor lawn shows.

Known for poetic lyrics and energetic live shows, Flatland Cavalry’s concert is set for this Friday, July 11th. Their loyal Texas following will certainly turn out for its signature country and indie-folk vibes.

A staple of the Texas country music scene, Wade Bowen will perform on July 26th. Bowen’s concerts are known for their emotional pull and fan interaction, which make this something of a don’t-miss Houston summer concert.

Red hot emerging country artist Hudson Westbrook will bring his talent to 713 Music Hall on August 8th. Located in The POST development, 713 Music Hall boasts excellent sound and its shows often draw a hip, young vibe. This concert could be your last chance to see Westbrook before he hits it big and moves to even larger venues.

Those 925,000 followers on TikTok, 448,000 on Instagram, and 5.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify show this is an artist who could be on the brink.

The already established Jason Aldean will perform in Houston on August 15th at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands. This world class outdoor amphitheater can set the stage for magical summer concerts. This performance is part of Jason Aldean’s Full Throttle Tour, where he is joined by former The Voice contestant RaeLynn, Nate Smith (known for his breakout single “Whiskey on You”) and Dee Jay Silver, a top DJ/remixer/producer.

Houston’s summer concert scene may have gone a bit country. But who’s arguing with that turn these days?