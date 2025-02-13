Houston Luxury Travel Specialists Welcome the Vaunted Oetker Hotels To Houston And Treat Clients To a SmartFlyer Party

fbpx
Libby Taft, Lauren Reckling2 (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Oetker Team2 (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
L’Apogee Courcheval, Le Bristol Paris, The Lansborough London, La Palma Capri (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Tommoso Mardegan, Lauren Taftjpg (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Julie Hershberger, Allison Bagley (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Wil and Minnie Baird, Tye Taft (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
TR, Isla, Lauren, Christiana Reckling, Betsy Goodman (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Adele Nickel and Laura Childress (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Tye Griffith & Adeliade Eiband (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Carroll Wessels & George Lancaster (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Lauren Reckling & Randa McConn (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Lauren and Libby Taft (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Josh and Paige Bowlin (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Hope Dorset, Kaki Childress (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Ellecia Knolle, Allison Bagley (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Jody Schmal, Lauren Taft, Laura Childress (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Shelby & Shafik (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Libby Taft, Lauren Reckling (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Isla Reckling TR Reckling (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Books (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
01
20

SmartFlyer's Libby Taft and Lauren Reckling are enthused at the afternoon event saluting special clients. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

02
20

The Oetker Collection team visiting Houston: Chartlotte Bertrand, Anna Sophie Bomke, Lindsey Gift Silver, Sameer Rai, Lucia Giugliano. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

03
20

Tootsie's models dressed to coordinate with the Oetker Collection hotels featured at the afternoon event. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

04
20

Tommoso Mardegan the dashing center of attention at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

05
20

Julie Hershberger, Allison Bagley at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

06
20

Will & Minnie Baird, Tye Taft at the SmartFlyer client appreciation event. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

07
20

TR & Isla Reckling, Lauren Reckling, Christiana Reckling, Betsy Goodman at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

08
20

Adele Nickel, Laura Childress at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

09
20

Tye Griffith, Adeliade Eiband at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

10
20

Carroll Wessels, George Lancaster at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

11
20

Lauren Reckling, Randa McConn at the SmartFlyer event. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

12
20

Lauren & Libby Taft at the SmartFlyer event. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

13
20

Josh & Paige Bowlin at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

14
20

Hope Dorset, Kaki Childress at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

15
20

Ellecia Knolle, Allison Bagley at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

16
20

Jody Schmal, Lauren Taft, Laura Childress at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

17
20

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

18
20

SmartFlyer's Libby Taft, Lauren Reckling at the client appreciation event. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

19
20

Isla & TR Reckling at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

20
20

(Photo by Christiana Reckling)

Libby Taft, Lauren Reckling2 (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Oetker Team2 (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
L’Apogee Courcheval, Le Bristol Paris, The Lansborough London, La Palma Capri (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Tommoso Mardegan, Lauren Taftjpg (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Julie Hershberger, Allison Bagley (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Wil and Minnie Baird, Tye Taft (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
TR, Isla, Lauren, Christiana Reckling, Betsy Goodman (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Adele Nickel and Laura Childress (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Tye Griffith & Adeliade Eiband (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Carroll Wessels & George Lancaster (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Lauren Reckling & Randa McConn (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Lauren and Libby Taft (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Josh and Paige Bowlin (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Hope Dorset, Kaki Childress (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Ellecia Knolle, Allison Bagley (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Jody Schmal, Lauren Taft, Laura Childress (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Shelby & Shafik (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Libby Taft, Lauren Reckling (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Isla Reckling TR Reckling (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Books (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Culture / Travel

Houston Luxury Travel Specialists Welcome the Vaunted Oetker Hotels To Houston And Treat Clients To a SmartFlyer Party

Living The Dream Around the World

BY // 02.12.25
photography Daniel Ortiz
SmartFlyer's Libby Taft and Lauren Reckling are enthused at the afternoon event saluting special clients. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
The Oetker Collection team visiting Houston: Chartlotte Bertrand, Anna Sophie Bomke, Lindsey Gift Silver, Sameer Rai, Lucia Giugliano. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Tootsie's models dressed to coordinate with the Oetker Collection hotels featured at the afternoon event. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Tommoso Mardegan the dashing center of attention at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Julie Hershberger, Allison Bagley at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Will & Minnie Baird, Tye Taft at the SmartFlyer client appreciation event. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
TR & Isla Reckling, Lauren Reckling, Christiana Reckling, Betsy Goodman at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Adele Nickel, Laura Childress at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Tye Griffith, Adeliade Eiband at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Carroll Wessels, George Lancaster at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Lauren Reckling, Randa McConn at the SmartFlyer event. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Lauren & Libby Taft at the SmartFlyer event. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Josh & Paige Bowlin at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Hope Dorset, Kaki Childress at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Ellecia Knolle, Allison Bagley at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Jody Schmal, Lauren Taft, Laura Childress at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
SmartFlyer's Libby Taft, Lauren Reckling at the client appreciation event. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Isla & TR Reckling at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
(Photo by Christiana Reckling)
1
20

SmartFlyer's Libby Taft and Lauren Reckling are enthused at the afternoon event saluting special clients. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

2
20

The Oetker Collection team visiting Houston: Chartlotte Bertrand, Anna Sophie Bomke, Lindsey Gift Silver, Sameer Rai, Lucia Giugliano. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

3
20

Tootsie's models dressed to coordinate with the Oetker Collection hotels featured at the afternoon event. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

4
20

Tommoso Mardegan the dashing center of attention at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

5
20

Julie Hershberger, Allison Bagley at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

6
20

Will & Minnie Baird, Tye Taft at the SmartFlyer client appreciation event. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

7
20

TR & Isla Reckling, Lauren Reckling, Christiana Reckling, Betsy Goodman at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

8
20

Adele Nickel, Laura Childress at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

9
20

Tye Griffith, Adeliade Eiband at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

10
20

Carroll Wessels, George Lancaster at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

11
20

Lauren Reckling, Randa McConn at the SmartFlyer event. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

12
20

Lauren & Libby Taft at the SmartFlyer event. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

13
20

Josh & Paige Bowlin at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

14
20

Hope Dorset, Kaki Childress at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

15
20

Ellecia Knolle, Allison Bagley at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

16
20

Jody Schmal, Lauren Taft, Laura Childress at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

17
20

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

18
20

SmartFlyer's Libby Taft, Lauren Reckling at the client appreciation event. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

19
20

Isla & TR Reckling at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

20
20

(Photo by Christiana Reckling)

The arrival of the Oetker Collection hotels team in Houston as part of a national road show was reason enough for high-end travel advisor Libby Taft to put into motion a notion that she had been thinking on for some time — a client appreciation event.

After all, it would be a treat to share a meet-and-greet with reps from some of Europe’s finest hotels such as Le Bristol Paris and Brenner’s Park Hotel & Spa in Baden Baden, Germany. Those unfamiliar with Oetker are certainly well acquainted with the company’s stable of  luxe properties that include Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc and The Lanesborough in London.

L’Apogee Courcheval, Le Bristol Paris, The Lansborough London, La Palma Capri (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
Tootsie’s models dressed to coordinate with the Oetker Collection hotels featured at the afternoon event. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

SmartFlyer travel advisor Taft  partnered with her SmartFlyer protégé Lauren Reckling of Houston’s prominent Reckling family for the Sunday afternoon fête with friends, family and valuable traveler clients. For the occasion, they took over the River Oaks home of leading real estate agent Mike Mahlstedt with Compass. (Unfortunately the host and his two sons all had the flu so they decamped to the Four Seasons Hotel rather than spread the germs.)

For the afternoon, Taft arranged for Armandos’ popular taco truck to be on hand for margaritas and a variety of TexMex hors d’oeuvres. And in a genius move she invited Tootsies to provide one perfect fashion look for four of the properties in the collection — L’Apogée Courcheval, Le Bristol Paris, The Lanesborough and La Palma Capri.

TR, Isla, Lauren, Christiana Reckling, Betsy Goodman (Photo by Christiana Reckling)
TR & Isla Reckling, Lauren Reckling, Christiana Reckling, Betsy Goodman at the Sunday afternoon fête. (Photo by Christiana Reckling)

Interesting chatter among guests: The Oetker property in Palm Beach, The Vineta Hotel, is set to open later this year making it the 12th in the stable of what the firm likes to describe as “masterpiece hotels.” Le Bristol is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2025. You can expect numerous salutes to the centennial. Brenner’s Park is reopening late spring 2025 after a massive transformation, renovating all 79 of its rooms and suites.

The Oetker/SmartFlyer relationship was mentioned by Lindsey Silver, Oetker Collection’s head of sales North America. She pointed out that SmartFlyer is the top booking agency for Oetker.

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2

As a departing gift, Taft and Reckling presented guests with a copy of  the Oetker Collection’s beautiful coffee table book Living the Dream.

PC Seen: Isla and Tommy Reckling, Lauren Taft, Ellicia Knolle, Carroll Wessels, Davin Smith, Philip Taft, Adele Nickel, Charlotte Bertrand, Paige and Josh Bowlin, Hope Dorset, Kaki Childress, George Lancaster, Allison Bagley, Laura Childress, Elise Reckling, Becca Gibs, Amy Popp, and Andie Popp.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This Winter — Apple TV+, Max, Netflix, and Hulu Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This Winter — Apple TV+, Max, Netflix, and Hulu Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This June — Apple TV+, Hulu, Max and Netflix Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This June — Apple TV+, Hulu, Max and Netflix Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix Favorites
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix Favorites
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Showtime Gems
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Showtime Gems
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream in 2024 — Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and More Picks
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream in 2024 — Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and More Picks
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
2305 Persa Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2305 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,925,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
2305 Persa Street
3224 Alabama Court
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

3224 Alabama Court
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Callan
This property is listed by: Debbie Callan (713) 851-5100 Email Realtor
3224 Alabama Court
18203 Octavio Frias Trail
Atascocita
FOR SALE

18203 Octavio Frias Trail
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Dana Olejniczak
This property is listed by: Dana Olejniczak (832) 527-2590 Email Realtor
18203 Octavio Frias Trail
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X