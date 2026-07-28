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Houston’s Best Wellness Hotels and Staycation Getaways — Where Recovery and Pampering Rule

Sleep Better, Breathe Better and Spa Better

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The Houstonian Hotel's Trellis Spa brings next level pampering.

The Houstonian Hotel's Trellis Spa brings next level pampering.

The steam room at The Post Oak Hotel. If you’ve been starved for sleep, book a stay at The Post Oak Hotel and request the “sleep reset upgrade.” Designed entirely around the goal of restorative sleep, your very own sleep concierge will curate every detail of your experience from relaxing spa treatments and healthful dining menus to preparing your room for a restful night’s slumber.

The steam room at The Post Oak Hotel. If you’ve been starved for sleep, book a stay at The Post Oak Hotel and request the “sleep reset upgrade.” Designed entirely around the goal of restorative sleep, your very own sleep concierge will curate every detail of your experience from relaxing spa treatments and healthful dining menus to preparing your room for a restful night’s slumber.

You can enjoy a staycation at The Houstonian Hotel, where wellness reigns.

You can enjoy a staycation at The Houstonian Hotel, where wellness reigns.

Downtown at the Marriot Marquis Houston, the hotel with that Instagram-famed pool, built in the shape of the state of Texas, are hosting a monthly one-hour immersive sound bath experience at their rooftop pool. With a backdrop of the city’s sweeping skyline, you’ll have the opportunity to find your inner harmony during a guided sound meditation. Photo courtesy of The Marriott Marquis Hotel Houston.

Downtown at the Marriot Marquis Houston, the hotel with that Instagram-famed pool, built in the shape of the state of Texas, are hosting a monthly one-hour immersive sound bath experience at their rooftop pool. With a backdrop of the city’s sweeping skyline, you’ll have the opportunity to find your inner harmony during a guided sound meditation. Photo courtesy of The Marriott Marquis Hotel Houston.

Indulge in a couples treatment at the luxurious spa at The Post Oak Hotel. Photo courtesy of The Post Oak Hotel.

Indulge in a couples treatment at the luxurious spa at The Post Oak Hotel. Photo courtesy of The Post Oak Hotel.

You don’t necessarily have to travel far to indulge in a weekend wellness retreat that soothes your body and soul. Houston brings some tempting staycation opportunities where you can check in to recharge and check out relaxed and revived.

Here are your Best Houston Wellness Hotel Getaways:

The Post Oak Hotel

If you’ve been starved for sleep, consider booking a stay at The Post Oak Hotel and requesting the Sleep Reset Upgrade. Designed entirely around the goal of restorative sleep, your very own sleep concierge will curate every detail of your stay from relaxing spa treatments and healthful dining menus to preparing your room for a restful night’s slumber.

Steam Room at The Post Oak Hotel
The steam room at The Post Oak Hotel. If you’ve been starved for sleep, book a stay at The Post Oak Hotel and request the “sleep reset upgrade.” Designed entirely around the goal of restorative sleep, your very own sleep concierge will curate every detail of your experience from relaxing spa treatments and healthful dining menus to preparing your room for a restful night’s slumber.

The InterContinental Hotel

Speaking of sleep, The InterContinental Houston, located in the Medical Center not only takes your Zs seriously. It also concentrates on the  air you breathe.. The 19th floor, also known as the Pure Room Wellness Floor, features 23 guest rooms that utilizie a proprietary multi-step treatment process. All geared around transforming it into a wellness-optimized space that removes 99.99 percent of airborne particles, while providing anti-viral and anti-microbial protection in the air you breathe.

The medical grade air quality system surpasses HEPA standards creating a restorative environment ideal for those with sensitivities or those recovering from lengthy longterm treatments. Each room also features hypoallergenic luxury bedding and vitamin-infused showers.

By request, the staff can provide sleep eye masks, yoga mats for your morning stretch and freshly blended smoothies.

Marriott Marquis Houston

Marriot Marquis Houston, the downtown Houston hotel with that Instagram-famed pool built in the shape of the state of Texas, is hosting a monthly one-hour immersive sound bath experience at its rooftop pool. With a backdrop of the city’s sweeping skyline, you’ll have the opportunity to find your inner harmony during a guided sound meditation.

Marriott Marquis Hotel Houston
Marriot Marquis Houston, the hotel with that Instagram-famed pool, built in the shape of the state of Texas, is hosting a monthly one-hour immersive sound bath experience.

Meanwhile, the Marriott Marquis Pure Spa offers treatments such as the 50-minute Lomilomi massage, an immersive ritual rooted in Hawaiian healing and the Circadian Rhythm reset facial, a 50-minute rub and scrub powered by organic grape stem cell actives that works to hydrate and protect weather-beaten skin.

Then there is latest add-on to their spa treatments — the red-light full-body experience. This photobiomodulation session bathes your body in scientifically tuned red and near-infrared light, boosting collagen production, accelerating muscle recovery and leaving your skin with a radiant glow.

The Houstonian Hotel

The bucolic surroundings of The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa, set on 27 wooded acres, makes it feel like you’re a world away from the city. Even though you’re really in the heart of it all.

Cool off in one of three resort-style, temperature-controlled pools, treat yourself to a visit at Texas’s largest luxury spa The Trellis and work out at the tony Houstonian Club, which offers more than 180 weekly group exercise classes and more than 300 pieces of workout equipment.

Houstonian Staycation Pool
You can enjoy a staycation at The Houstonian Hotel, where wellness reigns.

The club’s dedicated wellness and recovery space, dubbed The Covery, recently introduced NAD+ Infusion Therapy to support neurological function, cognitive performance and overall wellness. Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD) Infusion Therapy is an intravenous/intramuscular infusion therapy that has been shown to enhance mental clarity, improve cognitive performance, reduce anxiety and depression, and support healthy aging.

It is ideal for people experiencing a great deal of stress, fatigue and brain fog, clients begin this therapy with a personalized wellness assessment. A custom NAD+ Infusion Therapy regimen is then created with sessions lasting anywhere from two to four hours, depending on the dosage.

Licensed registered nurses administer all infusions, and clients are encouraged to relax, read, or work on their laptops during the process. After all, a Houston wellness retreat should be what you want to make of it.

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