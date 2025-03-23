Current UTSA and former Texas coach Karen Aston is a finalist for the University of Houston women’s basketball head coaching job.
Matthew Mitchell Current UTSA and former Texas coach Karen Aston is a finalist for the University of Houston women’s basketball head coaching job.
Delisha Milton Jones
Eddie Nunez has been everywhere during his first few months on the job. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Ronald Hughey University Houston women’s basketball
01
05

Current UTSA and former Texas coach Karen Aston is a finalist for the University of Houston women's basketball head coaching job.

02
05

Former longtime Kentucky coach Matthew Mitchell is a finalist for the University of Houston women's basketball head coaching job.

03
05

Delisha Milton-Jones, the Old Dominion coach and former Olympian, is a candidate for the University of Houston women's basketball head coach job.

04
05

University of Houston athletic director Eddie Nunez isn't afraid to take decisive action. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

05
05

Jettisoned University of Houston women's basketball coach Ronald Hughey calls the day he was hired his best day at UH and he uses that image on his Twitter and Instagram bios. (@CoachHughey1)

Current UTSA and former Texas coach Karen Aston is a finalist for the University of Houston women’s basketball head coaching job.
Matthew Mitchell Current UTSA and former Texas coach Karen Aston is a finalist for the University of Houston women’s basketball head coaching job.
Delisha Milton Jones
Eddie Nunez has been everywhere during his first few months on the job. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Ronald Hughey University Houston women’s basketball
Culture / Sporting Life

Finalists Emerge In Houston Women’s Basketball Head Coaching Search — A PaperCity Exclusive

UTSA and Former Texas Coach Karen Aston and Former SEC Coach of the Year Matthew Mitchell Are Frontrunners

BY // 03.22.25
Current UTSA and former Texas coach Karen Aston is a finalist for the University of Houston women's basketball head coaching job.
Former longtime Kentucky coach Matthew Mitchell is a finalist for the University of Houston women's basketball head coaching job.
Delisha Milton-Jones, the Old Dominion coach and former Olympian, is a candidate for the University of Houston women's basketball head coach job.
University of Houston athletic director Eddie Nunez isn't afraid to take decisive action. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jettisoned University of Houston women's basketball coach Ronald Hughey calls the day he was hired his best day at UH and he uses that image on his Twitter and Instagram bios. (@CoachHughey1)
1
5

Current UTSA and former Texas coach Karen Aston is a finalist for the University of Houston women's basketball head coaching job.

2
5

Former longtime Kentucky coach Matthew Mitchell is a finalist for the University of Houston women's basketball head coaching job.

3
5

Delisha Milton-Jones, the Old Dominion coach and former Olympian, is a candidate for the University of Houston women's basketball head coach job.

4
5

University of Houston athletic director Eddie Nunez isn't afraid to take decisive action. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

5
5

Jettisoned University of Houston women's basketball coach Ronald Hughey calls the day he was hired his best day at UH and he uses that image on his Twitter and Instagram bios. (@CoachHughey1)

WICHITA, Kansas — The University of Houston women’s basketball head coaching job search is nearing its conclusion with clear finalists emerging, PaperCity has learned. Current UTSA and former University of Texas head coach Karen Aston and former two-time SEC Coach of the Year Matthew Mitchell are finalists for the jobs, multiple sources tell PaperCity. Current Old Dominion coach and two-time Olympic gold medalist DeLisha Milton-Jones is also in the mix, but hasn’t risen to clear finalist status as of now, a source with knowledge of the search tells PaperCity.

University of Houston’s first year athletic director Eddie Nuñez has already met with Aston, Mitchell and Milton-Jones, college athletic sources tell PaperCity. Other coaches have been contacted, but they’re not considered among the front runners for the job at this time.

Houston athletic department leadership looks at this job as a difference making opportunity for women’s athletics at the university in general, considering UH women’s basketball to be a potential sleeping giant in the Big 12. Turning that long untapped potential into on-court success will be no easy task though. Finding a proven winner and someone who can also mesh with Kelvin Sampson’s nationally elite basketball program have been priorities in the search, sources tell PaperCity.

The 60-year-old Aston has gone 64-62 in four seasons at UTSA after taking over something of a rebuild, but she brings a .627 winning percentage overall in her long coaching career (with a 349-208 record). Aston’s also coached under three Hall of Fame coaches in Jody Conradt (Texas), Kim Mulkey (Baylor) and and Sonja Hogg (Baylor).

The 54-year-old Matthew Mitchell has intrigued a number of Power 4 schools as something of an unexpected candidate in this coaching cycle, but also one of the game’s proven winners. Mitchell retired from the Kentucky women’s head job in 2020 with his wife very financially successful. But Mitchell is interested in getting back into the game now for the right big job opportunity. He won 69 percent of his games (281-125) in 13 seasons at Kentucky and co-existed well with some of the biggest head coaching personalities in the men’s game.

Matthew Mitchell Current UTSA and former Texas coach Karen Aston is a finalist for the University of Houston women’s basketball head coaching job.
Former longtime Kentucky coach Matthew Mitchell is a finalist for the University of Houston women’s basketball head coaching job.

The 50-year-old DeLisha Milton-Jones brings experience as a super high level women’s basketball player. She played 17 years in the WNBA, winning Olympic gold with the powerhouse U.S. Women’s Basketball team in 2000 and 2008. She is in her fifth season at Old Dominion after stints as an assistant at Pepperdine and Syracuse.

Delisha Milton Jones
Delisha Milton-Jones, the Old Dominion coach and former Olympian, is a candidate for the University of Houston women’s basketball head coach job.

The new UH women’s basketball coach will be replacing Ronald Hughey, who was pushed to “resign” after a 5-25 season.

University of Houston’s first year athletic director Eddie Nuñez sees an opportunity for so much in women’s basketball at UH, thinks Houston deserves more from what should be one of its signature women’s sports programs.

“I see the potential in all our women’s teams,” Nuñez told PaperCity earlier in the search. “I really do. I think basketball has the ability to really have such an uptick. Much more than many others because honestly it just hasn’t been where we possibly could be. So I do believe. Houston for a long time had a WNBA team which was rocking here. And they were doing a great job.

“So I know the fan base is here for women’s basketball. So we’ve got to get out there and put a product that they’re happy with, that they enjoy to see. Similar to men’s basketball.”

Nuñez hopes to have one someone hired within the next week and is pushing to get it done in a matter of days.

Featured Properties

Swipe
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
13311 Kimberley Lane
Wilchester
FOR SALE

13311 Kimberley Lane
Houston, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
13311 Kimberley Lane
1808 Northwood Street #A
Open House
The Heights
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/23 Sunday 11 AM - 1 PM

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$529,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
7447 Brompton Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

7447 Brompton Street
Houston, TX

$299,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
7447 Brompton Street
4812 Holly Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4812 Holly Street
Bellaire, TX

$8,600 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4812 Holly Street
410 Birdsall Street
Open House
Rice Military
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/23 Sunday 2:30 - 4:30 PM

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
2208 Arlington Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2208 Arlington Street
Houston, TX

$1,545,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2208 Arlington Street
1902 Potomac Drive #A
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1902 Potomac Drive #A
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1902 Potomac Drive #A
3514 Suffolk Drive
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$1,899,999 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
5828 Francis Oak Place
Open House
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/23 Sunday 1:30 - 3:30 PM

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
2119 Parker Grove Drive
Pomona
FOR SALE

2119 Parker Grove Drive
Manvel, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
2119 Parker Grove Drive
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
2530 River Ridge
Open House
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/23 Sunday 1 - 3 PM

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$620,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Ponderosa Forest
FOR SALE

1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Houston, TX

$242,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Dunham Pointe
FOR SALE

14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Cypress, TX

$929,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$192,900 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
706 Wilken Street
Co-list: Estelle Elles | Greater Heights
FOR SALE

706 Wilken Street
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
706 Wilken Street
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
279 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Bend
FOR SALE

279 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
279 Sugarberry Circle
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$307,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
3 Warrenton Drive
Open House
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/23 Sunday 3 - 5 PM

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,895,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
27039 Bel Air Point Lane
Sunterra
FOR SALE

27039 Bel Air Point Lane
Katy, TX

$394,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
27039 Bel Air Point Lane
6710 La Puente Drive
Mission Bend
FOR SALE

6710 La Puente Drive
Houston, TX

$240,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
6710 La Puente Drive
14011 Old Gruene Court
Rock Creek, Cypress
FOR SALE

14011 Old Gruene Court
Cypress, TX

$1,399,000 Learn More about this property
Katie Aguilar
This property is listed by: Katie Aguilar (832) 725-9616 Email Realtor
14011 Old Gruene Court
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$515,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$674,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X