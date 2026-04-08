How Tricon Energy CEO Ignacio Torras is Making Houston More Inclusive for the Neurodiverse Population

The Genuine Cup: a special initiative Torras launched that supports those with disabilities from around the world to gather in Houston and unite through the game of soccer.

Ignacio Torras learned the art of commodity training, and after years of working for others, he built Tricon Energy — recently named #35 on Forbes Top Private Companies in America.

This profile is a part of the Texas Mutual Insurance Company Leader Series, spotlighting Texas business owners and innovators strengthening their communities through leadership and philanthropy. Each feature tells a story of resilience and impact, aligning with Texas Mutual’s mission to support a stronger, safer, Texas.

Ignacio (Nacho) Torras is an accomplished man with a lot to be proud of. Originally from Barcelona, Torras ended up in Houston by way of Brazil when he was just 25-years-old. He learned the art of commodity training, and after years of working for others, he built Tricon Energy — recently named #35 on Forbes Top Private Companies in America. The company, which supplies raw materials “to make your life the way it is” according to Torras, just celebrated its 30th birthday on April 5.

But, while he’s passionate about what he does, Torras’ face truly lights up when he talks about what he does outside the boardroom, from his philanthropic efforts to his restaurants.

“The difference between charity and philanthropy is that charity is what you do to alleviate a problem, like the donations you do on the weekends religious services,” says Torras. “Philanthropy is when you try to solve a problem and find a lasting solution. You get your hands on it and try to fix it. Are you giving a man a fish or teaching him how to fish?”

When it comes to Torras’ work, philanthropy is front and center. And, perhaps most notably, the Genuine Cup: a special initiative he launched that supports those with disabilities from around the world to gather in Houston and unite through the game of soccer.

Particularly interested in athletics himself and a big fan of the Houston Astros, he’s able to blend his passion for sports and supporting the neurodiverse community as the leader of the Genuine Cup. The weeks-long event is a celebration of inclusion, friendship, and the power of sport to unite people across cultures and borders.

The soccer tournament is modeled after the FIFA World Cup and is returning to Houston in 2026 for its third year, bringing 50 teams made up of neurodiverse players from 50 countries across the world to compete at Rice University.

“My hope is that through the Genuine Cup, we can increase visibility for the agenda of inclusion for neurodiverse people,”says Torras.

Torras has been in Houston for 38 years and credits the international flair and flavor of the city to much of its appeal and support for events like the Genuine Cup.

“You have universities like Rice and the University of Houston that give you access to the best of talent, that allow you to feed your company and initiatives with fantastic people and maintain a multicultural lens,” says Torras. “It’s also an extremely outdoorsy city where everyone is always outside and playing sports.”

Aside from the Genuine Cup, Torras also founded a preschool in Houston – SEMILLAS – for children ages six months to five years old that will open in September 2026. His goal with the preschool, located in the Bellaire neighborhood, is to help build a lasting foundation for families to form the character of their children from a young age.

When he’s not working on the Genuine Cup, his preschool, or building Tricon Energy, you can catch Torras playing soccer or running. Or, of course, his restaurant BCN, which received a Michelin star in 2024 and retained it in 2025.

And, because Torras never sits still for long, he even revealed he’s working on a new restaurant coming to Dallas, MASIA, that will be located at 2530 Fairmount Street later this year. There’s no telling what he’ll do next.