The Inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington Draws More Than 70,000 Racing Fans to North Texas

Matt Wilson: "We wanted a signature event that incorporates the entire district and showcases everything the citizens of Arlington have built,” he said, looking out over the racetrack toward a backdrop of gleaming hotels and massive stadium complexes. (Photo by Chris Owens)

From our vantage point near the starting line, pit crews made last-minute preparations at their stations as the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders wrapped up a choreographed number to “Thunderstruck.” (Photo by Chris Owens)

Racers in the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington covered nearly 200 miles over the course of 70 laps. (Photo by Paul Hurley)

Even regulars to Arlington’s entertainment district would have been hard-pressed to recognize Cowboys Way, Stadium Drive, and other familiar roads repurposed for yesterday’s Java House Grand Prix of Arlington circuit. Concrete barriers and massive metal fences marked the 2.72-mile street circuit that looped around AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field, and Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center.

From our vantage point near the starting line, pit crews made last-minute preparations at their stations as the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders wrapped up a choreographed number to “Thunderstruck.” The looming cold front and warning of high winds pushed the race up to 11 am. Shortly after that revised start time, 26 IndyCar drivers, strapped into open-wheel cars powered by twin-turbocharged engines, followed the pace car to begin the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington.

The event, which drew around 70,000 fans, is the culmination of years of negotiations and talks between IndyCar officials and the City of Arlington, says Caroline Stoeckel, VP of marketing for Visit Arlington.

“The city really wanted to bring another concept that would align well with the aspirations of Arlington,” she tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “Live tourism is huge for Arlington, so adding the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington adds yet another level to our live tourism industry.”

A Signature Event Showcasing Arlington’s Entertainment District

As the tight pack of racers gradually spread out over 70 laps, Matt Wilson, Executive Director of the Arlington Sports Commission, described his group’s goal for the world-class race.

“We wanted a signature event that incorporates the entire district and showcases everything the citizens of Arlington have built,” he said, looking out over the racetrack toward a backdrop of gleaming hotels and massive stadium complexes. “I feel like we’ve accomplished that. What we have here is very unique. We now have a district that’s capable of hosting something of this magnitude. We couldn’t have done this 10 years ago.”

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The feedback from the racers and organizers, he says, has been overwhelmingly positive and supportive, with many drivers describing the course as both challenging and fun.

“The last thing a driver wants is something to be smooth and easy,” he continues. “Here, they have challenges on the course. They love the fact that this is built for spectators. People can watch them from all different directions.”

At the conclusion of an exhilarating race, Kyle Kirkwood bested four-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou to win the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington. With 14 races left in the IndyCar Series season, the victory gives Kirkwood the first championship lead of his career. The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington is slated to return for at least two more years. From what we heard from the Visit Arlington team, the city hopes to provide exceptional support so the IndyCar race becomes a permanent fixture in the entertainment district.

As for what’s happening next in the city, check out our round-up of The Best North Texas Sporting Events This Year.