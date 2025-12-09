Inside UH’s Texas Bowl Coup and the Real Story Of The Alamo Bowl Snub — Behind the Scenes Moves and Khator’s Willie Fritz Belief

The University of Houston Cougars beat the Arizona Wildcats 31-28, thanks to senior kicker Ethan Sanchez’ game-winning 41-yard field goal, to become Bowl eligible for the first time since joining the Big XII conference, for their homecoming game at TDEC
Eddie Nunez has been everywhere during his first few months on the job. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Texas Bowl Houston LSU
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Colorado University Buffalos, in the Big XII conference opener Friday September 12, 2025 at TDECU Stadium
In its first Big XII contest, the University of Houston Cougars beat the University of West Virginia Mountaineers at the Fertitta Center
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Arizona Wildcats 31-28, thanks to senior kicker Ethan Sanchez’ game-winning 41-yard field goal, to become Bowl eligible for the first time since joining the Big XII conference, for their homecoming game at TDEC
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Colorado University Buffalos, in the Big XII conference opener Friday September 12, 2025 at TDECU Stadium
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Colorado University Buffalos, in the Big XII conference opener Friday September 12, 2025 at TDECU Stadium
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Arizona Wildcats 31-28, thanks to senior kicker Ethan Sanchez’ game-winning 41-yard field goal, to become Bowl eligible for the first time since joining the Big XII conference, for their homecoming game at TDEC
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Arizona Wildcats 31-28, thanks to senior kicker Ethan Sanchez’ game-winning 41-yard field goal, to become Bowl eligible for the first time since joining the Big XII conference, for their homecoming game at TDEC
The University of Houston Cougars Big XII conference champions and Final Four finalist were honored in a ring ceremony during the Houston Blue home football game versus against #11 rankled Texas Tech University, Saturday ,October 4, 2025 at TDECU Stadium
01
11

University of Houston coach Willie Fritz is a program lifter. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

02
11

University of Houston athletic director Eddie Nunez isn't afraid to take decisive action. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

03
11

The Texas Bowl always stood out as one of Houston's preferred bowl destinations.

04
11

University of Houston quarterback Conner Weigman didn't let anything stand in his way. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

05
11

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark regularly makes University of Houston games throughout the football and basketball season. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

06
11

University of Houston receiver Amare Thomas has proven to be a lifeline for Willie Fritz's team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

07
11

University of Houston fights for extra yards under Willie Fritz. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

08
11

University of Houston coach Willie Fritz has his olayers believing. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

09
11

University of Houston's defense is hard hitting with Carlos Allen (No. 5) often leading the way. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
11

University of Houston tight end Tanner Koziol just keeps making plays. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
11

University of Houston quarterback Conner Weigman changes everything for the Cougars. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The University of Houston Cougars beat the Arizona Wildcats 31-28, thanks to senior kicker Ethan Sanchez’ game-winning 41-yard field goal, to become Bowl eligible for the first time since joining the Big XII conference, for their homecoming game at TDEC
Eddie Nunez has been everywhere during his first few months on the job. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Texas Bowl Houston LSU
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Colorado University Buffalos, in the Big XII conference opener Friday September 12, 2025 at TDECU Stadium
In its first Big XII contest, the University of Houston Cougars beat the University of West Virginia Mountaineers at the Fertitta Center
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Arizona Wildcats 31-28, thanks to senior kicker Ethan Sanchez’ game-winning 41-yard field goal, to become Bowl eligible for the first time since joining the Big XII conference, for their homecoming game at TDEC
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Colorado University Buffalos, in the Big XII conference opener Friday September 12, 2025 at TDECU Stadium
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Colorado University Buffalos, in the Big XII conference opener Friday September 12, 2025 at TDECU Stadium
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Arizona Wildcats 31-28, thanks to senior kicker Ethan Sanchez’ game-winning 41-yard field goal, to become Bowl eligible for the first time since joining the Big XII conference, for their homecoming game at TDEC
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Arizona Wildcats 31-28, thanks to senior kicker Ethan Sanchez’ game-winning 41-yard field goal, to become Bowl eligible for the first time since joining the Big XII conference, for their homecoming game at TDEC
The University of Houston Cougars Big XII conference champions and Final Four finalist were honored in a ring ceremony during the Houston Blue home football game versus against #11 rankled Texas Tech University, Saturday ,October 4, 2025 at TDECU Stadium
Culture / Sporting Life

Inside UH’s Texas Bowl Coup and the Real Story Of The Alamo Bowl Snub — Behind the Scenes Moves and Khator’s Willie Fritz Belief

A Showcase Spot For the University of Houston Still Works Out

BY //
University of Houston coach Willie Fritz is a program lifter. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston athletic director Eddie Nunez isn't afraid to take decisive action. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Texas Bowl always stood out as one of Houston's preferred bowl destinations.
University of Houston quarterback Conner Weigman didn't let anything stand in his way. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark regularly makes University of Houston games throughout the football and basketball season. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston receiver Amare Thomas has proven to be a lifeline for Willie Fritz's team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston fights for extra yards under Willie Fritz. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston coach Willie Fritz has his olayers believing. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston's defense is hard hitting with Carlos Allen (No. 5) often leading the way. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston tight end Tanner Koziol just keeps making plays. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston quarterback Conner Weigman changes everything for the Cougars. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
1
11

University of Houston coach Willie Fritz is a program lifter. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

2
11

University of Houston athletic director Eddie Nunez isn't afraid to take decisive action. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

3
11

The Texas Bowl always stood out as one of Houston's preferred bowl destinations.

4
11

University of Houston quarterback Conner Weigman didn't let anything stand in his way. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

5
11

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark regularly makes University of Houston games throughout the football and basketball season. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

6
11

University of Houston receiver Amare Thomas has proven to be a lifeline for Willie Fritz's team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

7
11

University of Houston fights for extra yards under Willie Fritz. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

8
11

University of Houston coach Willie Fritz has his olayers believing. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

9
11

University of Houston's defense is hard hitting with Carlos Allen (No. 5) often leading the way. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
11

University of Houston tight end Tanner Koziol just keeps making plays. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
11

University of Houston quarterback Conner Weigman changes everything for the Cougars. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The Texas Bowl always stood out as a preferred bowl destination for the University of Houston. The chance to play in their city and get the most out of the extra bowl practices without having to travel, getting to play a standalone primetime game two days after Christmas on a Saturday night when many people will be looking for something to watch and the player lure of getting a game in an NFL stadium all appealed to UH’s decision makers. As did the Texans’ Lone Star Sports & Entertainment’s well-earned reputation for treating its participants (particularly the coaches’ and players’ families) royally. But that does mean Houston’s path to the Texas Bowl, which included an Alamo Bowl snub, was easy.

It took plenty of maneuvering behind the scenes and making the case for Willie Fritz’s surprising 9-3 team as the bowl dominoes dropped in some surprising ways. In fact, at one point over the weekend with BYU losing in the Big 12 Championship Game and falling out of playoff contention, it looked like UH could be heading to the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, which isn’t what anyone was looking for to celebrate a nine win season and a fourth place finish in the Big 12.

This is where UH athletic director Eddie Nuñez and his team stepped in, calling the Big 12 office, calling bowl reps, sending even more information on the team and the university out, “letting them know what we’re all about” as Nuñez puts it to PaperCity. Nuñez watched Kelvin Sampson’s University of Houston basketball team’s win over Florida State from up in the stands on Saturday night rather than his usual court side perch so he could be free to make and take bowl calls.

In some ways, the bowl process is politicking — even if your team’s case is strong, you still have to make it. Over and over again.

BYU losing and getting the Pop-Tarts Bowl eliminated one of UH’s possible prime bowl destinations. The Alamo Bowl’s decision to take a 8-4 (5-4 Big 12) TCU team over a 9-3 (6-3 Big 12) Houston team that beat the Horned Frogs head to head took away another. Alamo Bowl officials told UH that there was concern that Cougars fans would only come up the night before — or even just the day of — the bowl game and that hotel rooms wouldn’t be filled during the week, multiple sources, including independent college football sources, tell PaperCity. UH being less than a three hour’s drive from San Antonio was held against it. But with TCU being a four hour’s drive from San Antonio that offered rationale does not sit well with many in Houston.

If you think that TCU over UH is simply a number of overall perceived fans thing or determined by UH’s 2025 home attendance, you do not know the full story

Christmas items

Swipe
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025
  • Berings December 2025

Eddie Nuñez himself declined to comment on the Alamo Bowl’s decision to PaperCity.

Eddie Nunez has been everywhere during his first few months on the job. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston athletic director Eddie Nunez isn’t afraid to take decisive action. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Alamo Bowl officials told UH that there was concern that Cougars fans would only come up the night before — or even just the day of — the bowl game and that hotel rooms wouldn’t be filled during the week, multiple sources, tell PaperCity.

Unlike the SEC, which assigns its teams to bowl games through the conference office from its SEC Bowl Pool after the College Football Playoff Selection Committee makes it selections, the Big 12’s bowl agreements leave those final decisions to the bowls working with the TV networks. Some member schools have urged the always-forward-thinking Brett Yormark to change that in the future.

The argument for a change is that non-playoff bowl decisions would be fairer with the conference office and Yormark in more control.

A Texas Bowl Win

Now, ironically UH is playing in the Texas Bowl, which has been the most attended bowl game in the country outside of the New Year’s 6 bowl games (now the College Football Playoff quarterfinal and semifinal games) since 2014. Houston is playing LSU, one of the most storied programs in college football history, in the December 27 game at NRG Stadium.

“I’ve heard a lot of great things about this bowl,” University of Houston football coach Willie Fritz says. “There’s a lot of things they’re going to do with both teams that are going to be neat. I’ve played some games at NRG when I was at Sam Houston State. . .

“We’re excited about playing here in town. Playing at NRG. Playing against a quality opponent like LSU. There’s a lot of things that can help us build this program based on playing in this Kinder’s Texas Bowl.”

The Texans’ affiliated Lone Star Sports & Entertainment being in charge of the Texas Bowl certainly did not hurt UH’s push to land its spot. Texans owner Cal McNair and his wife Hannah McNair, the vice president of the Texans Foundation, are strong believers in supporting hometown entities and they attended a UH football game together last season. This will be the 11th time in the last 12 years that the Texas Bowl has had a Texas university playing in it. That’s living up to the bowl’s name.

Nuñez is on the Texas Bowl board, but he could not be involved in any bowl board discussions about the Cougars being selected to play in the game.

“Our team here did a great job looking at every different thing — tickets, opportunities, fan base, interest, so we’re ready,” Nuñez tells PaperCity. “I’m glad it worked out this way that we’re going to the Texas Bowl because I think it’s going to be a great experience for our fans. And I think they’re going to show up.

“Being on the 27th makes it great because fans can enjoy the holidays here and it’s before New Year’s. The timing works really well.”

Texas Bowl Houston LSU
The Texas Bowl always stood out as one of Houston’s preferred bowl destinations.

“We need to get everybody to believe in the possibilities that exist at the University of Houston. We have a coach to believe in. And we need everybody.” — UH athletic director Eddie Nuñez

What matters most to UH’s decision makers is that Willie Fritz’s program earned its way to one of the better non-playoff bowls with its play on the field. No amount of politicking can get you to 9-3. While expectations of making a bowl game looked realistic in Fritz’s second season, there is a big difference between reaching the minimum number of wins for bowl eligibility (six customarily, with several even 5-7 teams landing bowl berths this season) and winning nine games. And finishing No. 21 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

It’s the difference between squeaking in and kicking down the door and announcing yourself to the college football world.

This is why University of Houston chancellor and president Renu Khator, who carries a well-earned reputation for demanding excellence and is not afraid to do it publicly, is impressed.

“We are 9-3. Great record. Definitely I will admit it’s beyond what I was expecting,” Khator tells PaperCity. “And generally, I expect a lot. So kudos to Coach Fritz.”

For Nuñez, it’s about more and more people realizing what is possible for the University of Houston. How this is just the beginning of a Willie Fritz run that is being built for the long haul.

“It’s special,” Nuñez says. “Because Willie’s doing it right. When you’re developing a program, a sustainable program, you don’t just want to do things fast and have instant success. You want to do it right. And if you get the right kids and the right culture, you can actually take advantage of the process a little faster at times as well.

“From the perspective that we’re looking at it today, you kind of sit there and say, ‘Well, we took advantage of the things that played in Willie’s favor.’ And he continued to do what he does every day in building a program. It’s about one game at a time. . .

“We need to get everybody to believe in the possibilities that exist at the University of Houston. We have a coach to believe in. And we need everybody. This is about understanding that this city, this university, has every ability to be great.”

Every bowl may not see that yet. But the Texas Bowl does.

 

Houston is set to play LSU in the Texas Bowl on Saturday, December 27th at 8:15 pm. ESPN is broadcasting the game. General Texas Bowl tickets are available here. Tickets in the University of Houston ticket allotment will be go on sale at 10 am this Wednesday, December 10th here.

Featured Events
Schedule a 1:1 Consultation
Book Now
Wolf Sub-Zero & Cove

Advertisement

Featured Properties

Swipe
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
18107 Heaton Drive
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

18107 Heaton Drive
Houston, TX

$298,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
18107 Heaton Drive
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$289,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
506 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

506 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$574,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
506 Knox Street
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$728,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
5521 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
4000 Purdue Street #157
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #157
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #157
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,149,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
12311 Natchez Park Lane
Eagle Springs
FOR SALE

12311 Natchez Park Lane
Humble, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12311 Natchez Park Lane
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$745,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
507 Schweikhardt Street
Denver Harbor
FOR SALE

507 Schweikhardt Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
507 Schweikhardt Street
11506 Staffordale Court
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

11506 Staffordale Court
Cypress, TX

$358,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
11506 Staffordale Court
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$347,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X