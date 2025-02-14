A First Look at Interstate Inn — Stephenville’s Revitalized Mid-Century Gem With A New Restaurant From Chef Stephan Pyles

Interstate Inn features two "nostalgia" rooms including one with an original Magic Fingers bed from 1958, where you deposit a quarter into a machine on the nightstand. (Photo by Sara Forrest)

Each room at Interstate Inn has its own unique wallpaper. (Photo by Sara Forrest)

Mod Motels purchased and began renovating the motel in 2022, completely gutting the inside but leaving the iconic sloped roof shaped like an interstate highway sign. (Photo by Sara Forrest)

Staying true to its midcentury roots, Interstate Inn is a polished boutique property with 33 rooms, including two suites. (Photo by Sara Forrest)

When I was a student at Tarleton State University from 2011 to 2013, Stephenville had a reputation for being sleepy. Sure, there were dive bars and small-town burger joints, but the town overall was quiet — without a modern hotel or elevated dining experience. Nowadays, Stephenville is livelier, as Tarleton’s enrollment numbers grow each year and the campus continues to expand. It was only a matter of time before someone took the town’s historic Caravan Inn and transformed it into a fresh boutique property that’s perfect for visiting parents, football fans, and anyone driving through in need of a stylish stay for a night or two. Interstate Inn by Mod Models is now open at 811 E. Road.

Opened in 1965, the roadside motel was originally the most modern building in Stephenville, with its sloped roof in the shape of an interstate highway sign and guest rooms you could park right in front of. But the building had aged with time and needed a caring hand.

Enter Dallasite Lisa Lennox, who saw the motel’s potential and mid-century charm. Her company, Mod Motels, purchased and began renovating the building in 2022, completely gutting the inside but leaving the iconic roof. Last month, the new luxury motel opened its doors, complete with a new restaurant from legendary Texas chef Stephan Pyles next door.

Inside the Interstate Inn

Staying true to its midcentury roots, Interstate Inn is a polished boutique property with 33 rooms, including two suites. Designed by Neal Stewart of Neal Stewart Designs in Dallas, each room at the motel has a different funky and bright wallpaper, plus artwork by Fort Worth native Kevin Chupik. Print pieces showcase various western roadside scenes, including a cowboy near a motel sign and a cowboy standing by a midcentury-style pool. Custom headboards and throw pillows add pops of color that tie in the vibrant wallpaper in each room, and midcentury-designed furniture, Herman Miller pendant cigar lighting, and velvet mirrors add to the retro vibe.

Outlets and USB ports are plentiful — a plus for the modern traveler, and bathrooms are comfortable, with room to store an open suitcase and deep drawers for large makeup bags. Each room also includes custom, branded terry cloth robes, yoga mats, Yuni beauty and skincare products, and 1950s starburst atomic wall clocks.

There are even two “nostalgia” rooms that channel the ’60s and ’70s. Room 106 features an original Magic Fingers bed from John Houghtaling circa 1958, which you deposit a quarter into 15 minutes of vibration for a massaging effect, and Room 114 features a King-size waterbed.

Outside, the area that was once a concrete parking lot is now the central lawn connecting guest rooms, complete with a pool, lounge chairs, cornhole, fire pit, fountain, and seating areas scattered about.

And in the 4,200 square-foot two-story main lobby, floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the property, and a living room space with mid-century armchairs and a semicircular couch provide a place to lounge and check emails. A large, pink-tiled wall by reception sets the pink theme for the lobby, and upstairs, more tables sit on candy pink carpeting, complete with mahjong games, a vintage “kissing couch,” and vintage armchairs. Near reception is a small retail space with souvenir hats and T-shirts, travel journals, jewelry, and a custom pink Trufig refrigerator filled with canned Ranch Waters and espresso martinis.

The Seeker by Stephan Pyles

Next door is the property’s restaurant, The Seeker, helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef and fifth-generation Texan Stephan Pyles. Previously, a Pulido’s Mexican Restaurant occupied the space, but Mod Motels demolished the building to start fresh for the new concept. In 2023, Pyles became partners with co-owners Lennox and Kirk and Cathy Bonner to bring his signature Modern Texas cuisine to Interstate Inn.

“I didn’t want to do Mexican food or barbecue or fried food,” says Lennox. “Stephenville has enough of that, so I wanted something with fresh options that bring in local ingredients.”

The Seeker brings upscale yet approachable dining to Stephenville, offering locals and motel guests something special. The space, complete with 88 seats, a 16-seat bar, and an outdoor patio for 40 people, pays homage to Texas roadside diners and cafes. Design highlights include Carroll-tooled leather booths, white oak tambour walls, custom designed white oak screens in an alternating square pattern, and warm lighting.

A private dining room, The Cork Room, “was inspired by the sound of celebratory champagne corks popping.” It features a cowhide covered door by Kyle Bunting and a ceiling covered in cork squares filled with multi-armed pendants which creates a starry effect.

The Seeker’s menu features starters like Texas Farmhouse Queso Fundido, Faux Gras Mousse, and Hell’s Eggs with candied bacon and chile pop rocks. Diners will also find three kinds of ceviche, a masa section with short rib tacos and pork belly huarache, and large plates including Pyles’ famous honey-fried chicken, salmon, and steak.

To commemorate the opening of Interstate Inn, Chef Pyles is hosting six culinary weekends in 2025. The first one is Valentine’s weekend (February 14 through 16). The three-course, prix fixe menu includes options such as butternut squash bisque with a pomegranate marshmallow, The Original Southwestern Caesar salad with jalapeño polenta croutons, lobster tamale pie, braised short rib, grilled halibut with crabmeat elotes, grilled quail with compressed beets, and Mexican chocolate fondant or apple-olive oil spice cake.

Next up, from March 21 through 23, will be an Italian Dinner Una Cena Pugliese hosted by artisan cheesemaker Paula Lambert.

Interstate Inn is just getting its fresh start, but Mod Motels already has plans to continue the mid-century revitalization at a boutique property in Fredericksburg in 2026 and another property in Whitney, Texas.