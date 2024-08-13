A Country Music Star Jumps Into The Woodlands 50th Anniversary Concert’s Free Fun, Joining Lyle Lovett & Hayes Carll

Jim Carman revealed plans for the week long community celebration for The Woodlands' 50th anniversary at the Woodforest Bank Club at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Woodland native Jack Ingram will be the opening act for the free 50th Anniversary concert for The Woodlands.(Photo courtesy of Howard Hughes)

An already hot concert ticket just got even hotter. Woodlands native and McCullough High School alum Jack Ingram has been added as the opening act for the special free 50th anniversary concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Ingram joins singer-songwriter Hayes Carll, another native of The Woodlands, and Texas music icon Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, who previously were revealed to be performing.

The Woodlands 50th Anniversary Concert is a free community concert, presented by Howard Hughes, on October 18th. The gates will open at 6 pm with the concert scheduled to begin at 7:15 pm.

“We are honored to present The Woodlands 50th Anniversary Concert, an iconic event commemorating half a century of community,” president of the Houston Region for Howard Hughes Jim Carman says in a statement.”This occasion will be made memorable with performances by Lyle Lovett, Hayes Carll and now Jack Ingram, each of whom has personal connections to The Woodlands. Their performances will add a unique and heartfelt touch to our anniversary celebration.

“As we reflect on the past five decades, we take pride in our role in the development and continued success of The Woodlands. Our commitment to this community has been steadfast, and we are dedicated to ensuring that both current residents and future generations can experience and enjoy the legacy we have created together.”

Now Jack Ingram is part of the special 50th anniversary concert.

Ingram is a Grammy-nominated country music star best known for his personally charged song craft and energetic, charismatic performances. It all has earned him prominent stature in a prestigious tradition of iconoclastic singer-songwriters. Ingram first received national attention in 2005 with the release of his hit single “Wherever You Are.” The song earned Ingram his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard country charts. In 2018, Ingram won Song of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards for his song “Tin Man” featuring Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall. The song also received a Grammy-nomination for Best Country Song of the Year.

“The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is proud and honored to be a part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of The Woodlands. We look forward to welcoming Lyle Lovett, Hayes Carll and now Jack Ingram back to our Main Stage in October,” Pavilion president and CEO Jeff Young says in. statement. “The Woodlands is a true testament to the dream the Mitchells envisioned.

“It has become the most incredible place to live, work, play – and listen to world-class live music.”

Register for priority access to tickets here. Tickets are free and will be available in September to those who get some of the available tickets.

The free anniversary concert is one of many events planned for the weeklong celebration, leading up to the official 50th anniversary of the pioneering master planned community, which is October 19th. Howard Hughes and The Woodlands Township have partnered on the year-long celebration, and The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is a partner on the free concert.