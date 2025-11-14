The Best Gifts For Jetsetters — 15 Journey-Soothing Presents That Are Ready To Fly

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here, and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver who everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2025 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual presents, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up: The Best Gifts For Jetsetters

For some, travel is a hobby. For others, it’s a lifestyle, one that requires impeccable taste, organization, and the right accessories to make the wanderlust lifestyle worth it. I proudly fall into the second category. And as any proud jetsetter knows, the perfect travel accessories matter.

PaperCity’s Jetsetters Gift Guide celebrates those who have perfected the art of traveling with function and style. Don’t forget classic essentials such Rimowa’s stately trunk or Leontine Linens’ monogrammed lingerie cases, because even your delicates deserve first class treatment. Traveler pillows, silk sleep masks, cashmere wraps and cozy socks are sure to make the journey comfortable. And portable travel chargers and dependable headphones may seem boring, but they often become the key to a smooth trip. As opposed to one fraught with worry and inconvenience.

For those who believe they have everything travel related, think again as you taxi down your next runway. For one can never have enough journals or stylish but sturdy tote bags. And for the skincare conscious, gifts — especially the ZIIP Halo microcurrent device, beauty eye gels and the right moisturizer — make it easy to tend to for your skin from 30,000 feet in the air.

And because the jetsetter’s heart is never still, consider holiday gifts that capture the spirit of their wanderlust like a beautiful travel book, or a chic globe that reminds them where they’ve been (and where they yearn to go next).

These are the Best Gifts For Jetsetters: