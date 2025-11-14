The Best Gifts For Jetsetters — 15 Journey-Soothing Presents That Are Ready To Fly

Culture / Travel

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here, and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver who everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2025 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual presents, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

For some, travel is a hobby. For others, it’s a lifestyle, one that requires impeccable taste, organization, and the right accessories to make the wanderlust lifestyle worth it. I proudly fall into the second category. And as any proud jetsetter knows, the perfect travel accessories matter.

PaperCity’s Jetsetters Gift Guide celebrates those who have perfected the art of traveling with function and style. Don’t forget classic essentials such Rimowa’s stately trunk or Leontine Linens’ monogrammed lingerie cases, because even your delicates deserve first class treatment. Traveler pillows, silk sleep masks, cashmere wraps and cozy socks are sure to make the journey comfortable. And portable travel chargers and dependable headphones may seem boring, but they often become the key to a smooth trip. As opposed to one fraught with worry and inconvenience.

For those who believe they have everything travel related, think again as you taxi down your next runway. For one can never have enough journals or stylish but sturdy tote bags. And for the skincare conscious, gifts — especially the ZIIP Halo microcurrent device, beauty eye gels and the right moisturizer — make it easy to tend to for your skin from 30,000 feet in the air. 

And because the jetsetter’s heart is never still, consider holiday gifts that capture the spirit of their wanderlust like a beautiful travel book, or a chic globe that reminds them where they’ve been (and where they yearn to go next).

Classic Trunk
Rimowa
Buy
 
Crown Traveler
Sleep Crown
Buy
 
Lingerie Case Set
Leontine
Buy
 
Nanocurrent™ and Microcurrent Facial Toning Device
ZIIP
Buy
 
Ultra Open-Ear True Wireless Open Earbuds
Bose
Buy
 
Magnetic Power Bank
Burga
Buy
 
Capri Cashmere Travel Set
Sofia Cashmere
Buy
 
Deep Sleep Mask
Dore & Rose
Buy
 
World Travel: An Irreverent Guide
Buy
 
World's Most Beautiful Places
Buy
 
Cashmere Travel Wrap
White & Warren
Buy
 
Yours Truly Personalized A5 Journal
Leatherology
Buy
 
The Perfect Weekend Tote
Alex Mill
Buy
 
World Traveler's Cork Globe
SUCK UK
Buy
 
Jet Lag™ Essentials Set
Summer Fridays
Buy

