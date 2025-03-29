Jim Crane Enthusiastically Touts the Astros Moves, Kyle Tucker Trade, Reveals an MLB Switch the Franchise Requested — A PaperCity Exclusive

Tables at Osso & Kristalla set with scores of wine glasses for the Aperture Cellars Wine Dinner hosted by the Jim Crane family. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Tables at Osso & Kristilla are set for the Aperture Cellars Wine Dinner hosted by the Jim Crane family. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Interior designer Casey Brand, right, and friend at the Aperture Cellars Wine Dinner hosted by the Jim Crane family. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Executive chef Danny Trace, Matt Clark at the Aperture Cellars Wine Dinner hosted by winemaker Jesse Katz and the Jim Crane family. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Julia Morales gets an early birthday surprise at the Aperture Cellars Wine Dinner hosted by the Jim Crane family. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

College rommies Jared Crane, winemaker Jesse Katz at the Aperture Cellars Wine Dinner hosted by the Jim Crane family at Osso & Kristalla. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Whitney & Jim Crane at the Aperture Cellars Wine Dinner hosted by Katz and the Crane family. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Less than 24 hours before the Houston Astros first pitch of the season at the rebranded Daikin Park, likewise the day before play began at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, celebrated winemaker Jesse Katz and his lead investor/Astros owner Jim Crane welcomed heavy hitters to Otto & Kristalla for an evening celebrating the season and the 100 point wines of Aperture Cellars, the blockbuster Sonoma County wine. And for a little baseball talk.

“We’ve got a lot going on that’s for sure. We’ve got opening day and then you’ve got the golf tournament which looks spectacular out there,” Crane told PaperCity as he and wife Whitney arrived from Memorial Park, home of the tournament.

Crane was clearly in high spirits as he sang the praises of Aperture wines, which boast 24 remarkable 100 ratings, and for Katz, the highly respected first generation winemaker. But Astros first.

“We gave our season ticket holders a day off on Sunday,” he notes. “We (the Astros) got the day moved. We were originally off on Friday. So now we play Thursday, Friday and Saturday. We’re off on Sunday so all of our season ticket holders can go to the golf tournament half price. And then we’ve got a great wine dinner.

“The energy level on the team is high. People don’t know how good the moves are that we’ve made. And we’re gonna see how good real quick. And the team, I think, is going to do really well this year.”

Case in point, the Astros beat the New York Mets on Opening Day 3-1 with highly-0touted rookie Cam Smith getting a base hit in his first at-bat in the Majors.

Speaking to the dinner clutch, Crane dismissed the exit of Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander and Kyle Tucker, saying, “We made a spectacular trade. We have three starters from that trade with 13 years of control.”

Before everyone sat down for the remarkable five-course dinner orchestrated by Potente executive chef Danny Trace, PaperCity visited with dinner host Katz. The unusual connection between the scratch golfer who owns the Astros and a winemaker is mostly about talent, but then there is also a personal connection.

Crane’s son Jared and Katz were buddies in high school and roommates in college. When Katz was ready to launch his own wine label after years of study and work, he needed $5 million in seed money. He approached Crane and after three months of study a partnership was born.

Of the dinner event at Crane’s downtown Houston restaurant, Katz notes: “It’s a celebration of some of the big milestones and accomplishments of Aperture and Devil Proof as a brand. You’ll get to taste through four different 100 point wines, every single one of them a unique record breaker within the region’s history.

“So you’ll get to taste the first 100 point Malbec in the United States history, the first 100 point Cabernet in Alexander Valley history, the first 100 point wine from rock pile region ever. And then also the only 100 point wine from the 2020 vintage in California . . . I have never done a dinner like this, where I’ve been able to pour 400 point wines. Most of these wines have sold out within minutes of release.”

Few wine connoisseurs have ever been so privileged. I’m not a wine critic, but I am sophisticated enough to know my cabs from malbecs and sauvignon blancs from chenin blancs, the importance of climate and terroir and to appreciate this monumental tasting. These exceptional wines ….were divine beyond words.

Inside The Crane Wine Dinner With a Sweet Julia Morales Cameo

Potente executive chef Danny Trace created the five dinner courses that carefully paired with the wines. He is not new to coordinating menus with Aperture’s exceptional wines.

“We’ve done a few Aperture dinners in the last few years and it’s been a natural progression. We have some great juice going on tonight. I mean it’s unbelievable,” Trace tells PaperCity. “I kind of felt a little retro in a sense, a lot of Southern rooted food. There’s a lot of red wine, so a lot of protein. Patagonia lamb. We’re even doing bison. I had a reflection of back in my Commander’s days.”

Among the guests were Houston Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales whose dessert plate was accompanied by birthday wishes written in chocolate with a spirited round of “Happy Birthday” singing ensuing. Morales’ actual birthday is April 12.

Before dinner began and Katz explained the value of each wine served with each course, Crane had his last word.

“Nothing happens unless somebody sells something,” Crane quipped. “So we’re selling wine tonight. So buy some.”

Cards for ordering were on the table for select Aperture wines. Most are available locally or can be ordered here.