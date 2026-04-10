Jim Nantz Talks Willie Fritz at The Masters — Voice Of CBS Is Touched By UH Football Coach’s Generosity

Kelvin Sampson and his son Kellen Sampson and Jim Nantz and his son Jameson Nantz enjoyed a moment in Butler Cabin at the Masters. Fathers and sons in sports are forever special.

Jim Nantz is always living his ultimate University of Houston fan life in spirit. He also donated a million dollars of his own money to his beloved school's Nantz Leadership Society.

Jim Nantz has been a major part of The Masters' biggest moments for more than 40 years. But he always has time for his beloved University of Houston. Even during this busiest week of the year.

There are few people on Earth ever busier than Jim Nantz is during Masters week. But Nantz still always makes time for his beloved University of Houston. So when Nantz found out from a reporter that UH football coach Willie Fritz and his wife Susan donated their own money to the Nantz Leadership Society in a multi-year commitment, he found himself so moved that he could not help but respond.

The azaleas could wait for a few moments.

“What an amazing thing for Coach to do,” Nantz tells PaperCity from Augusta. “I just got the nicest message from Willie a couple of days ago wishing me well at The Masters. I think the world of Coach. We are so fortunate to have him.”

Nantz delved into his strong Willie Fritz belief with PaperCity long before last season’s 10-3 second season breakthrough. The voice of CBS forecast DeMeco Ryans’ success with the Houston Texans before Ryans ever coached his first game and Nantz always carried similar thoughts about Fritz, the 66-year-old coaching veteran who’s completely changed the entire trajectory of the Houston football program.

“I told him I’m still beaming over our (Texas Bowl) victory against LSU,” Nantz tells PaperCity.

“I think the world of Coach. We are so fortunate to have him.” — Jim Nantz on UH football coach Willie Fritz

Willie Fritz and his wife Susan did not make a big deal over their donation to the Nantz Leadership Society, the giving society centered around directly impacting UH student-athletes. Fritz certainly didn’t make a point of telling Nantz. This is something he and Susan simply wanted to do. But for Nantz, who donated a $1 million of his own money to the Nantz Leadership Society, this is more than a gesture.

It carries plenty of meaning.

To UH athletic director Eddie Nuñez, it is just Willie being Willie. Nuñez has almost come to expect things like this from Fritz, who always seems to be looking to do more. Along with his wife of 38 years who’s been with him back to his days working odd construction jobs in Kansas City.

“When you think about Susan and Willie and what they’ve already done,” Nuñez says. “They’ve done so many things like this since he’s been here. To now come to the decision that they now want to be part of the Nantz Society. And it isn’t for football. People will think, ‘Well he’s being self. . .

“No, what he’s doing is to improve the university, improve athletics and help us as a department get where we need to be. I’m so thankful because it shows how great of individuals they are.”

The Fritzes’ generosity caught Jim Nantz’s attention even 932 miles away in the lush green surroundings of Augusta National. With Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Speith and Patrick Reed all out on course on Thursday morning, Nantz thought about UH football. Not that his thoughts are ever that far from his beloved Coogs.

Jim Nantz brought UH basketball coach Kelvin Sampson and Kellen Sampson out to The Masters in the wake of that incredible run to the national championship game and that heart-wrenching loss to Florida on that Monday night last April (a story you can only read on PaperCity), giving the Sampsons a once-in-a-lifetime father-son day. One that Nantz and his 10-year-old son Jamo enjoyed right with them.

Complete with Butler Cabin moments and a Scottie Scheffler cameo. Nantz is almost doing a UH version of a tradition unlike any other.