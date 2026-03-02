After a Devastating Accident, One Texas Teen Finds His Strength Through Specialized Pediatric Vascular Care at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital

Joseph moved out of the ICU in just weeks and was discharged home less than a month after the accident.

Joseph soon progressed from a walker to crutches, and ultimately, walking independently.

Today, at 13, Joseph is back in school, walking with confidence and eyeing future basketball and soccer seasons.

Joseph was kept in a medically induced coma for more than two weeks.

Joseph suffered a torn inferior vena cava, the body’s main vein that returns blood to the heart, as well as multiple organ injuries and fractures to his femur and clavicle.

The Pediatric Vascular Surgery Program is led by Natalie Drucker, MD, assistant professor of Pediatric Surgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston and pediatric vascular surgeon affiliated with Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Joseph Calvin's family decorated his pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) room with handmade posters from his five siblings - little reminders of home that lifted spirits for both Joseph and the care team.

On a quiet afternoon near his Port Alto, Texas home, 12-year-old Joseph Calvin stepped outside for a routine walk. It was a moment that turned life-altering when a truck struck him less than 200 yards from his front door.

Miraculously, first responders were already nearby for a scheduled dinner and rushed to his aid within minutes. Thanks to their swift action and the advanced care that followed, Joseph’s extraordinary story of resilience began.

Pediatric Vascular Surgery Program Supported Joseph’s Care

Joseph was conscious, but gravely injured, when paramedics arrived. He had suffered a torn inferior vena cava, the body’s main vein that returns blood to the heart, as well as multiple organ injuries and fractures to his femur and clavicle. He required significant blood transfusions before being air-lifted by Memorial Hermann Life Flight ® to Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. His condition was immediately life-threatening.

“When it happened, we didn’t know what the outcome was going to be,” says Joseph’s mother, Marla. “Everything moved very fast.”

At Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, Joseph’s care was supported by the Pediatric Vascular Surgery Program, which pulls together specialists from pediatric trauma, vascular surgery, critical care, orthopedics, and more to treat rare and complex vascular injuries within a fully pediatric, multidisciplinary environment designed for children’s unique needs.

The program is led by Natalie Drucker, MD, assistant professor of Pediatric Surgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston and pediatric vascular surgeon affiliated with Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Stabilizing Complex Injuries

Dr. Drucker, together with S. Keisin Wang, MD, assistant professor of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at UTHealth Houston and vascular surgeon affiliated with Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, and the affiliated team, focused on stabilizing Joseph’s complex injuries. They also reconstructed Joseph’s inferior vena cava using a specialized membrane derived from a cow’s heart.

This was a complex and time-sensitive procedure that restored critical blood flow and fundamentally changed Joseph’s prognosis.

“In cases of severe vascular trauma, timing and coordination are everything,” Dr. Drucker explains. “Our goal is not only to repair the injury, but to restore durable blood flow in a way that supports a child’s growth and long-term health.”

While Joseph was kept in a medically induced coma for more than two weeks, his family decorated his pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) room with handmade posters from his five siblings — little reminders of home that lifted spirits for both Joseph and the care team.

“We told his siblings we had to make posters,” says Marla, reflecting on those early days. “They loved them. The nurses, the respiratory team, everyone wanted to know how he was doing. They helped us get through it.”

A Remarkable Recovery

What doctors expected to be a nine-month hospital stay turned into a remarkable recovery cycle: Joseph moved out of the ICU in just weeks and was discharged home less than a month after the accident. Initially wheelchair-bound and facing slow rehabilitation, his determination quickly became clear.

“He kept asking, ‘Ma’am, I hate to be a bother, but I really want to try the walker,’” says his father, Stanley, laughing.

Joseph soon progressed from a walker to crutches and ultimately, walking independently.

Today, at 13, Joseph is back in school, walking with confidence and eyeing future basketball and soccer seasons. He continues follow-up care with Dr. Drucker, who stays connected to his progress in ways that have meant a great deal to his family.

“If I had a question, she was right there,” says Marla. “You don’t find doctors like that.”

For the Calvins, the exceptional coordination, compassion, and dedication from trauma teams, ICU nurses, and specialists at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital weren’t just technical; they were deeply personal.

“They checked on every organ in his body while he was in a coma,” Marla reflects. “They cared so much, and they checked in on us all day.”

Joseph’s journey is a moving reminder of how specialized, multidisciplinary pediatric care can transform a moment of tragedy into a future full of promise.

Visit their website here to learn more about Pediatric Vascular Surgery at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.