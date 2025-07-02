The Best Karaoke Spots In The Woodlands — A Hidden Land Of Sing-Yourself Hotspots
Hitting The High NotesBY Jillian Richstone // 07.02.25
Karaoke takes place at Bar Louie in The Woodlands every Thursday from 9 pm to 1 am.
At Ale and Ivy, every weeknight can be karaoke night with their two private karaoke studios. (Photo courtesy of Ale and Ivy)
Embrace your inner popstar at Two Tones Dueling Pianos every Wednesday night starting at 7:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Two Tones)
Sing your heart out at Lucy Blues every Thursday starting at 7:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Lucy Blues)
Whether you sing like Kelly Clarkson or prefer to keep your vocals confined to solo car rides, karaoke nights welcome everyone. It’s a fun way to beat the heat and add excitement to a night out. Luckily, in The Woodlands karaoke opportunities abound. This area is something of a hidden hotspot for karaoke fun.
There are lively, local open mic nights where the drinks flow freely and the crowd cheers everyone on. The atmosphere will give just about anyone the confidence to grab the mic and sing their heart out. These are the Best Karaoke Spots In The Woodlands:
Bar Louie
24 Waterway Avenue
The Woodlands , TX 77380 | Map
Bar Louie is a Thursday night karaoke hotspot located on The Woodlands Waterway. From 9 pm to 1 am every Thursday, it’s your time to shine on stage.
While the karaoke singing doesn’t start until 9 pm, you can get there early to indulge in happy hour, which takes place Mondays through Fridays from 3 pm to 6 pm. Expect a variety of beers, wines, liquors and signature martinis and cocktails. Also included in happy hour are a range of mouthwatering appetizers, including the spinach and artichoke dip, pepperoni flatbread or salmon sliders.
At Lucy Blues, karaoke night is every Thursday starting at 7:30 pm. The karaoke evenings are hosted by someone who’s known to hype up the room with all the hits and zero judgment. This sports bar and grill is located in downtown Conroe and regularly features blues music with something of a speakeasy vibe.
Find out more about Lucy Blue’s karaoke nights here.
The Blue Lion Pub
Conveniently located off Woodlands Parkway, you can enjoy karaoke and bingo (a rare combo) every Thursday night at the Blue Lion Pub. The festivities start at 7 pm, but you might want to get there early to be able grab a table and order some food, which includes cilantro chicken salad and brisket tacos.
Happy hour runs from 4 pm to 7 pm every day, and Blue Lion offers a range of signature and classic cocktails, including an old fashioned and an espresso martini. There are also creative mocktails for a non-alcoholic indulgence.
For more information, go here.
Pirates Paradise Grub N Grog
448 Sawdust Rd
Spring, TX 77380 | Map
Feel like embracing your inner pirate as you belt out your favorite tunes? Then head on over to Pirates Paradise for its unique karaoke every Friday from 7 pm to 10 pm.
This restaurant, located off Sawdust Road, offers an experience like no other. With pirate-themed grub, decor and even the occasional pirate in the flesh, it’s definitely one of a kind. While you wait to sing, you can enjoy fresh seafood, “salty dogs,” sandwiches, burgers, and a variety of the captain’s favorite dishes.
For more information, go here.
For a karaoke night in an authentic Irish pub, Gooses Acre, located just off Waterway Square, is the place to be every Thursday night from 9:30 pm to 2 am.
Thursdays kick off with five fun rounds of bingo with prizes awarded for each game, and karaoke follows. Happy hour specials also beckon from 3 pm to 7 pm, and again from 9 pm to 11 pm.
For more information on the evening, hosted by DJ Socialite, check out the Facebook event.
Wolfies Restaurant and Sports Bar-Woodlands
25550 I-45
Spring, TX 77386 | Map
Steak, wine and karaoke – the Thursday vibes at Wolfies have everything you need for a good time. Karaoke kicks off at 7:30 pm.
All-day specials include a 10-ounce ribeye steak with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh salad for $19.99. A glass of the house wine is $5.99 on Thursdays.
For more information, check out Wolfies’ Facebook page.
While Two Tones is known for its professional performers, on Wednesday nights, starting at 7:30 pm, you can become part of the entertainment during karaoke.
Boosting your chances of getting the liquid encouragement you may need, Wednesdays also brings an all-night happy hour.
For more on their events, go to Two Tunes’ Facebook page.
Ale & Ivy
305 Sawdust Road
Spring, TX 77386 | Map
At Ale & Ivy, it’s karaoke night every weeknight. The bar, located off Sawdust Road, offers two private karaoke studios that are rented out hourly. Each room can accommodate parties of eight to 10 people seated, and they feature a wide selection of songs from all musical genres.
Karaoke rooms are available weekly from 11 am to 2 am. You can also add on bottle service to the room for a truly VIP experience. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis, or you can reserve ahead of time.
For more information, go here.