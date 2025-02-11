Inside Kelvin Sampson’s Baylor Blitz — Quiet No. 6 Houston Is Showing It’s a Different Offensive Animal This Season and Maybe Even More March Dangerous

fbpx
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson knows what he wants from his team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Terrance Arceneaux is emerging more and more as a focal point for this University of Houston team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center,
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Jackson State Tigers on opening night of the 2024-2025 season at the Fertitta Center,
The University of Houston Cougars lose to the Auburn Tigers during the Mattress Firm Battleground 2K24 contest at the Toyota Center
The University of Houston Cougars lose to the Auburn Tigers during the Mattress Firm Battleground 2K24 contest at the Toyota Center
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Butler Bulldogs 79-51 at the Fertitta Center
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Jackson State Tigers on opening night of the 2024-2025 season at the Fertitta Center,
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Jackson State Tigers on opening night of the 2024-2025 season at the Fertitta Center,
University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp knows this team has Final Four potential. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Brigham Young University Cougars 86-55 in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Brigham Young University Cougars 86-55 in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center
01
20

University of Houston's offense is all about finding the best matchup, like Terrance Arceneaux getting to the rim. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

02
20

University of Houston's new starting point guard Milos Uzan is embracing its multiple option offense and eliminating turnovers from his game. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

03
20

University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson knows what he wants from his team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

04
20

Terrance Arceneaux is emerging more and more as a focal point for this University of Houston team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

05
20

University of Houston's offense keeps the ball moving rather than relying on one star. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

06
20

J'Wan Roberts is a power forward with a near point guard's vision of the floor. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

07
20

Mylik Wilson has made dramatic offensive improvements for Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

08
20

Tank Dell enjoyed his return to the Fertitta Center, even as he recovers from a gruesome leg injury. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

09
20

Karen Sampson has been into Kelvin Sampson's games for more than 40 years. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
20

University of Houston point guard Milos Uzan is turning into a turnover allergic Kelvin Sampson point guard. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
20

University of Houston point guard Milos Uzan's floater is a real weapon for this UH offense. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

12
20

Houston guard LJ Cryer is looking to create more for teammates too. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

13
20

Terrance Arceneaux will be a big part of what Kelvin Sampson's Houston team does in March. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

14
20

University of Houston assistant coach Kellen Sampson is part of the heartbeat of the program. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

15
20

University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp can create his own shot. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

16
20

University of Houston sixth-year forward J'Wan Roberts is a leader now. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

17
20

University of Houston guard LJ Cryer is one of the best shooters in all of college basketball. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

18
20

University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp knows this team has Final Four potential. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

19
20

University of Houston power forward J'Wan Roberts can power through double teams. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

20
20

University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp can score all over the floor. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson knows what he wants from his team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Terrance Arceneaux is emerging more and more as a focal point for this University of Houston team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center,
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Jackson State Tigers on opening night of the 2024-2025 season at the Fertitta Center,
The University of Houston Cougars lose to the Auburn Tigers during the Mattress Firm Battleground 2K24 contest at the Toyota Center
The University of Houston Cougars lose to the Auburn Tigers during the Mattress Firm Battleground 2K24 contest at the Toyota Center
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Butler Bulldogs 79-51 at the Fertitta Center
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Jackson State Tigers on opening night of the 2024-2025 season at the Fertitta Center,
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Jackson State Tigers on opening night of the 2024-2025 season at the Fertitta Center,
University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp knows this team has Final Four potential. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Brigham Young University Cougars 86-55 in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Brigham Young University Cougars 86-55 in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center
Culture / Sporting Life

Inside Kelvin Sampson’s Baylor Blitz — Quiet No. 6 Houston Is Showing It’s a Different Offensive Animal This Season and Maybe Even More March Dangerous

UH's Much More Balanced and Efficient Offensive Team Is Flashing a Higher Overall Ceiling

BY // 02.11.25
photography F. Carter Smith
University of Houston's offense is all about finding the best matchup, like Terrance Arceneaux getting to the rim. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston's new starting point guard Milos Uzan is embracing its multiple option offense and eliminating turnovers from his game. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson knows what he wants from his team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Terrance Arceneaux is emerging more and more as a focal point for this University of Houston team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston's offense keeps the ball moving rather than relying on one star. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
J'Wan Roberts is a power forward with a near point guard's vision of the floor. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Mylik Wilson has made dramatic offensive improvements for Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Tank Dell enjoyed his return to the Fertitta Center, even as he recovers from a gruesome leg injury. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Karen Sampson has been into Kelvin Sampson's games for more than 40 years. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston point guard Milos Uzan is turning into a turnover allergic Kelvin Sampson point guard. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston point guard Milos Uzan's floater is a real weapon for this UH offense. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston guard LJ Cryer is looking to create more for teammates too. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Terrance Arceneaux will be a big part of what Kelvin Sampson's Houston team does in March. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston assistant coach Kellen Sampson is part of the heartbeat of the program. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp can create his own shot. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston sixth-year forward J'Wan Roberts is a leader now. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston guard LJ Cryer is one of the best shooters in all of college basketball. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp knows this team has Final Four potential. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston power forward J'Wan Roberts can power through double teams. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp can score all over the floor. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
1
20

University of Houston's offense is all about finding the best matchup, like Terrance Arceneaux getting to the rim. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

2
20

University of Houston's new starting point guard Milos Uzan is embracing its multiple option offense and eliminating turnovers from his game. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

3
20

University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson knows what he wants from his team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

4
20

Terrance Arceneaux is emerging more and more as a focal point for this University of Houston team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

5
20

University of Houston's offense keeps the ball moving rather than relying on one star. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

6
20

J'Wan Roberts is a power forward with a near point guard's vision of the floor. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

7
20

Mylik Wilson has made dramatic offensive improvements for Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

8
20

Tank Dell enjoyed his return to the Fertitta Center, even as he recovers from a gruesome leg injury. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

9
20

Karen Sampson has been into Kelvin Sampson's games for more than 40 years. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
20

University of Houston point guard Milos Uzan is turning into a turnover allergic Kelvin Sampson point guard. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
20

University of Houston point guard Milos Uzan's floater is a real weapon for this UH offense. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

12
20

Houston guard LJ Cryer is looking to create more for teammates too. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

13
20

Terrance Arceneaux will be a big part of what Kelvin Sampson's Houston team does in March. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

14
20

University of Houston assistant coach Kellen Sampson is part of the heartbeat of the program. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

15
20

University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp can create his own shot. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

16
20

University of Houston sixth-year forward J'Wan Roberts is a leader now. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

17
20

University of Houston guard LJ Cryer is one of the best shooters in all of college basketball. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

18
20

University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp knows this team has Final Four potential. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

19
20

University of Houston power forward J'Wan Roberts can power through double teams. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

20
20

University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp can score all over the floor. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The ball keeps moving, finding the open man. Milos Uzan swings it to Emanuel Sharp for a wing three. Sharp hits LJ Cryer for another three. Uzan gets into the lane and finds J’Wan Roberts for an auto hook. Roberts, the 6-foot-8 power forward who sometimes seems to have eyes in the back of his head, flicks a perfect bounce pass to a cutting Terrance Arceneaux for an easy bucket. As the assists pile up, it surely becomes apparent to Baylor coach Scott Drew that he and the rest of the Big 12 are dealing with a different kind of University of Houston animal now.

This is the most diverse offensive team that Kelvin Sampson’s had in his 11 seasons at Houston, opening up new possibilities for a Hall of Fame worthy coach to scheme on the side of the ball he usually doesn’t get credit for impacting. But make no mistake, No. 6 Houston runs away from Baylor in a Big Monday showdown with its pretty offense as much as its signature relentless defense.

UH will build a 71-46 lead with less than six minutes remaining before cruising to a deceptive 76-65 final margin. By racking up 17 assists (with eight different players getting at least one) on its 27 made baskets. Shooting 51 percent for the game, 42 percent (10 for 24 ) from three. By playing ruthlessly efficient on offense. This isn’t one of Kelvin Sampson’s vintage defensive UH teams (at least not yet, certainly not as suffocating as last season) and it might not matter. Because Houston still plays some of the best defense in the country with an offense with many more options. And good shooters.

With Tank Dell (making his first public appearance since suffering that gruesome leg injury, continuing to vibe with Kelvin Sampson), Case Keenum, Greg Ward Jr., Tyus Bowser, Calvin Murphy, Carl Lewis and seemingly everyone else in an energized (and seemingly extra hot) Fertitta Center for this Big Monday Big 12 showcase, UH would play one of its most promising games of the entire season. Flexing its possibilities.

“In a lot of ways, this year’s team is like our 2022 team,” University of Houston assistant coach Kellen Sampson tells PaperCity. “Where I thought we started five best players. Josh (Carton), Fabian (White Jr.), Taze (Moore), Kyler (Edwards) with Jamal (Shead). Any of those guys depending on the matchup could have been our best player on the court any night. Our team is shaping up to be something similar.

“We can move our compass around a little bit. Point it to the guy who has the best matchup. They’re all unselfish enough to make the right play whatever it is. And that’s the way the 2022 team evolved.”

With a force of multiples. Not leaning on one.

Kelvin Sampson has lamented before that the 2021-22 team is the one he felt really could have made a run to the Monday night national championship game. Those Cougars would fall to Villanova 50-44 in the Elite Eight when they shot an unfathomable 1-for-20 from three. It’s no coincidence that UH’s sought out better and better shooters ever since to the point where this year’s team now has the Never Neverland range Emanuel Sharp (44 percent from three), LJ Cryer (41 percent from deep playing with an injured shooting hand), new point guard Milos Uzan (39 percent from three), sixth man Terrance Arceneaux (39 percent from 3-point range) and even a drastically improved Mylik Wilson (44 percent from three on 25 attempts).

Hitting Them With Multiples, Leaving Baylor Spinning

That shooting — and J’Wan Roberts’ passing from the four spot — open up all kinds of avenues for Sampson, one of the best in-game coaches in America, to play with. To find the best matchup. And exploit it. Until it stops working and he goes to the next one.

“I think it’s one of our strengths,” Kelvin Sampson says. “The other one is mistakes. We average single digit turnovers. We had seven turnovers tonight and we ran as much as we can. . .

“But eliminating mistakes is what this great game’s about. It’s not about great plays. It’s about eliminating mistakes. Our ability to have multiple options is good for us.”

It is certainly much different from last year’s Houston team which ran almost everything through Big 12 Player of the Year Jamal Shead (for good reason). Shead put together one of the greatest single seasons in UH basketball’s long storied history, the Elvin Hayes and Phi Slama Jama eras included, making much of what Houston did on offense and defense work.

“In a lot of ways, this year’s team is like our 2022 team. . . Any of those guys depending on the matchup could have been our best player on the court any night. Our team is shaping up to be something similar.” — UH assistant coach Kellen Sampson

The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston’s new starting point guard Milos Uzan is embracing its multiple option offense and eliminating turnovers from his game. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

This season’s University of Houston team is much more diverse in how it attacks teams on offense. Running things through the passing of J’Wan Roberts, with LJ Cryer bringing the ball up sometimes, through Emanuel Sharp on the wings, with Uzan getting into the lane.

It’s the difference between having the world’s best vanilla ice cream and having access to all 31 flavors.

“My goodness, we were right to run everything through Jamal last year,” Kellen Sampson says. “He was so damn good as a decision maker. He could get us in a great flow last year on his own.

“This year is more like that 2022 team. It was Kyler. It was Jamal. It became a lot of Taze. And then it was Josh by the end. This year’s team is really just kind of going through that. We’re seeing how teams are defending us. And once we’ve identified what the other team’s game plan is, then we know who we’re going to throw the ball to.”

With a force of multiples. Not leaning on one.

Scott Drew, one of the better coaches in college basketball, a proven national championship builder, decided to concentrate on limiting J’Wan Roberts. UH responds by going to other matchups to confound shorthanded Baylor, getting four other players in double figures to go with Robets’ 10 points on seven total shots. Cryer gets 14 points, Uzan 12 (plus six assists against zero turnovers as the rock-line point guard), Emanuel Sharp 10 and Terrance Arceneaux 11 in 22 minutes off the bench. And backup point guard Mylik Willson scores nine points.

There is no head of the snake to chop off with this Houston offense. Instead, there are multiple heads all snapping around, taking their turns, getting in their bites. Call it the Medusa offense. It certainly will be haunting Baylor in the film review to come.

The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Mylik Wilson has made dramatic offensive improvements for Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

All the options in this UH offense gives Kelvin Sampson and his point guard on the floor the ability to hunt matchups, almost more like what an NBA team does regularly.

“That’s definitely something you want to do,” Milos Uzan tells PaperCity. “You want to exploit the matchups. Try to get a guard on a big. Or a big on a guard. That’s what we do and we take advantage of it.”

That’s how Baylor finds itself down 71-46 with arguably the most talented player on the floor in its freshman guard VJ Edgecombe, an expected NBA Lottery pick, hitting every shot he manages to get up and the Bears shooting 60 from three for the game overall. Rushing to try and get into its offense before UH’s defense can get set up, Baylor commits 15 turnovers even playing with an all guard lineup at times. And Houston’s relentless matchup hunting helps turn those 15 turnovers into 28 points.

There is no head of the snake to chop off with this Houston offense. Instead, there are multiple heads all snapping around, taking their turns, getting in their bites. Call it the Medusa offense.

Top 10 And Underrated?

Watching from his prime court side seat, ESPN Big Monday analyst Fran Fraschilla sees a University of Houston team that is taking the next step even as it runs its record to 20-4 and 12-1 in the Big 12.

“There’s no doubt in my mind, that they can be more efficient than the team we saw on the court last year,” Fraschilla tells PaperCity after calling the UH-Baylor game, with Jon Sciambi waiting for him to go eat. “They’re deeper. They shoot it better. Their point guard is growing into the role that they all expected for him. And they come out every day and give it their all.

“It’s the quietest sixth ranked team in America. Because people have still kind of put Houston on the back burner when you look at the Top 5, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Duke. But this is absolutely a national championship contender without a doubt.”

“We’re seeing how teams are defending us. And once we’ve identified what the other team’s game plan is, then we know who we’re going to throw the ball to.” — UH assistant Kellen Sampson

The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Tank Dell enjoyed his return to the Fertitta Center, even as he recovers from a gruesome leg injury. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

One where its adaptable offense gives it another dimension, a potentially higher ceiling than even last season’s 32-5 team. This is a Houston team that can find ways to beat you with offense too.

“As many options as we got, we’ve got a lot of guys who can have their night,” Uzan says. “I think that’s what makes us so good as well. It really just depends on the defense. Whoever’s night it is, it can be their night.

“I feel like a lot of the times we share it.”

The ball is moving and this quiet sixth-ranked team is only shooting up. With a force of multiples. Not leaning on one.

Featured Properties

Swipe
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$195,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds Estates | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Karina Rossi
This property is listed by: Karina Rossi (832) 421-3038 Email Realtor
7522 Fairchild Road
2526 Crossvine Drive
Firethorne | Co-list: Kenneth Kottwitz
FOR SALE

2526 Crossvine Drive
Katy, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
2526 Crossvine Drive
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
6839 Knoll Spring Way
Hillsdale Creek
FOR SALE

6839 Knoll Spring Way
Houston, TX

$290,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6839 Knoll Spring Way
3514 Suffolk Drive
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$535,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
5514 Braesvalley Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5514 Braesvalley Drive
Houston, TX

$360,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5514 Braesvalley Drive
706 Wilken Street
Co-list: Estelle Elles | Greater Heights
FOR SALE

706 Wilken Street
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
706 Wilken Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$620,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Lakecrest Forest
FOR SALE

24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Katy, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$288,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$560,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Lakes of Pine Forest
FOR SALE

4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Houston, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Whitaker Cottages, The Heights
FOR SALE

1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Houston, TX

$437,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$469,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
4715 Caroline Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4715 Caroline Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4715 Caroline Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$615,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X