Kelvin Sampson Shares His Joy As Houston Goes Back To Back, Points To LJ Cryer’s Leadership Leap — Inside the Sweetest Of Repeat Big 12 Ladder Climbs

University Houston Kelvin Sampson cutting nets Big 12
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson and Big 12 champions
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Brigham Young University Cougars 86-55 in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Brigham Young University Cougars 86-55 in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center
Terrance Arceneaux is emerging more and more as a focal point for this University of Houston team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Brigham Young University Cougars 86-55 in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Brigham Young University Cougars 86-55 in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team faced the Iowa State Cyclones in a Big XII College Gameday contest at the Fertitta Center
University of Houston power forward JoJo Tugler is a game changer. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team faced the Iowa State Cyclones in a Big XII College Gameday contest at the Fertitta Center
The University of Houston Cougars lose to the Auburn Tigers during the Mattress Firm Battleground 2K24 contest at the Toyota Center
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Butler Bulldogs 79-51 at the Fertitta Center
The Forever Coogs advanced past the quarterfinal round of The Basketball Tournament and its Million Dollar Prize. UH Coach Kelvin Sampson was among those at he game at the Fertitta Center, July 30, 2024
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Butler Bulldogs 79-51 at the Fertitta Center
The University of Houston Cougars lose to the Auburn Tigers during the Mattress Firm Battleground 2K24 contest at the Toyota Center
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team faced the Iowa State Cyclones in a Big XII College Gameday contest at the Fertitta Center
The Houston Cougars defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys 79-63, behind Jamal Shead’s 23 points. Coach Kelvin Sampson was given to technical fouls and ejected from the game in the 2nd half at the Fertitta Center
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Butler Bulldogs 79-51 at the Fertitta Center
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Butler Bulldogs 79-51 at the Fertitta Center
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team faced the Iowa State Cyclones in a Big XII College Gameday contest at the Fertitta Center
01
21

University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson cuts down nets. It's what his championship programs do. (@UHCougarMBK)

02
21

This University of Houston basketball program is two for two in outright Big 12 championships. (@UHCougarMBK)

03
21

LJ Cryer is becoming a more vocal leader for Houston, pumping up teammates like center Ja'Vier Francis. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

04
21

University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp and forward J'Wan Roberts love playing with each other. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

05
21

Terrance Arceneaux is emerging more and more as a focal point for this University of Houston team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

06
21

University of Houston center Ja'Vier Francis can finish with authority at the rim. Or protect it. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

07
21

University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp is loving the energy. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

08
21

University of Houston power forward J'Wan Roberts sees things on the court that others miss. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

09
21

University of Houston power forward JoJo Tugler is a game changer. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
21

Houston's backcourt of LJ Cryer and Milos Uzan can be dominant. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
21

University of Houston assistant Kellen Sampson is one of the rising stars in the coaching profession and UH's Coach to Be in the future. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

12
21

University of Houston's offense is all about finding the best matchup, like Terrance Arceneaux getting to the rim. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

13
21

University of Houston center Ja'Vier Francis knows how to battle. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

14
21

University of Houston basketball assistant coaches Quannas White and K.C. Beard love to cheer on their former players. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

15
21

University of Houston guard Terrance Arceneaux makes a young Cougar fan's day. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

16
21

University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp is never afraid to throw his body around. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

17
21

University of Houston forward JoJo Tugler embraces the Cougar fans. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

18
21

University of Houston center Ja'Vier Francis and assistant coach Kellen Sampson have a bond. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

19
21

University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp shows support for freshman Mercy Miller. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

20
21

University of Houston's coaching staff with Quannas White, Kellen Sampson, Kelvin Sampson and K.C. Beard is one of the best in America. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

21
21

University of Houston players Milos Uzan, Cedric Lath and LJ Cryer share a fun moment. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University Houston Kelvin Sampson cutting nets Big 12
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson and Big 12 champions
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Brigham Young University Cougars 86-55 in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Brigham Young University Cougars 86-55 in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center
Terrance Arceneaux is emerging more and more as a focal point for this University of Houston team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Brigham Young University Cougars 86-55 in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Brigham Young University Cougars 86-55 in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team faced the Iowa State Cyclones in a Big XII College Gameday contest at the Fertitta Center
University of Houston power forward JoJo Tugler is a game changer. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team faced the Iowa State Cyclones in a Big XII College Gameday contest at the Fertitta Center
The University of Houston Cougars lose to the Auburn Tigers during the Mattress Firm Battleground 2K24 contest at the Toyota Center
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team defeated the Baylor Bears in a Big XII contest at the Fertitta Center (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Butler Bulldogs 79-51 at the Fertitta Center
The Forever Coogs advanced past the quarterfinal round of The Basketball Tournament and its Million Dollar Prize. UH Coach Kelvin Sampson was among those at he game at the Fertitta Center, July 30, 2024
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Butler Bulldogs 79-51 at the Fertitta Center
The University of Houston Cougars lose to the Auburn Tigers during the Mattress Firm Battleground 2K24 contest at the Toyota Center
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team faced the Iowa State Cyclones in a Big XII College Gameday contest at the Fertitta Center
The Houston Cougars defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys 79-63, behind Jamal Shead’s 23 points. Coach Kelvin Sampson was given to technical fouls and ejected from the game in the 2nd half at the Fertitta Center
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Butler Bulldogs 79-51 at the Fertitta Center
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Butler Bulldogs 79-51 at the Fertitta Center
The Houston Cougars mens basketball team faced the Iowa State Cyclones in a Big XII College Gameday contest at the Fertitta Center
Culture / Sporting Life

Kelvin Sampson Shares His Joy As Houston Goes Back To Back, Points To LJ Cryer’s Leadership Leap — Inside the Sweetest Of Repeat Big 12 Ladder Climbs

This Is No Ordinary Championship Repeat, It's a Journey That Needs To Be Appreciated

BY // 03.02.25
University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson cuts down nets. It's what his championship programs do. (@UHCougarMBK)
This University of Houston basketball program is two for two in outright Big 12 championships. (@UHCougarMBK)
LJ Cryer is becoming a more vocal leader for Houston, pumping up teammates like center Ja'Vier Francis. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp and forward J'Wan Roberts love playing with each other. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Terrance Arceneaux is emerging more and more as a focal point for this University of Houston team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston center Ja'Vier Francis can finish with authority at the rim. Or protect it. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp is loving the energy. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston power forward J'Wan Roberts sees things on the court that others miss. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston power forward JoJo Tugler is a game changer. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston's backcourt of LJ Cryer and Milos Uzan can be dominant. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston assistant Kellen Sampson is one of the rising stars in the coaching profession and UH's Coach to Be in the future. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston's offense is all about finding the best matchup, like Terrance Arceneaux getting to the rim. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston center Ja'Vier Francis knows how to battle. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston basketball assistant coaches Quannas White and K.C. Beard love to cheer on their former players. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston guard Terrance Arceneaux makes a young Cougar fan's day. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp is never afraid to throw his body around. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston forward JoJo Tugler embraces the Cougar fans. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston center Ja'Vier Francis and assistant coach Kellen Sampson have a bond. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp shows support for freshman Mercy Miller. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston's coaching staff with Quannas White, Kellen Sampson, Kelvin Sampson and K.C. Beard is one of the best in America. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston players Milos Uzan, Cedric Lath and LJ Cryer share a fun moment. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
1
21

University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson cuts down nets. It's what his championship programs do. (@UHCougarMBK)

2
21

This University of Houston basketball program is two for two in outright Big 12 championships. (@UHCougarMBK)

3
21

LJ Cryer is becoming a more vocal leader for Houston, pumping up teammates like center Ja'Vier Francis. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

4
21

University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp and forward J'Wan Roberts love playing with each other. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

5
21

Terrance Arceneaux is emerging more and more as a focal point for this University of Houston team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

6
21

University of Houston center Ja'Vier Francis can finish with authority at the rim. Or protect it. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

7
21

University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp is loving the energy. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

8
21

University of Houston power forward J'Wan Roberts sees things on the court that others miss. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

9
21

University of Houston power forward JoJo Tugler is a game changer. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
21

Houston's backcourt of LJ Cryer and Milos Uzan can be dominant. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
21

University of Houston assistant Kellen Sampson is one of the rising stars in the coaching profession and UH's Coach to Be in the future. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

12
21

University of Houston's offense is all about finding the best matchup, like Terrance Arceneaux getting to the rim. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

13
21

University of Houston center Ja'Vier Francis knows how to battle. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

14
21

University of Houston basketball assistant coaches Quannas White and K.C. Beard love to cheer on their former players. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

15
21

University of Houston guard Terrance Arceneaux makes a young Cougar fan's day. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

16
21

University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp is never afraid to throw his body around. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

17
21

University of Houston forward JoJo Tugler embraces the Cougar fans. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

18
21

University of Houston center Ja'Vier Francis and assistant coach Kellen Sampson have a bond. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

19
21

University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp shows support for freshman Mercy Miller. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

20
21

University of Houston's coaching staff with Quannas White, Kellen Sampson, Kelvin Sampson and K.C. Beard is one of the best in America. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

21
21

University of Houston players Milos Uzan, Cedric Lath and LJ Cryer share a fun moment. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Milos Uzan walks around the court, packed with happy Cougars, with a strand of the net tucked behind his ear, a giant smile seemingly permanently affixed on his face. Kelvin Sampson scoops his 7-year-old granddaughter Maisy Jade up and twirls her through the air, triggering a round of delighted giggles. Emanuel Sharp and J’Wan Roberts take turns cradling the giant silver Big 12 championship trophy, the one you can’t even think of holding with just one hand.

All around the University of Houston’s home court, the place that a 69-year-old basketball lifer of a coach and his program infused with magic, scenes like this are playing out. This is what happens when you defend your Big 12 Championship, the one many didn’t think you could win in the first place, by becoming even more dominant. By somehow raising your championship level even higher.

Sampson’s guys rip through one of the very toughest leagues in the land 17-1, win the Big 12 outright with two games to spare. Are you kidding me?

“Doesn’t make sense, does it?” Kelvin Sampson says in a quiet moment outside his locker room, talking to PaperCity one on one. “So many great programs. Great coaches. National championship coaches. Bill (Self) and Scott (Drew). Programs that are going to compete for national championships in Iowa State, Texas Tech and BYU.

“It’s monumental because of the respect all the coaches have for each other. I’m proud of these kids.”

Sampson made his players believe, often forced them to lean on each other, to find strength beyond themselves. Uzan, the new point guard who kept hearing how he was no Jamal Shead when UH sputtered off to that 4-3 start after two losses in three games in Las Vegas. LJ Cryer, the shooting star who learned how to become the vocal leader this Houston team needed. JoJo Tugler, the swatting savant, playing every minute he’s on the court with relentless ferocity. Terrance Arceneaux, Ja’Vier Francis and Mylik Wilson, three could be starters forming the best bench unit in the Big 12, bailing these Cougars out in a number of those 17 conference wins.

“Especially for this group, considering what November was like for us, to be at this point speaks volumes about the character of these young men,” UH assistant coach K.C. Beard says as the Isley Brothers’ “Shout” blares out over the Fertitta Center speakers. “They allowed us to coach them.

“And they bought into each other. And to do something that’s never been done in 100 years (winning the conference title in a team’s first two years in a league), right? Just awesome.”

Shout indeed. Back to Back. But even better.

Saturday’s 73-64 win over a Cincinnati team desperate to prove it belongs in the NCAA Tournament is the final step of the outright Big 12 championship repeat. The 21st win its last 22 games for this now 25-4 Houston team, a No. 1 NCAA Tournament worthy seed by every metric that should matter.

The scenes on that happy court, with two well-used ladders brought out to cut down the nets, isn’t about that though. It’s about creating memories that Kelvin Sampson knows his players will never forget. Because so many former players of his have told him just that when they come back to see him (and almost everyone comes back to see the Sampsons) over all the years.

“I tell every team — I tell every single team — you’re the most important team I’ll ever coach,” Kelvin Sampson tells PaperCity, his red Big 12 championship T-shirt still on. “Because it’s this year’s team. I’m not coaching last year’s team. I’m not coaching next year’s team.

“I’m coaching this year’s team. And I give these kids 100 percent of my effort, my energy, my resources.”

Kelvin Sampson’s poured his heart and soul, his very being, into every one of 36 teams he’s coached in college basketball. From his first team at Montana Tech in 1981-82 to his Washington State NCAA Tournament breakthrough squad in 1993-94 to his Oklahoma Final Four team in 2001-02 to these 17-1 Big 12 Run It Back Cougars in 2024-25.

Karen Sampson’s been with Kelvin for every one of those 36 college seasons — and this coach’s wife wasn’t sure if her husband would have his guys cut down the nets until little more than a minute remained in this win over Cincinnati. “We didn’t know,” Karen Sampson says. “I didn’t know. People were looking at me. I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ ”

Only Kelvin Sampson can bend the timing of a championship celebration to his will too. But in the end, the coach would embrace it, would relish seeing all his guys climb up the ladder, get their snip of the net. Kelvin Sampson would even snap his fingers to the beat as this year’s team gathered together at center court for its championship photo.

“He smelled the roses,” Karen Sampson says. “He may not smell them by the time we get home. It may be over. . . But right now, he smelled the roses. He did. He took it in because he’s happy with how hard these kids worked.”

“I’m not coaching last year’s team. I’m not coaching next year’s team. I’m coaching this year’s team. And I give these kids 100 percent of my effort, my energy, my resources.” — UH coach Kelvin Sampson

University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson and Big 12 champions
This University of Houston basketball program is two for two in outright Big 12 championships. (@UHCougarMBK)

This is the team that just Ran It Back by going Back to Back Championships. Running over the usually unforgiving Big 12 in the process. No one is supposed to be able to go 17-1 in this league. Cryer, Roberts, Sharp and Co. have.

“We’re all brothers,” Terrance Arceneaux, the super sixth man guard who was too injured to really enjoy the Big 12 championship celebration last season, tells PaperCity. “We all love each other. And that’s what we play for. We play for Houston.

“But we’re really playing for each other.”

Back to Back. With feeling.

LJ Cryer, Kelvin Sampson’s Chosen One

LJ Cryer almost looks like a proud older brother, watching his teammates celebrate. He’ll help finalize this outright title by dropping 20 points on Cincinnati, but he doesn’t spend much time with the Big 12 trophy. He’s won four Big 12 championships (two at Baylor, now these two back to back at Houston). He’s already looking for more, fixated on winning the national championship and what it will take to help his teammates get there.

After all, he’s the leader now. Chosen and anointed by Kelvin Sampson in those long days after Las Vegas.

“I had a lot of individual meetings,” Sampson tells PaperCity. “Meetings with the staff. I got on my staff about things they need to do better.

“But the guy that was my most important meeting was with LJ.”

Kelvin Sampson told LJ Cryer he’s as talented as any of the standout guards who’ve played for Sampson at Houston. “But you’ve got to get out of the backseat and go get in the front seat and get behind this steering wheel son. And drive this bus,” Sampson says, detailing his message. “We don’t have a lot of natural leaders. We’ve got guys that will follow you.

“But LJ had to get out of his comfort zone. That’s not his comfort zone. For him to sacrifice some of his game to help lead this team. . . That was the turning point. When he became the leader. . . And I can’t tell you how proud I am of him.”

The Houston Cougars mens basketball team faced the Iowa State Cyclones in a Big XII College Gameday contest at the Fertitta Center
University of Houston players Milos Uzan, Cedric Lath and LJ Cryer share a fun moment. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

“I had a lot of individual meetings. Meetings with the staff. I got on my staff about things they need to do better. But the guy that was my most important meeting was with LJ.” — UH coach Kelvin Sampson

As Cryer pushed his teammates to focus more, to pay more attention to details, speaking up in practice and in-game huddles, the rest of the Cougars gained more confidence. UH grew into a team that refused to lose. No matter how tough the environment. No matter how talented the opponent. No matter the assumed absurdity of thinking you could go 17-1 in this league, four full games clear of the second place teams. It turns out no one is any closer than they appear in this University of Houston team’s rear view mirror.

What this UH team did is like if Lucius went into the Coliseum in Gladiator 2 and just shrugged off the drug-enhanced baboons and the sharks in the same fight.

Back to Back. With dominance.

“I had no doubt,” Milos Uzan says amid the celebratory music and cheerleaders asking him to pose for photos on the court. “I knew Houston’s development. I knew how good it was. And we played good teams (early in the season).

“I had no doubt. I had no doubt.”

Kelvin Sampson’s been helping players like Milos Uzan — even if they weren’t ever close to as talented as Milos Uzan in his first coaching stop at Montana Tech out of the Frontier conference — make these ladder climbs for 40 years now. Sampson’s first one came with his daughter Lauren Sampson his arms back in March of 1984. This is a coach who knows just how much those ladder climbs, every one of these journeys, means.

“It is a big deal,” Kelvin Sampson says firmly. “There’s a lot of ignorant people out there that try to downplay the journey. They think the only thing that matters is winning the national championship. You’ve got to be way, way more lucky than good to do that thing.

“So you enjoy these victories along the way. I’m enjoying this conference championship.”

Sampson pauses for a beat. “Until tomorrow,” he finishes. But his look says just as much. You never forget a ladder climb. Kelvin Sampson certainly never forgets a team. Or its championship fight.

Back to Back. With memories.

Featured Properties

Swipe
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
7447 Brompton Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

7447 Brompton Street
Houston, TX

$299,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
7447 Brompton Street
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$674,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
6839 Knoll Spring Way
Hillsdale Creek
FOR SALE

6839 Knoll Spring Way
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6839 Knoll Spring Way
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$615,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Dunham Pointe
FOR SALE

14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Cypress, TX

$929,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
4135 Amherst Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4135 Amherst Street
West University Place, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4135 Amherst Street
5514 Braesvalley Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5514 Braesvalley Drive
Houston, TX

$360,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5514 Braesvalley Drive
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$499,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$317,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
2119 Parker Grove Drive
Pomona
FOR SALE

2119 Parker Grove Drive
Manvel, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
2119 Parker Grove Drive
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$620,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$515,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
3514 Suffolk Drive
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Ponderosa Forest
FOR SALE

1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Houston, TX

$242,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
6710 La Puente Drive
Mission Bend
FOR SALE

6710 La Puente Drive
Houston, TX

$240,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
6710 La Puente Drive
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$560,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
9507 Shadow Gate Lane
Laurel Creek
FOR SALE

9507 Shadow Gate Lane
Houston, TX

$425,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
9507 Shadow Gate Lane
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$535,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$192,900 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
706 Wilken Street
Co-list: Estelle Elles | Greater Heights
FOR SALE

706 Wilken Street
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
706 Wilken Street
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
4715 Caroline Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4715 Caroline Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4715 Caroline Street
3 Warrenton Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,895,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X