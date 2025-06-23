Kevin Durant Master Steal Is Rockets’ Best Championship Trade Since Clyde Drexler, Bringing Back Clutch City Visions

Patrick Fertitta on stage at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

Kevin Durant won two titles with Steph Curry. Now he'll try to win more with the Houston Rockets and Amen Thompson.

Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler came back together on the Houston Rockets to become champions after their University of Houston run.

Rafael Stone somehow trading for Kevin Durant without giving up any of the longterm assets the Houston Rockets coveted most already stands out as one of the better poker face plays in NBA history. To get Durant and not give up Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason or even Cam Whitmore represents one of the great steals in recent sports history.

It is also brings back championship visions of the Rockets’ last trade of this importance, that 1995 midseason trade for Clyde Drexler. That move made the Rockets’ improbable second championship possible, reuniting Drexler with fellow Phi Slama Jama University of Houston star Hakeem Olajuwon and creating a sixth seed capable of turning back four 50-plus win teams.

These current day Rockets aren’t as championship ready as those remade defending champions. They don’t have one of the 10 Greatest Players in NBA history like those Rockets did in Hakeem. Getting one of the Top 20 in Durant, even at age 36, is a giant push forward though. If Baby Jokic — multi-talented center Alperen Sengun — and Amen Thompson continue to improve, these Rockets suddenly have a clear championship window.

Kevin Durant is still a crazily efficient offensive player, his shot as unblockable as ever, his defense much better than advertised in his age 36 season. He’s not competing to be the best player in the league as he was for much of his 15 NBA All-Star seasons. But he gushed over the Rockets’ young talent in a visit to the Toyota Center last season and this former University of Texas star has always appreciated Texas.

The Rockets are getting a motivated Kevin Durant and that should be an even scarier thought for the rest of the NBA. This tight-knit Rockets brain trust of Tilman Fertitta, Patrick Fertitta, GM Rafael Stone and coach Ime Udoka have given Houston a real shot at a championship.

Stone told PaperCity during the playoffs that’s all he cares about. It is why you’re supposed to play the game. Why you compete. Why you make moves, stockpile assets and scheme in case a Durant becomes available. Jalen Green, the former No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft, is a talented scorer to give up. A player close with Patrick Fertitta, one of the Rockets’ most influential voices.

But Green isn’t an efficient scorer like Durant and he took the ball away from Sengun, Thompson and other players too much to maximize this current roster. He’s a better fit on a Phoenix Suns team now trying to rebuild around Devin Booker. Green needs more shots to make an impact than these Rockets could afford to give him to reach their potential.

This is like getting Bruce Springsteen to hold a residency in your city in the early 2000s, just off the height of his powers.

Durant’s career 27.2 points per game scoring average aside, the truth is that KD isn’t as shot hungry at this stage in his career. Durant knows his legacy will be impacted by what he does in the playoffs for these Rockets, how high he helps a young roster soar, not chasing regular season numbers. This is one of the most knowledgeable students of hoops history anywhere.

No one needs to tell Kevin Durant the deal.

Dillon Brooks helped give Udoka’s Rockets some of their never-back-down defensive identity, but his presence does not swing title odds the way Kevin Durant’s does. As for including the No. 10 pick in Wednesday’s NBA Draft? No one available at that spot likely would have played much of a role on this talent-packed Houston roster this upcoming season anyway.

Rockets NBA Trade Magic

That Daryl Morey steal of a still young James Harden may have been even more of an act of thievery all those years ago, but Harden’s still chasing his first ring 16 seasons in for good reason. He’s never been the transformative championship player that Kevin Durant is. In many ways, the real winners of this bit of KD landing wizardry are the Houston fans who get to watch Kevin Durant try to help push one of the most exciting young rosters in basketball to the mountaintop over the next several seasons. (Durant will no doubt be signed to a hefty $100-million plus two-year contract extension by the Rockets on top of the one season he has left on his current Suns deal.)

Jet fuel suppliers should also be pleased. Tilman Fertitta surely will be drawn to take many trips back to Houston from his U.S. Ambassador post in Italy to be in his usual court side seat for Rockets games with Kevin Durant. The San Antonio Spurs have Victor Wembanyama. The Dallas Mavericks are about to draft Cooper Flagg, after being absolutely saved by one of the most unbelievable NBA Draft Lottery results ever. But the Rockets look far closer to a championship than either of them.

Kevin Durant is here. Get ready for a show.