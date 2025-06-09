Sewell (Photo by Kindred Motorworks)
Kindred Motorworks’ full lineup includes the Kindred Bronco, the Kindred EV Chevy 3100 pickup, and the Kindred EV VW Bus. (Photo by Kindred Motorworks)

Kindred Motorworks, a Bay Area manufacturer of fully-modernized classic vehicles, announced Sewell Automotive as its first ever dealer partner. (Photo by Kindred Motorworks)

Kindred’s proprietary technology "streamlines and standardizes the vehicle restoration process to build modern classics that are attractive, reliable, and fun, removing the worry from vintage car ownership." (Photo by Kindred Motorworks)

The vintage look with all the modern bells and whistles of a brand new car? Genius. (Photo by Kindred Motorworks)

Currently, Kindred's exclusive partnership with Sewell in DFW focuses on the Kindred Bronco. (Photo by Kindred Motorworks)

The base price for the Heritage Edition begins at $199,000. (Photo by Kindred Motorworks)

Culture / Cars

Kindred Motorworks Sells Modernized Vintage Broncos Exclusively at Sewell in Dallas-Fort Worth

Redefining the Vintage Car Ownership Experience

BY // 06.09.25
photography Kindred Motorworks
“In these divisive times,” I know something that unites us. We all want to own a fully-restored vintage Bronco. For North Texans, that dream is now considerably more convenient.

Earlier this spring, Kindred Motorworks, a Bay Area manufacturer of fully modernized classic vehicles, announced Sewell Automotive as its first-ever dealer partner. According to the press release, Kindred’s proprietary technology “streamlines and standardizes the vehicle restoration process to build modern classics that are attractive, reliable, and fun, removing the worry from vintage car ownership so drivers can simply enjoy the ride.” The vintage look with all the modern bells and whistles of a brand new car? Genius.

Currently, Kindred’s exclusive partnership with Sewell in DFW focuses on the Kindred Bronco, which customers can now see, test drive, and purchase at Sewell’s pre-owned showroom on Lemmon Avenue near Dallas Love Field. The base price for the Heritage Edition begins at $199,000. Kindred Motorworks’ full lineup includes the Kindred Bronco (in combustion-engine and EV variants), the Kindred EV Chevy 3100 pickup, and the Kindred EV VW Bus (which starts at $249,000).

“This partnership is a key milestone for Kindred Motorworks as we advance our mission of bringing our vehicles to a wider audience,” says Kindred Motorworks founder and CEO, Rob Howard. “Sewell was a natural choice for us, given its strong presence across Texas and century-long reputation for delivering elite service to its customers.”

“Texas is an important market for us, full of consumers who value high craftsmanship and who have great appreciation for vintage, iconic vehicles,” Howard continues. “The Kindred Bronco is the perfect vehicle for this community, and we can’t wait to get people behind the wheel with the help of our partners at Sewell.”

Through this partnership, Kindred joins an elite portfolio of a dozen other luxury brands represented by Sewell, which sells more than 60,000(!) vehicles annually across 20 retail locations in nine Texas cities. Kindred cars can now be serviced at Sewell.

“We are honored Sewell was chosen as the first dealer partner for Kindred Motorworks,” says Carl Sewell III, Partner and Co-CEO of Sewell Automotive Companies. “Our customers will appreciate the high level of expertise and thoughtfulness that goes into restoring each Kindred vehicle, modernizing the vintage vehicle ownership experience while preserving the vehicle’s classic design. We look forward to pairing the exceptional craftsmanship of Kindred vehicles with our personalized Sewell customer service.”

If I win the lottery, I won’t tell anyone. But there will be signs…

