Inside Europe’s Most Futuristic and Old School Spa Resort — Nestled In the Australian Alps, Krallerhof Combines Two Worlds

Krallerhof is a mix of traditional alpine and Austrian wellness practices and ultra-modern, sleek surroundings and state-of-the-art treatments.

Guests sip herbal elixirs and biodynamic wines in their robes while soaking in panoramic views of the Austrian Alps.

The five-star Krallerhof resort in the Austrian Alps offers the ultimate wellness-focused start to any European vacation.

The latest travel hack is visiting a wellness hotel at the start of your vacation. If you’re planning a European vacation, a health-focused stay at Krallerhof, the five star spa resort nestled in the Austrian Alps, is worth considering. Just a two-hour drive from Munich airport or an hour and a half from Salzburg, Krallerhof offers the perfect antidote to jet lag and travel fatigue and just may be the ideal way to unwind from the woes of reality.

Blending avant-garde architecture, advanced biohacking and old world hospitality, the family-owned and operated Krallerhof has quietly become one of Europe’s most forward-thinking wellness retreats. Anchored by its futuristic Atmosphere spa (picture something out of a James Bond movie), innovative spa programming, and nutritious but indulgent restaurant options, a few (or more) days at Krallerhof just may be the reset every vacation demands.

Krallerhof has long embraced Austria’s deep-seated wellness culture through alpine healing traditions, including saunas and mineral baths. It was one of the first hotels in the region to have an indoor pool back in the day. Now, the hotel is taking its 70-year legacy into the future with its Longevity and Regeneration Programs, which include curated treatment plans for detoxifying and stress relieving spa treatments, lymphatic drainage, yoga and IHHT Oxygen fitness classes, wrinkle fighting facials, cryo and red light therapy and a long menu of other biohacking favorites all backed by scientific principles of wellness and vitality.

Altenberger sat down with me during my visit to the property, and her passion for continuing the hotel’s mission of blending traditional and contemporary wellness is palpable.

“We want to go deeper and give people the tools to stay healthy, that’s a big focus for us,” Mikaela Altenberger, one of the family owners of the hotel who leads the charge for longevity programming, tells PaperCity.

Altenberger even hosts a podcast dubbed “Longevity by Krallerhof,” amplifying the hotel’s wellness reach.

Future Spa

When I arrived at Krallerhof, after visiting my well-appointed suite, I was given a plush robe and monogrammed spa sandals. The cozy spa ensemble would be my main uniform for the week as I joined fellow guests daily in Krallerhof’s wellness areas. The main hub dubbed Atmosphere is a masterpiece of modern architecture meant to set the tone for serenity and forward-thinking relaxation.

Carved into a hillside and opening onto a serene natural swimming lake, the two-story glass-and-concrete structure, designed by renowned Iranian-German architect Hadi Teherani, merges with the mountain landscape, with flowing lines and organic curves that almost naturally calm the nervous system.

“The entire building is built to rest,” Altenberger says. “Even its architecture, the curves, the natural light, is part of how you start to unwind.”

The upper level houses a sleek cafe and lounge that overlooks a 50-meter heated infinity pool stretching toward the Alps. The iconic pool, a centerpiece of this retreat, has been lauded as one of the best pools in the world. Guests sip herbal elixirs, cold-pressed juices and biodynamic wines in their robes, while soaking in the views.

Downstairs, five different saunas, a steam room, an arctic chamber, a salt grotto, cold plunge pools, and a beautiful noise-free relaxation lounge await. Every surface, scent and temperature change has been designed to influence how your body and mind respond. The cool facilities even served as the backdrop in a few scenes of the hit TV show Nine Perfect Strangers.

Krallerhof blends futuristic design and science into the healthy experience, but it also works the simple foundations of wellness, including fresh air, walking in nature and good quality sleep, into the recommended mix during your stay.

After mornings spent hiking, enjoying a yoga class or a long swim, I spend my afternoons lounging in my robe, taking turns reading a book, or working my way through a sauna and cold plunge rotation – in-between spa treatments, of course.

The spa treatment menu is extensive, but I opted for a curated lineup of deep tissue massage, lymphatic drainage massage and a Haslauer Algae Body Wrap throughout a relaxing stay. Treatments such as the JetPeel Deep Regeneration Facial allow you to try celebrity-loved perks.

Dining at Krallerhof

Even the culinary program at Krallerhof is designed for regeneration.

The hotel’s chefs highlight massive bounties of nutrient-rich local ingredients at breakfast, lunch and dinner, with blue dots on the menus indicating dishes that actively support longevity. Simple foods such as broccoli, sweet potato, grains, seeds, cold-pressed juices and omega-rich oils are made into gourmet dishes. Add in scrumptious housemade bread and pastries each morning and the decadent desserts each evening to balance it all out.

Indulgence remains part of the philosophy of wellness at Krallerhof. Each evening, five-course dinners, exceptional wine pairings, and artful desserts remind that joy is part of the wellness formula.

“Having a good time with others is an important part of well-being,” Altenberger says with a smile. “We never wanted Krallerhof to be just a health spa. We don’t want to just be a health resort.

“We want to be a place where you can go deeper into regeneration, relax, and most importantly, enjoy yourself.”