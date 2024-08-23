Waterproof Statler Dallas
Celebrate Labor Day all weekend long at The Statler's rooftop pool and bar, Waterproof. (Courtesy)

The Adolphus hotel has an incredible rooftop pool. (Courtesy of Adolphus)

Celebrate Christmas early this Labor Day weekend by booking a Santa Cabana at Hilton Anatole. (Courtesy)

Haywire Dallas is offering cinnamon-orange pancakes this Labor Day weekend.

Dallas Arboretum is hosting a Labor Day Family Fun Weekend featuring live music, a petting zoo, tastings, and more. (Courtesy)

Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Labor Day Weekend — Pool Parties, Luaus, Jazz Festivals, and More

Plus, Santa Claus Comes to Town Early

BY // 08.23.24
Labor Day Weekend is coming up fast. It’s time to start booking your tickets for the best pool parties, live music shows, brunch, and celebratory events for the long weekend in Dallas.

Labor Day Pool Parties

From Saturday, August 31 through Monday, September 2, Waterproof at The Statler is hosting a weekend full of Labor Day fun. Kicking off on Saturday, there will be a Latin Vibes pool party with DJs AviiGlow, Camilo Espinosa, and DJ Richard spinning tunes. At 1 pm on Sunday, guests can enjoy an all-day and night pool party through 2 am, or enjoy an afternoon swim on Monday from 1 pm to 8 pm. Find tickets here.

The Hilton Anatole is celebrating Christmas early this Labor Day with a special Santa Cabana on Sunday, September 1. JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex will feature cabanas decked out in holiday decor where families can write early letters to Santa, and take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Book your cabana through ResortPass.

Book a staycation at The Adolphus this Labor Day weekend and enjoy the seventh-floor pool, Spa Adolphus, and Sushi by Scratch dining concept. If you opt for The Summer in the City package, you’ll receive complimentary valet and a waived destination fee.

The new JW Marriott Dallas Arts District hotel is also offering day passes to its rooftop pool this Labor Day weekend. Make it a day and enjoy brunch at Margaret’s or “golden hour” at Vincent’s Sky Bar with a live DJ on Saturday and Sunday.

Virgin Dallas Hotel is also hosting Labor Day Weekend at Camp Pool Club from August 30 through September 2. Get tickets for the event featuring DJs, poolside games, and pop-up shops.

Get Tailgate Ready

The Porch Dallas brunch
Check out The Porch's new weekend brunch menu this Labor Day weekend. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

Labor Day Brunch

In celebration of the long weekend, The Porch is extending its weekend brunch from August 31 through September 2. New menu specials include creme brulee French toast, avocado toast, and brisket & egg tacos. There will be complimentary Bloody Mary shots during the service, and guests can also explore the new September Big Board options — shrimp tacos and a Nicoise salad.

In Uptown, Sixty Vines is also hosting a Rosè Getaway — a summer pop-up brunch that has transformed the spot into a rose-inspired paradise featuring a floral wall, pink umbrellas, floral tattoos, and more. A new menu also features maple banana French toast, Tuscan eggs Benedict, DAOU Frozé, and a rosé bouquet wine flight.

Haywire is also celebrating Labor Day with brunch from Saturday through Monday. New menu items include cinnamon-orange pancakes, barbacoa chilaquiles, wagyu pastrami hash, and wild berry & vanilla French toast.

Dallas Arboretum
Dallas Arboretum is hosting a Labor Day Family Fun Weekend featuring live music, a petting zoo, tastings, and more. (Courtesy)

Labor Day Family Fun Weekend at Dallas Arboretum

Head to Dallas Arboretum from August 31 through September 2 for a weekend full of live entertainment, a petting zoo, complimentary tastings, a cooking demonstration, and more.

Labor Day Weekend Luau at Legacy Hall

Head to Plano’s Legacy Hall on September 1 from noon to 10 pm for the 5th annual Labor Day Weekend Luau. The event will feature live music by tribute bands, hula and haka dancers, a hula hoop contest, and more.

CeeLo Green
CeeLo Green will perform at the 7th annual Riverfront Jazz Festival this Labor Day Weekend in Dallas. (Courtesy)

7th Annual Riverfront Jazz Festival

This annual Dallas jazz festival from The Black Academy of Arts and Letters returns from August 30 through September 1. Hosted at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, the event will feature artists like CeeLo Green, Jeffrey Osborne, Cassandra Wilson, and more.

