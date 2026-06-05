Inside Las Catalinas, the Charming Beach Town Redefining Pura Vida Luxury in Costa Rica

There is a type of traveler who gravitates toward Costa Rica. The Central American country, with its jungly mountains and cliffside beaches, draws adventure-loving travelers who cherish a kind of luxury that nods to nature first. Las Catalinas, a small beach town nestled on the Guanacaste Coast, is quietly attracting those seeking the unique Pura Vida lifestyle with a thoughtful sense of luxury and wellness at its core.

Founded in 2006 by developer Charles Brewer on a stretch of untouched Pacific coastline, Las Catalinas spans 1,200 acres and is built on a compelling foundation of New Urbanism – a car-free, completely walkable town arranged around plazas along the beach. The curated village is designed to encourage community and convenience, all against the crashing waves of Playa Danta, and just a short one-hour drive from Liberia airport.

Proximity, walkability, and human interaction are thoughtfully built into the whole dynamic of the place, built to embrace the surrounding nature with thoughtful elements like winding stone alleyways, central plazas, and a balanced mix of boutique hotels, residences, restaurants, and shops that all coexist within easy strolling distance of each other. Las Catalinas captures the layered charm of hillside European hotspots like the Amalfi Coast and the friendly community of Florida’s 30A corridor, just with a more jungly, Pura Vida spin.

1 / 0 Visitors can rent villas and residences through Las Catalinas Doorway, who manages more than 60 private residences, from ocean-view villas to design-forward studio flats within Las Catalinas 22 kilometers of mountain biking trails wind through the tropical dry forest surrounding Las Catalinas, Costa Rica Las Catalinas has a balanced mix of boutique hotels, residences, restaurants, and shops that all coexist within easy strolling distance of each other. The Center of Joy wellness studio brings yoga, sound healing, and massage to the heart of Las Catalinas, Costa Rica Casa Chameleon, the adults-only Relais & Chateaux cliffside retreat perched above Las Catalinas with sweeping 360-degree Pacific Ocean views The plazas of Las Catalinas, Costa Rica — designed around the New Urbanism principle that great communities are built for true wellbeing Santarena Hotel is its lively beachside boutique hotel with Ponciana, its lively eatery with a stunning patio scene The protected bays at Las Catalinas allow for snorkeling, kayaking, surfing and more.

Compared to its nearby resort town counterparts like Zapotal, Discovery Land Company’s members-only residential resort community, and more traditional beach resorts like Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo and Nekajui, a Ritz Carlton Reserve, Las Catalinas’ approach to a resort-meets-laid-back-beach-town evokes an energy on brand with the Pura Vida spirit that Costa Rican loyalists seek.

When I arrived, the intended rhythm was immediately evident. A few kids ran past me with beach towels, heading just a few yards to the shore. A group of mountain bikers was having their post-ride morning coffee at a charming outdoor café. A few residents hung out on their patios, waving to each other while reading.

A Charming Beach Town with Resort Perks at Las Catalinas

Las Catalinas has the feel of a five-star resort with the energy of a bustling town. Quaint village it may be, but it is not short of places to eat, drink, shop, and relax.

Dining options run the gamut from Tamaki, the Japanese-Peruvian fusion eatery, to Pots & Bowls, which serves all-day meals in a plant-filled café steps from the beach. Celeste is the beachfront spot for golden hour. Copper & Stone, the town’s gourmet market, stocks everything for villa renters who want to cook. The Beach Club anchors the social scene with three pools and a culinary program led by one of Costa Rica’s top chefs, open to members and guests.

The architecture of Las Catalinas draws from Mediterranean hillside villages — cobblestone paths, terraced streets, and ocean views at every turn

The outdoor opportunities are equally deep. Las Catalinas has 22 kilometers of hiking and mountain biking trails, two protected bays for snorkeling, kayaking, and surfing. Afternoons can be spent horseback riding from the horse barn at La Estancia, the community farm, after an active morning at the pickleball and tennis courts.

The Center of Joy handles relaxation with yoga, sound healing, massage, and Reiki, alongside the health-forward café Nature’s Table. Wandering the alleyways in between, you’ll pass a ceramics painting café, a contemporary art gallery, a chocolate-and-wine boutique with sommelier-guided tastings, and design shops worth lingering in.

Where to Stay in Las Catalinas

Two hotels anchor each end of Las Catalinas. Casa Chameleon is an adults-only Relais & Chateaux property with two Michelin Keys and boasts 21 private villas, perched high on the cliffs above town with sweeping 360-degree Pacific views.

Santarena Hotel is a lively boutique hotel with punchy patterned tile, a rooftop infinity pool, 45 guest rooms – all steps from the beach and the town hot spots. Its bar and restaurant Ponciana is a town hot spot with farm to table fare and inventive cocktails.

For longer stays or larger groups, Las Catalinas Doorway manages more than 60 private residences – from design-forward studio flats to sprawling ocean-view villas with infinity pools. The Doorway team also runs a dedicated Experience Program handling activity bookings, dining reservations, and itinerary planning before and during a stay.

Sunset over the Guanacaste Coast from Las Catalinas is the view that turns first-time visitors into repeat guests, and repeat guests into homeowners.

El Prado Marks A New Phase for Las Catalinas

It seems to be a common occurrence in Las Catalinas for someone to visit the property and stay at one of the hotels or rent a villa and leave with a vacation property. The real estate offerings of the property are as rich as the urge to plant more roots with a second home there.

To complement its original Beach Town, El Prado will mark the next chapter of growth for Las Catalinas, extending the development up the jungle-filled hillside overlooking the beach.

The new Lantana collection of one to four bedroom homes perched along a stepped hillside street with sweeping ocean views, expansive terraces, and a private residential funicular. Montaña sits just below it in positioning, with single-level apartments designed around direct trail access and panoramic views.

Las Catalinas has cultivated a community that celebrates why Costa Rican loyalists keep coming back, and now, with Las Catalinas, they can stay a while.