For $20,000, You Can Be An Executive Member at North Texas’ Newest Members-Only Club

Legacy Club, a new members-only club, is headed to Plano's Legacy North this spring. (Rendering courtesy of Legacy Club)

Members-only clubs are becoming increasingly prevalent in North Texas, with new spots opening recently, such as Dallas’ Banner House, or upcoming additions like Taylor Sheridan’s Cattlemen’s Club in Fort Worth.

In 2024, PaperCity published an article about the New Wave of Members-Only Clubs in Dallas. We named Park House Dallas, 55 Seventy, and Golightly as just a few of the best in the city’s burgeoning private club scene.

Now, North Texas’ newest members-only club is headed to Plano’s Legacy North. Legacy Club is expected to open in April 2026 and comes with a shocking $20,000 initiation fee for its Executive Membership (though it includes four people). If you want an individual membership, it’s just a cool $5,000 initiation fee with $350 monthly dues.

An Elevated Members-Only Social Club

Legacy Club boasts that it’s “an elevated members-only social club where individuals can connect, unwind, entertain, and experience the best of what North Texas has to offer,” in a press release.

In a lookbook on its website, Legacy Club Managing Director Ryan Thomas states that they heard consistently that Plano needed a private club.

The North Texas suburb has been booming recently. Even AT&T just announced this week that it will be moving its headquarters there from downtown Dallas. Plano also recently broke ground on one of the city’s largest development sites, the historic Haggard Farm, which will bring 100,00o square feet of retail space, 350 residential units, 188 townhomes, hike-and-bike trails, and a three-acre park.

So maybe the once sleepy suburb does now need a members-only club? We shall see. But in the meantime, here’s a look inside the upcoming Legacy Club.

A Look Inside Plano’s Legacy Club

The 20,000 square-foot members-only club space features five differently-designed rooms:

A Vegas-style sports bar called The Arena

A garden-inspired lounge called Wild Orchid which will offer a live music series, tea service, and wine tastings.

A contemporary American restaurant offering a seafood bar, sushi, and Texas-sourced steaks

The Lounge is a living room for coffee in the mornings and cocktails at night

The Foundry event space

On the second floor, there will be conference rooms, executive board rooms, and meeting spaces.

So what exactly are the luxe perks one receives with those membership price tags?

The Individual Social Membership includes access to all the shared club spaces, invitations to club programming and events, the ability to bring guests, access to concierge services and reservations, and the ability to sponsor new member candidates. Couples can also sign up for $7,500 plus $525 monthly.

Those with the Executive Membership get all of that plus branded meeting setups, audio & visual presentation support, and preferred pricing on private event bookings. Monthly, each member pays $250 on top of the initiation fee.

Legacy Club opens at 7300 Lone Star Drive, Suite C200, this spring.