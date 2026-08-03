Leon Bridges Surprises Passengers With an Intimate Performance Aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express

During his intimate set, Bridges shared music from his upcoming album, Happiness Anywhere, which masterfully demonstrates his singular fusion of soul, R&B, and Americana. (Photo by Belmond)

Bridges already looks like a man from a different era. His distinctly retro aesthetic permeates everything he associates himself with. (Photo by Belmond)

During his journey, Bridges made the most of the moment, surprising delighted passengers with an intimate performance in the bar carriage. (Photo by Belmond)

Before and after the two dinner services, which enforce a strict black-tie dress code, guests sip martinis and listen to live music around the piano. (Photo by Belmond)

Earlier this summer, I turned 40. As someone who notoriously cites my birthday as my favorite holiday, I started planning this milestone celebration (and its accompanying wardrobe) years ago. My ideal Euro Summer 2026 included three essential prongs:

London— to see the magnificent Schiaparelli exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum

Paris— to attend the women’s final at Roland Garros, the legendary clay court tennis tournament

Venice— to cosplay as Peggy Guggenheim and eat a towering slice of Cipriani’s Vanilla Meringue Cake by the water at Harry’s Dolci (niche but necessary)

While any one of these activities is worth causing a little commotion for, the method of transportation from Paris to Venice functioned as the linchpin of the entire celebration. When I imagined turning 40, I knew exactly how I wanted to enter the new decade as glamorously as possible — as an elegant passenger aboard Belmond’s iconic Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

On the other side of my journey on the “VSOE” (and as a wise woman in her refined 40s), I can confirm that it lived up to every hyperbolic expectation I placed on it. From the moment you climb aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, anything seems possible, especially time travel. A sense of wonder reverberates in each meticulously restored cabin.

Musician (and Fort Worth hometown hero) Leon Bridges recently journeyed from Venice to Amsterdam on the VSOE, where he stayed in the world’s most luxurious train suite, L’Observatoire. Designed in collaboration with internationally acclaimed artist JR, L’Observatoire even features a hidden tea room, waiting to be discovered. That’s the thing about the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express; you never know what otherworldly surprises await around every corner.

During his journey, Bridges made the most of the moment, surprising delighted passengers with an intimate performance in the bar carriage. Bridges already looks like a man from a different era. His distinctly retro aesthetic permeates everything he associates himself with, and I cannot imagine a more perfectly suited backdrop for Bridges than VSOE’s social epicenter, the bar carriage “3674.”

Before and after the two dinner services, which enforce a strict black-tie dress code, guests, who are lavishly dressed and perched on sumptuously upholstered velvet sofas and chairs, sip martinis and listen to live music around the piano. It already feels like the most magical night of your life. Imagine, then, how extraordinary it is when a Grammy-award-winning passenger decides to hold court while the European landscape flashes by beneath the veil of the night sky. Sublime.

During his intimate set, Bridges shared music from his upcoming album, Happiness Anytime, which masterfully demonstrates his singular fusion of soul, R&B, and Americana. “Happiness Anytime was created with spontaneous joy as a guiding principle in the studio, asking listeners to find moments of light in the mundane aspects of daily existence. It’s an album meant to help us reset,” Bridges says.

Pascal Deyrolle, Belmond’s Area Managing Director of Trains for Continental Europe, says, “The iconic Bar Car ‘3674’, the social heart of Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, is the perfect setting for intimate live performances, reflecting our ambition to establish the train as a destination for cultural experiences, private celebrations, and exclusive group occasions. These moments onboard transform the journey into something truly unexpected; we look forward to continuing to surprise and delight our guests, and we are excited to bring more extraordinary musical moments in the years to come.”

Clichés be damned, sometimes the journey is, in fact, the destination.