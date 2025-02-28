The Champions Tour’s Volunteer Of The Year Is a Win For The Woodlands — Insperity Invitational Stalwart Honored

The setting behind the 18th green with the hill at Woodlands Country Club makes for a well-framed finish. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The Insperity Invitational brought some of the greatest legends in golf to The Woodlands. Including Nancy Lopez (center left), Lee Trevino (center right) and Jack Nicklaus (red jacket). (@PGATourChampions)

Jack Nicklaus still knows how to make an entrance after all these years. He's an Insperity Inivational regular. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The Insperity Invitational is a free event for every fan, making it one of the more unique professional golf events. (@Insperity)

Volunteer of the Year Lisa Arvidson (bottom right) has made plenty of friends at the Insperity Invitational in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Arvidson)

The Champions Tour’s volunteer of the year comes from The Woodlands. Lisa Arvidson, one of The Insperity Invitational’s most committed volunteers, has won the PGA Tour Champions Volunteer of the Year Award.

Arvidson embodies the adage of going above and beyond. She was recognized for the time, effort and dedication she put in to supporting The Woodlands’ longtime Champions Tour event. Arvidson received her award at the PGA Tour Champions annual awards banquet.

“This is such a tremendous honor,” Arvidson says. “We moved to The Woodlands in 2011, and I didn’t know a soul. So I did what I needed to do to get to know some people in the area. And that was to volunteer for the tournament because it is such an important event in the community.

“It is volunteering through this event that I have been able to make lifelong friends on and off the golf course.”

Several weeks before last year’s Insperity Invitational, one of the marshal co-chairmen – a 21-year volunteer – informed the staff that due to unforeseen medical concerns, he would be unable to help for the tournament. Hit with the unexpected news and the sudden leadership void, the Insperity team knew exactly who to approach to step into the critical role.

With 11 years of volunteering experience, including serving as a Hole Captain for two holes in recent years, All eyes turned to Lisa Arvidson to oversee 200 marshals and nine hole captains. She immediately agreed to take on the challenge, and quickly adapted to her new responsibilities, learning the ropes from the existing marshal co-chairman. Arvidson spent hours at the course, from sunrise to sunset, earning rave reviews from marshals and hole captains alike for her attention to detail and effective communication.

“The success of any great event starts with its volunteer force,” Insperity Invitational executive director Bryan Naugle says. “It is the spirit of our dedicated army of volunteers like Lisa that is the reason why the Insperity Invitational is annually recognized as a premier event on Tour amongst the players.

“She is a key part of our tournament’s success. We are incredibly grateful to have her on our team.”

Before her sudden promotion for last spring’s tournament, Arvidson had served as a hole captain for two holes in recent years. She’s now volunteered for the Insperity for 11 straight tournaments and counting.

Last spring’s tournament turned out to be a full circle moment for Lisa Arvidson. She worked alongside the gentleman who introduced her to the Insperity Invitational when she moved to The Woodlands from New Jersey, helping her connect with the community through golf.

“Moving to Southern Texas was a real eye opener for a Jersey girl like myself,” Arvidson tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “The daily pace of life was much slower than I was used to, and I tried to build my community through golf. I remember making that first call to Roy and I had trouble understanding his Southern accent, but I was interested right away.

“And I have loved volunteering for this event ever since. I look forward to seeing the players every year during the Pro-Am who turn the corner on hole five and recognize us with big smiles, welcoming us and thanking us for volunteering. Some even give us golf tips along the way.”

The Insperity’s Volunteer Army

Arvidson is one of more than 900 volunteers who are the backbone of the Insperity Invitational, keeping the tournament going through its 21-year history.

“We fully retired to Florida eight years ago and that didn’t stop us,” Arvidson says. “We continue to enjoy going back to Texas the week of the Insperity Invitational to spend time with friends on and off the course. And will continue to do so. It is a great team and I’m so glad I was able to step in.”

Arivdson will be back in her volunteer role when the stars of The Champions Tour return for the 2025 Insperity Invitational, which is set for April 28 through May 4 at The Woodlands Country Club Tournament Course.