Jon Pardi, Cody Jinks, and Midland to Headline the First-Ever Lone Star Smokeout in North Texas

The Lone Star Smokeout brings together world-class barbecue, top-tier country music, and exclusive experiences for an unforgettable weekend at AT&T Stadium.

Savor mouthwatering creations from over 10 celebrated pitmasters showcasing the best of Texas-style BBQ and beyond. (Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants)

Cody Jinks and three other popular country music acts will headline the Lone Star Smokeout. (Photo by Tyler Stubblefield)

Country music’s biggest stars and rising talents take the stage for three unforgettable days at the inaugural Lone Star Smokeout at AT&T Stadium. (Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants)

The wait for the Lone Star Smokeout’s live entertainment lineup at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium is finally over, and the official roster features some of country music’s biggest stars. Headlining the event is Jon Pardi, known for his chart-topping hits; Cody Jinks, the Texas native celebrated for his soulful outlaw sound; and Midland, the Grammy-nominated trio popular for their signature blend of vintage country vibes and modern flair.

The three-day festival from May 2 through 4 combines Texas-style barbecue with top-tier country music. The concept was developed by the creators of Chicago’s renowned Windy City Smokeout, which was named “Festival of the Year” in 2022 by the Academy of Country Music. The event’s co-founder, Ed Warm, sees North Texas as the perfect place to expand this award-winning concept.

“After thoroughly researching scenes across multiple states, it became clear that Dallas-Fort Worth’s love of country music makes it the perfect place for the future of our festival,” says Warm in a statement. “Lone Star Smokeout’s debut artist lineup features a hand-picked selection of renowned headliners and some of the industry’s most promising rising stars, including some homegrown Texas talents, making it the perfect introduction to this new market.”

The rest of the lineup includes local favorites like the Randy Rogers Band, Eli Young Band, and Kaitlin Butts, along with rising stars such as Dylan Gossett, Wyatt Flores, and Grace Tyler.

Smoked Meats, Exclusive Retail Pop-Ups, and More

The Lone Star Smokeout promises to blend world-class barbecue, exclusive shopping, and top-tier country music into one unforgettable weekend. While the barbecue pitmaster lineup will be announced in February — and we might have a few suggestions — attendees can expect mouthwatering dishes crafted by some of the nation’s finest.

General admission includes access to live performances, mouthwatering barbecue from over 10 celebrated pitmasters, and cashless bars and concessions. For an elevated experience, Platinum tickets feature gourmet dining, top-shelf drinks, stage pit access, and exclusive amenities. Don’t miss Sunday’s Bottomless BBQ Brunch where pitmaster creations pair with mimosas, Bloody Marys, and live acoustic sets.

Festival co-founder R.J. Melman says he’s excited to bring the country music and barbecue concept to North Texas, adding that he “looks forward to continuing to partner with the incredible AT&T Stadium team as we bring this boutique festival to life.”

Tickets for Lone Star Smokeout go on sale Friday, January 10.